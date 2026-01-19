Soul of Bodo Culture

On Saturday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the largest-ever performance of Bagurumba in Guwahati, the enchanting traditional folk dance of the Bodo community scaled a new height by drawing worldwide attention. Considered to be the most popular and vibrant folk dance of the Bodo community, representing their joy, simplicity, and cultural identity, Bagurumba as a dance form is a visual manifestation of the Bodo people’s deep, artistic, and spiritual bond with nature. While Bagurumba is often performed during festivals and ceremonies exclusively by the fair sex, to the rhythm of traditional songs and music of the Kham (drum) and Siphung (flute), the event saw a record participation of close to 10,000 performers. As millions also watched the event live, the dancers moved like butterflies in flight, taking both ends of the jwmgra or rege-regang—hand-woven colorful scarves spread around the neck—in their hands. Wonderfully choreographed, the dancers moved in circles and made various geometrical formations, keeping pace with alternate feet to the rhythm of the kham (drum). And, as the packed audience in the largest stadium in the region cheered them dancing, the circular patterns began raising the tempo and reached a crescendo to a standing ovation. It is important to note that the Prime Minister, on his part, described it as a vibrant celebration of Bodo identity and a tribute to Assam’s heritage. He also put it on record that Bagurumba is not merely a dance but a medium to honour the spirit of the great Bodo tradition and to remember the eminent personalities of the Bodo society. He recalled names such as Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, Rupnath Brahma, Satish Chandra Basumatary, Moradam Brahma, and Kanakeswar Narzary, noting their contributions to social reform, cultural renaissance, and political awakening. While the present Assam government deserves full marks for organizing such a mega event to showcase Bagurumba in the same manner as it promoted Bihu and Jhumur dance earlier, it is also pertinent to note that this event will have a long-lasting socio-economic effect. Cultural events spread culture across the world by acting as catalysts for cultural diffusion, utilizing physical movement (migration/tourism), digital technology, and commercialization to transmit traditions, values, and practices beyond their place of origin. These events—ranging from festivals to performances—allow for the blending of local traditions with global influences, facilitating cross-cultural understanding. As far as the immediate impacts are concerned, while the event has created a fresh enthusiasm among members of the Bodo community, it has simultaneously also contributed towards strengthening bonds among the different indigenous communities of Assam, all of which are facing a serious threat from the immigrants of East Pakistan and Bangladeshi origin.