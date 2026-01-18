Start-up Rankings

Arunachal Pradesh deserves a huge applause for bagging the Best Performer Award – the highest recognition under the National Startup Ranking Framework – from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, for building a strong and vibrant startup ecosystem. As has been reported, only three states – Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa – were selected for the honour. In this backdrop, Arunachal Pradesh has found a prominent place among the leading and most promising startup destinations of the country. The States’ Startup Ranking is an annual capacity-building exercise created and released by DPIIT that evaluates all of India’s states and Union Territories on their efforts to build an ecosystem conducive to startup growth, innovation and entrepreneurship. It was launched in 2018 in order to foster a culture of competitive federalism. India has already carved a position for itself by being recognised as the third-largest startup hub in the world. India currently has over 1.17 lakh recognised startups, so these rankings are crucial for recognising the efforts of state governments to support emerging businesses. The framework evaluates states and UTs based on 25 action points across seven reform areas – Institutional Support, Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Access to Market, Incubation and Mentorship Support, Funding Support, Capacity Building of Enablers, and Roadmap to a Sustainable Future. This assessment aims to encourage states to implement best practices and improve their regulatory and infrastructure support for startups. These rankings foster mutual learning, encouraging states to adopt successful strategies from leaders. The initiative has significantly increased startup activity in Tier II and Tier III cities, which account for over 50% of recognized startups. The rankings also support deep-tech innovation and women entrepreneurs, contributing to economic growth and job creation, with over 16.6 lakh jobs created by recognized startups as of October 2024. To sum up, the National Startup Rankings are a vital part of India’s economic strategy. By encouraging state participation, the initiative creates a dynamic and inclusive startup ecosystem across the nation. And, as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said, this achievement reflects his state’s commitment to nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship, and youth-led growth, at the same time underscoring the emergence of Arunachal Pradesh as a rising hub of startups and new-age enterprises.