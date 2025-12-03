Society’s responsibility towards persons with disabilities

We must realize that persons with disabilities are not a problem for society; rather, society’s structure is the problem for them. Only when we grasp this fundamental truth can we do justice to them.

When we learn to shift the problem from the individual’s body to society’s systems, new doors of solution will open — Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

The history of human civilization is a continuous journey of the evolution of human consciousness. The true measure of a society’s excellence is determined by how it treats its most vulnerable or specially abled members. In the vast canvas of creation, nature has bestowed infinite diversity. This diversity is not limited to plants and animals alone; it exists within human society as well. An inseparable part of our society is the persons with disabilities or differently abled individuals. Their existence gives our society a special dimension where human tolerance, love, and coexistence are tested. Yet it is deeply regrettable that, for ages, due to prevailing superstitions, narrow-mindedness, and ignorance, this special group has often been kept away from the mainstream of society. Moving forward while neglecting this vital segment of our society is not only immoral but also a major obstacle to our overall development.

To discuss the problems of persons with disabilities and society’s responsibility, we must first change our traditional perception of the concept of “disability” or “impairment”. Historically, physical or mental impairment was regarded as a personal defect or misfortune of the individual. This way of thinking, known as the medical model, holds the person responsible for the problem and emphasises “curing” or “correcting” him or her. However, according to the social model put forward by modern sociologists and human rights activists, the real cause of a person’s disability lies not in his or her physical limitations but in the barriers created by society. In other words, when a wheelchair user cannot enter an office building, the fault lies not in that person’s bodily impairment but in the design of the building itself. Disability arises only when society fails to create an environment suitable for everyone. Therefore, our first duty begins with changing this perception. We must realize that persons with disabilities are not a problem for society; rather, society’s structure is the problem for them. Only when we grasp this fundamental truth can we do justice to them. When we learn to shift the problem from the individual’s body to society’s systems, new doors of solution will open.

From childhood we are taught that disabled people should be pitied. But this pity indirectly proves them inferior. When we show pity towards someone, we place ourselves in a higher position than them. This sense of inequality creates dependency and regret in the mind of the disabled person. Society’s real responsibility is to cultivate empathy rather than sympathy. Empathy teaches us to stand in another’s place and understand their feelings and struggles. It teaches us that persons with disabilities do not want pity from us; they want rights and opportunities. They want to be regarded as productive and dignified members of society. Instead of gaining momentary satisfaction through charity, showing them the path to self-reliance is far more noble. When society’s attitude changes, persons with disabilities will stop seeing themselves as burdens and begin to regard themselves as assets. In reality, every human being has a specific purpose in life, and physical difference cannot defeat that purpose provided society creates the appropriate environment.

Physical infrastructure and accessibility are among the primary conditions of a modern society, yet our society’s indifference in this regard is extremely painful. When we build roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, or markets, the needs of persons with disabilities are almost never taken into consideration. As a result, their freedom of movement is curtailed. Freedom is not merely a political concept; being able to go from one place to another according to one’s own wish and to carry out necessary tasks without depending on others is also an important part of freedom. When a visually impaired person stumbles or falls into a hole while walking, or when a physically impaired person cannot reach the upper floor because of stairs, their fundamental human rights are violated. Society’s responsibility is to adopt the concept of universal design. We must create structures that are convenient not only for persons with disabilities but also for children, the elderly and pregnant women. This infrastructural change cannot depend solely on government funds; the private sector, house builders, and ordinary citizens must come forward to make their homes and business establishments disability-friendly. A city or village can be called smart or developed only when even its weakest inhabitant can move about safely and comfortably.

Breaking down the barriers in the education of children with disabilities is an urgent duty of society. Earlier, separate special schools were arranged for specially abled children, which isolated them from mainstream society. But present-day educational philosophy emphasises “inclusive education”. This means that children of all kinds of abilities and disabilities study together in the same school and the same classroom. This brings not only educational benefits but also social ones. When ordinary children grow up and play and study together with disabled children, fear or hesitation towards difference disappears from their minds from an early age. They learn to embrace diversity and help build a more sensitive society in the future. However, for this system to succeed, schools must be equipped with appropriate facilities such as Braille books, hearing aids, specially trained teachers, and supportive curricula. Education is not merely the collection of information; it is the development of personality. To nurture the hidden talents of students with disabilities, we must encourage them to move forward in fields such as music, art, and sports rather than confining them to textbooks alone. Every conscious citizen must ensure that no child with a disability in his or her area is deprived of the light of education.

A major misconception prevalent in our society is that persons with disabilities cannot make any special contribution to economic production. This notion repeatedly causes them to face rejection in employment. Employers focus more on the disability than on the skill. Yet in practice, when given proper training and opportunity, persons with disabilities can work with extraordinary dedication and concentration. In some tasks their skills even surpass those of ordinary people. For example, the sense of touch and hearing of visually impaired persons is extremely sharp, which can be utilised as an asset in certain industries. Society’s duty is to make the corporate world and industries aware that employing persons with disabilities is not charity but business intelligence. A diverse workforce increases any organisation’s problem-solving capacity. Moreover, for those persons with disabilities who wish to do something on their own, providing easy loans, market access, and raw materials is society’s moral obligation. When they become economically strong, they cease to be a burden on the family and can become its driving force, which enhances both their self-confidence and social status.

