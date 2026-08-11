Strengthening women’s STEM career pathways

Women in India claiming their space in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields in higher education, making for 54% of enrolment in STEM disciplines, is reflective of the positive outcome of sustained efforts to correct gender imbalance in higher education. Bridging the gap between the graduation of women in STEM fields and their entry into the professional technical workforce is critical to ensuring that the objectives behind pushing their enrolment in higher education are fully realised. Official data, however, shows that bridging the gender gap in the STEM workforce remains an important task, as women still account for about 20-30% of STEM professionals in the country. The ‘Research & Development Statistics at a Glance, 2025-26’, published by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, last month, highlights that women’s participation in R&D projects outside the main organisation or institution that funds them has increased significantly to 28% in 2023-24 from 13% in 2000–01, reflecting the impact of various initiatives undertaken by the Government in the Science and Technology sector. Other encouraging findings from this report that are worth mentioning show that as of April 1, 2024, there were 5.07 lakh full-time equivalent (FTE) researchers in the country, and women represent a significant pillar of this workforce, accounting for 1.47 lakh women FTE researchers. The percentage share of women FTE researchers in total FTE researchers increased to 29% in 2023-24 from 18.6% in 2020-21. The highest share of women researchers was in the higher education sector (36%), followed by state agricultural universities (28%) and private sector industry (18%). On average, in the last two years, women’s participation share in R&D was 30 per cent, it adds, but the figures speak for themselves about persistent gender imbalance in the fields, but a steady rise in women’s participation reflects a gradual shift towards a more equitable research environment, which cannot be ignored. The encouraging rise in women’s enrolment in STEM disciplines is driven by provision of scholarships, fellowships, and internships from the school level through to post-doctoral studies under various schemes which aim to reduce financial barriers and encourage continued participation and career progression in these disciplines. The central government also attributes the increased enrolment to other enabling provisions such as hostel accommodation, career counselling, maternity benefits, structured mentoring, exposure visits, and interactions with role models. Information provided by the Ministry of Science and Technology shows that the government has undertaken several targeted measures to bridge the gap between women’s enrolment in STEM education and their participation in research and development activities. Among those, a dedicated programme, namely the WISE-KIRAN, aims to reduce financial barriers and encourage continued participation and career progression of women in STEM disciplines. The programme specifically addresses the transition from education to research by providing structured support mechanisms and opportunities. Besides, dedicated programmes and support mechanisms have been introduced in leading research hubs such as Bengaluru to enhance women’s participation in scientific research and innovation, the parliament was told. Building awareness among girl students and women in higher education is essential to prevent discontinuation of higher studies in STEM education due to a dearth of financial resources and encourage those pursuing studies and research in these fields to dream bigger towards pursuing a career as STEM professionals. Strengthening science laboratories in schools is crucial for boosting confidence among students, particularly girl students, in nurturing their dreams of pursuing careers in STEM fields rather than just obtaining a degree. The laboratories in schools and colleges being equipped with adequate and modern equipment is pivotal to igniting their passion for pursuing different STEM sub-streams and emerging disciplines to support women pursuing career goals in various professional and technical fields. Increasing funding support to government-owned/managed universities is crucial for sustaining the spectacular rise in women’s participation in STEM fields, as these universities account for 68% of total enrolment and privately managed universities account for about 32%. Unlike government universities, the gender gap in private universities is still very wide, with 13.3 lakh female enrolments against 21.3 lakh male enrolments, in sharp contrast to 35.3 lakh female enrolments against 38.6 lakh male enrolments in higher education in government universities, which is an area of concern that needs to be addressed as a priority. If the gap between women’s enrolment and their actual employment in professional and technical fields remains unaddressed, it could erode the enthusiasm and confidence of those who have encouraged more women to enter STEM education. Strengthening and intensifying the government-led placement and career-development initiatives is now an urgent priority to ensure that women can enter professional and technical roles across STEM fields without barriers. Consolidating industry-led R&D activities is crucial for increasing women’s participation in STEM fields in the private sector, expanding employment opportunities, creating more space for women in stronger academia-industry collaboration, and embedding gender inclusion in India’s innovation ecosystem.