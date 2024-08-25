Sri Sri Madhabdev: A luminary of devotion and artistry

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipakkurmiglpltd@gmail.com.)

On the occasion of Sri Sri Madhabdev’s death anniversary, it is fitting to reflect on the life and legacy of one of Assam’s most revered saints and cultural icons. Born in May 1489 at Letekupukhuri in Lakhimpur District of Assam, Madhabdev’s journey from a devout Sakta worshipper to a stalwart proponent of the Ekasarana Dharma under the guidance of Srimanta Sankardev is a profound testament to his spiritual and artistic brilliance.

Early life and background: Madhabdev was born to Govindagiri Bhuyan and Manorama. Govindagiri, a descendant of Hari Bhuyan, settled in Banduka (present-day Bangladesh) and later migrated to Bardowa in Assam after the death of his wife. The turbulent times of warfare between the Bara Bhuyans and the Kacharis forced the family to seek refuge at Letekupukhuri, where Madhabdev was born. His early education was facilitated by Harasinga Bora, an officer of the Ahom kingdom.

Famine led the family to move again, this time finding shelter with a boatman named Ghagari Maji at Habung. Here, Madhabdev’s sister Urvasi was born. Following a decade in Habung, the family relocated to Bordowa. Madhabdev continued his education under Rajendra Adhyapaka in Banduka, delving deeply into Tantras, Tarka-shastras, and Purana literature associated with Saktism.

Spiritual Awakening and Conversion: Despite his initial dedication to Sakta worship, Madhabdev’s life took a transformative turn when his brother-in-law, Gayapani (later known as Ramadasa), embraced the Ekasarana Dharma, a Vaishnavite movement founded by Srimanta Sankardev. A debate ensued between Madhabdev and Ramadasa, leading to a meeting with Sankardev. The debate, lasting over four hours, concluded with Sankardev quoting a verse from the Bhagavata Purana, which convinced Madhabdev to accept him as his guru. This pivotal moment marked Madhabdev’s conversion to the Ekasarana Dharma in 1532, at the age of thirty-two. He subsequently renounced his betrothal and resolved never to marry.

Legacy as a Disciple and Successor: Madhabdev’s deep spiritual connection with Sankardev made him the foremost disciple and eventual successor. Sankardev, in his final days, entrusted Madhabdev with the responsibility of carrying forward the spiritual and cultural legacy. Madhabdev’s tenure as the leader of the Ekasarana Dharma was marked by a commitment to the propagation of its teachings and the establishment of xatras (monasteries) and namghars (community prayer halls).

Despite facing opposition from some Vaisnavas led by Damodardev, Madhav Dev continued his efforts in spreading the Dharma. His leadership played a crucial role in unifying the region from Sadiya to Cooch Behar, fostering a common cultural milieu.

Contributions to Literature and Music: Madhabdev’s contributions to Assamese literature and music are monumental. He is best known for his literary works, including the “Naam Ghosa,” a revered collection of hymns that parallels Sankardev’s “Kirtan Ghosa,” and the “Bhakti Ratnavali.” His compositions also include 191 borgeets (sacred songs) and nine jhumuras (one-act plays). His early work, “Janma Rahasya,” explores the creation and destruction of the world, while his “Naam Maalikaa” and the Assamese rendition of the “Adi Kanda” of Valmiki’s Ramayana are also noteworthy.

Madhabdev’s dedication to his guru is reflected in his long poem, “Guru Bhattima,” a tribute to Sankardev. His dramatic works, such as “Arjun Bhanjan” and “Chordhara,” along with the Borgeets and Jhumuras, showcase his artistic genius and his ability to convey spiritual messages through various forms.

The Legacy of Xatras and Namghars: One of the most enduring legacies of Madhav Dev is the establishment of xatras and namghars, which continue to serve as centres of worship and community life. The Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar, established around 1528, is a notable example. This Vaishnavite centre has kept a lamp burning for over 484 years, symbolising the enduring spirit of Madhabdev’s teachings.

Sri Sri Madhav Dev’s life and works are a beacon of spiritual and artistic excellence. His transformation from a Sakta worshipper to a leading proponent of the Ekasarana Dharma highlights his deep commitment to spiritual growth and his profound impact on Assamese culture. As we commemorate his death anniversary, it is an opportune moment to honour his contributions and reflect on the enduring influence of his teachings and artistic creations. Madhabdev’s legacy continues to inspire generations, reminding us of the transformative power of devotion, wisdom, and creativity.