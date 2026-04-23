Street food in the rainy season: What’s safe and what’s risky?

Dr Bhaskar J Baruahh

(BHASKARJBARUAHH@GMAIL.COM)

There’s something about the rain that makes street food feel irresistible. The weather cools down, the roads get that familiar monsoon vibe, and suddenly a plate of hot pakoras, spicy chaat, or steaming momos feels like the perfect plan.

But the monsoon is also the season when your stomach is the most vulnerable.

Across Assam, the monsoon months usually bring a noticeable rise in cases of food poisoning, diarrhoea, and infections, like typhoid. It’s not a coincidence. Rain, humidity, and waterlogging together create the perfect conditions for germs to grow and spread. Even a slight compromise in food hygiene can lead to illness.

That said, you don’t need to completely avoid street food. You just need to be somewhat more aware of what you’re eating and where it’s coming from.

Why is street food riskier during monsoon?

During this time of the year, a few things work against us:

n Moisture and humidity allow bacteria and viruses to multiply quickly.

n Contaminated water is more common due to flooding and drainage issues.

n Open surroundings make food more exposed to dust and flies.

n Storage becomes difficult, so food may not stay fresh for long.

Even small lapses in hygiene can lead to stomach infections during this season.

What should you be careful about?

Some types of street food carry a higher risk, especially in the rainy months:

n Water-based items

Pani puri, chutneys, and flavoured water are often prepared in bulk, and you may not always use safe, filtered water.

Cut fruits and raw salads

n These are usually handled multiple times and left exposed. Washing may not be thorough or done with clean water.

n Uncovered or pre-prepared food

n Food kept open attracts flies and collects dust, increasing contamination risk.

n Ice in drinks

Ice can be made from unfiltered water, which is a common source of infection.

n Reused cooking oil

Frequently reheated oil, especially for fried snacks, can irritate the stomach and affect digestion.

What’s relatively safer to eat?

If you’re stepping out and craving street food, here are better choices:

n Freshly cooked, hot food

Items straight from the pan—like pakoras, rolls, or momos—are safer because heat kills most germs.

n High-turnover stalls

Vendors with a steady crowd usually serve fresher food that doesn’t sit out for too long.

Food prepared in front of you

This reduces the chances of contamination and gives you a better idea of hygiene.

n Simple preparations

n The fewer the ingredients and handling, the lower the risk.

Simple precautions that make a big difference

You don’t need to overthink it; just a few practical habits can help:

n Prefer hot, freshly made food over anything pre-prepared

n Avoid raw items, especially cut fruits and salads.

n Stick to bottled or filtered water

n Use hand sanitiser or wash hands before eating

n Pay attention to the cleanliness of the stall and utensils.

If something doesn’t feel right, it’s always better to skip it.

Listen to your body.

One common mistake people make is ignoring early symptoms. During monsoon, even a mild stomach issue can worsen quickly.

Watch out for:

n Loose motion

n Vomiting

n Stomach cramps

n Fever

If these symptoms appear, don’t brush them off as “just something you ate”. Early care can prevent bigger complications.

Conclusion

Street food is a part of our everyday life, and honestly, it’s hard to imagine rainy days without it. The goal isn’t to stop enjoying it, but to be a little smarter about your choices.

A cleaner stall, a freshly cooked plate, and a bit of caution can significantly improve your experience.

Because sometimes, staying healthy in the monsoon is not about giving things up; it’s just about choosing a little better.