The most painful aspect of a disabled person’s life is loneliness. At festivals, weddings, or other social events, they are often left aside. Many times even family members try to hide them inside the house out of shame before others. Prejudices regarding marriage are so strong that even an educated and self-reliant disabled person has to struggle to find a life partner. Society’s responsibility is to remove this social untouchability. We must understand that they too have the right to friendship, love, and companionship. Inviting them with respect to social functions, speaking openly with them, and accepting them as our own should become part of our social etiquette. The family members who care for persons with disabilities also face mental and physical pressure. Society must extend a helping hand to these caregivers as well—giving them occasional respite, listening to their problems, and encouraging them indirectly benefits the disabled person. A healthy social environment increases the desire to live, and creating that environment is the responsibility of all of us.

The subject would remain incomplete without discussing mental health and the emotional world. Persons with disabilities are constantly engaged in an invisible mental battle. The sidelong glances of society, uncertainty about the future, and struggling with their own limitations can nest deep despair and anxiety in their minds. Yet in our society mental health is still not a topic of open discussion. The importance given to physical treatment is not given to mental counselling. As a society we must take responsibility for protecting their mental world. For this, an emotional safety circle is needed. Listening attentively to them, praising their small successes, and continuously encouraging them is extremely important. When they feel that society understands and values them, their mental strength will increase. A mentally strong person can easily overcome any physical challenge. Therefore, through psychological support and collective affection, we can gift them a healthy and joyful mental life.

In this age of rapid advancement in technology and science, new possibilities are being created for persons with disabilities. Assistive technology has enabled the blind to read, the mute to speak, and the paralysed to walk. But it is our duty to ensure that the benefits of these technologies reach even the lower strata of society. We must remain alert so that the digital divide does not push them further back. The world of the internet and information technology must be open and usable for everyone. Government and private websites, mobile applications, and digital services must be prepared in such a way that specially abled people can use them without difficulty. Using scientific discoveries not merely for profit but for human welfare is the social responsibility of scientists and technologists. Low-cost and easily available technology can bring revolutionary change to the lives of disabled persons in rural areas. The right to information is the basic mantra of democracy, and technology must ensure this right for all.

The Constitution and various laws have protected the rights of persons with disabilities. But having laws is not enough; their proper implementation is required. A major problem in our society is the tendency not to follow laws. Occupying facilities reserved for disabled persons in public places, depriving them of their due rights, or discriminating against them are legally punishable offences. But we should follow these rules not out of fear of police or court but because of our own conscience. As citizens, it is our duty to raise our voice against any injustice happening around us. Wherever the rights of persons with disabilities are violated, conscious society must protest. The justice system must also be accessible and simple for them so that if they become victims of injustice, they can easily seek redress. Only when the rule of law and society’s moral values move forward together will the protection of persons with disabilities be ensured.

Participation of persons with disabilities in sports, culture, and arts is important not only for their entertainment but also for changing society’s mindset. The courage and skill shown by our athletes on platforms such as the Paralympics prove that no obstacle can stand before willpower. These athletes and artists are the real heroes of our society. Their struggle and success teach us to be positive towards life. Society’s duty is to identify these talents and provide them with the necessary training and infrastructure to move forward. Giving them opportunities in cultural programmes, recognising their creations, and publicising their stories through the media is extremely important. This will inspire thousands of other disheartened disabled persons and give them courage to return to the mainstream. Art and sports unite people, and active participation of persons with disabilities in these fields strengthens social solidarity.

Finally, we must acknowledge one thing: the problems of persons with disabilities are not their problems alone; they are the problems of the entire human race. The strength of a society does not lie in its economic treasury but in the depth of its human values. When we push a person back because of his or her disability, we insult our own humanity. Nature has created us all in different forms so that we can complement one another. No person is self-sufficient; in one way or another we all depend on others. This interdependence and cooperation is the foundation of society. Fulfilling our responsibility towards persons with disabilities is a sacred duty. It frees us from ego and shapes us into true human beings. We must dream of a world where the word “disability” carries no negative meaning, where every person can shine with his or her uniqueness. This change will not happen in a day, but our small steps will one day become a great movement. Let us pledge that through our thoughts, words, and actions we will build an inclusive society where no one is neglected, no one is lonely. This journey is the journey of humanity, and in this journey we are all fellow travellers. Holding the hands of persons with disabilities and moving forward is the only path to our future, and to succeed on that path we must become conscious and responsible starting today. Our collective effort can bring heaven down to earth, where every life is equally beautiful and dignified.

