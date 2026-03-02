Solar, Meghalaya Way

Meghalaya, a state traditionally dependent on hydropower, is rapidly shifting towards solar energy to achieve sustainable development and address chronic power deficits, especially in remote, rural areas. With an estimated 3,000 MW solar capacity potential, the state has launched ambitious initiatives to leverage this renewable source for community development and livelihood empowerment. The Meghalaya New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (MNREDA) launched the ambitious Chief Minister’s Solar Mission in 2023, with the objective of making solar energy affordable. To make the project possible, the mission requires households to contribute only 10 per cent of the cost for small systems, while the government subsidises anywhere between 50 and 90 per cent. Simultaneously, a project called “Empowering Livelihoods with Solar Energy” focuses on installing solar-powered solutions in rural areas, improving quality of life and creating economic opportunities. Solar hybrid inverter systems are also being deployed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for home lighting and in 63 BharatNet-1 sites, ensuring that remote schools and community centres across the hill state have reliable power. In certain parts of Meghalaya, there are also a few community-managed solar microgrids which provide 24x7 electricity to over 60 homes. This process has helped foster local ownership and maintenance. The adoption of solar technology has also helped in improving agriculture, with initiatives like solar-powered huskers being introduced in rural villages to enhance efficiency. The focus on solar energy has significantly helped in reducing dependence on fossil fuels and stabilizing energy supply in hilly terrain where traditional grid expansion is difficult. The 2024 Power Policy further aims to boost these efforts by promoting solar and floating solar projects, partnering with entities like NTPC. These steps have made the state’s energy infrastructure more resilient, reducing power shortages and promoting environmentally friendly growth. It is worth noting that Meghalaya’s success in solar energy lies in its combination of high subsidies, community engagement, and a tailored approach to rural needs, making it a promising example of green, inclusive development in Northeast India. Meghalaya, a state known for its heavy rainfall, massive clouds, and hilly terrain, is increasingly turning to solar energy to secure a sustainable, self-sufficient, and eco-friendly energy future. Other states of the Northeastern region can definitely pick up ideas from Meghalaya. The Northeastern region has an immense, largely untapped solar energy potential estimated at over 62,000 MW, when compared to the rest of India. The region boasts of 300+ sunny days a year, making it ideal for distributed solar, rooftop solar, and microgrids.