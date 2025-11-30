Social media has increasingly become a serious kind of addiction and, unlike other addictives, cuts across barriers of age, sex, religion and nationality. Social media addiction is a compulsive need to use platforms that harms mental and physical well-being by displacing real-life interactions and productivity. It can lead to stress, depression, and anxiety due to social comparison, cyber-bullying, and the constant need for validation from likes and comments. Excessive use also impacts academics and professional life, often causing social isolation, and in extreme cases, leading to physical health issues like eye strain. Recognising the symptoms and developing strategies to reduce usage are crucial for regaining balance. Researchers in different countries have thus engaged themselves in studies and experiments in order to find out ways and means to help people come out free from this new addiction. Experts have suggested that to overcome social media addiction, one has to first become mindful of one’s usage by tracking one’s time and identifying triggers. The next step is to implement strategies like turning off non-essential notifications, setting app time limits, and designating phone-free times and zones, especially before going to bed and during meals. Finally, actively replace scrolling with fulfilling offline activities, such as new hobbies, exercise, or spending time with friends and family, to reduce dependency and improve your overall well-being. The addiction stems from the psychological reward of notifications and the curated, often unrealistic, portrayal of others’ lives, which can fuel feelings of jealousy and inadequacy. The ease of text-based communication can also lead to a decline in face-to-face communication skills, as users may prefer the controlled environment of online interaction to real-world conversations. Furthermore, the constant pressure to be available and responsive can create dependence, making users feel anxious when they are disconnected from the internet. While one cannot entirely discard social media, adopting a balanced approach is the only way to enjoy the benefits of social media while mitigating its negative effects.