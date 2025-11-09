Stray dog menace

Stray dogs have hit media headlines once again. On Friday, the Supreme Court of India, while expressing concern and taking into consideration the “alarming rise of dog bite incidents” across the country, directed the governments of all states and union territories to take such action as would ensure the removal of each and every stray dog from educational institutions, hospitals, public sports complexes, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places. A three-member bench of the Supreme Court has also issued a general direction to all concerned authorities that these institutions and places are properly fenced so that the entry of stray dogs is strictly prevented. As pointed out by the apex court of the country, it will be the responsibility of the concerned local government institutions to collect stray dogs from such institutions and areas and shift them to designated dog shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules. Unlike in other civilized countries where public health has always remained a top priority, stray dogs are a common sight in India, with their growing population giving rise to a serious public health and safety issue. This complex problem has arisen because of several factors; these include inadequate waste management systems which provide easy food sources and the absence of effective, large-scale sterilisation and vaccination programmes. The outcome is that the stray dog population is not only becoming unmanageable but is seriously affecting the communities across the country. This again has led to increased incidents of dog bites and rabies deaths, apart from causing road accidents and general nuisance. Over and above that, the country is witnessing a new and unhealthy trend: a large number of self-styled animal lovers have emerged on various social media platforms to criticise not just the government but even the Supreme Court of India. In reality, most such people do not contribute in any manner towards animal welfare, be it through financial contribution or by coming out to set up proper shelters for the stray dogs.