Sleeping for health

Last Friday was World Sleep Day. Started in 2008 by the World Sleep Society in the US, this day has gained popularity over the years. Sleep has been identified as very essential for health. Sleep may seem like such a normal aspect of life that it might seem silly to even talk about it! It can be one of the most banal and underrated aspects of people’s lives. But for those who have recurring sleep problems, getting enough sleep can be a real challenge and affect everything else in life. Reports say 50 to 70 million people have some type of sleeping disorder, and the most commonly reported sleep problem is insomnia. By promoting awareness and understanding of sleep disorders, World Sleep Day aims to reduce their impact on society and improve global health. As far as India is concerned, experts have sounded the alarm by saying that the country is facing a sleep health crisis, which is further soaring diseases affecting the heart and brain. Experts have said that sleep deprivation is one of the highest in India. One recent survey has shown that 61% of Indians got less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep at night in the last twelve months. Experts have also pointed out that the percentage of sleep-deprived Indians has been increasing in the last two years, going up from 50% in 2022 to 55% in 2023. Thus, developing a healthy sleeping habit is very important for leading a healthy life.