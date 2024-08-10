Student ethics: A pathway to being a responsible citizen

Dr. Gargi Sarma

(Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce,

Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai)

The Indian education system is renowned for fostering the holistic development of children. As such, the ethics and moral values essential for nurturing responsible citizens are required to be integrated into the curriculum. This need has been recognised by both the old and new schools of thought.

‘Students are the future leaders and catalysts for societal change’.

Building on this idea, continuous efforts have been made to inculcate essential ethical principles in students. It will be noteworthy to mention that schools have been the first platform to help students comprehend the idea of ethics. However, academic success didn’t consider the assessment of the knowledge earned by students. Such assessment gaps led to a weak consideration of ethics in their daily lives.

Ethical principles must be internalized by students, accompanied by knowledge and understanding of when and how to apply them. Student ethics will always be an integral part of the Indian education system. This is believed to help students discern right from wrong. It teaches ‘honesty, empathy, respect, and civil responsibility’.

Teachers and educational institutions play a lead role in imparting ethical knowledge to students, extending beyond the traditional curriculum. When imprinting ethics on students, it is essential to recognise that these lessons will have a lasting impact. The knowledge they gain from their teachers will influence their decision-making and execution of ethical principles. Students often determine the significance of a subject based on the assessment method used. Therefore, a consistent assessment approach is necessary.

Student ethics is not confined to high school or secondary education; it is also a crucial component of higher education. This is due to the persistent need for ethical application and the growing importance of understanding these principles at advanced levels. As students mature, they begin to encounter the complexities of the world and its associated situations. As such, they need to understand real life situations and practice ethical decision-making. Gradually the higher education institutes make the students realise ethical behaviour as a norm and assure that they are prepared to face ethical challenges in their both professional and personal lives.

During their higher education phase, students spend most of their time in educational institutions. Therefore, it is crucial for teachers and mentors to serve as role models. By demonstrating the ethical principles they teach in their own lives, educators help students understand and internalize these values. One reason behind the failure to execute taught student ethics is the lack of adherence to these values by teachers or the institution itself. Consequently, students may come to believe that displaying unethical behaviour or failing to uphold learnt values has no real consequences.

In terms of student ethics, learning and execution make it a two-way process. ‘If a student learns ethics, they have to practise ethical behaviour.’ Under the broad arena of student ethics, an institute includes academic integrity, professional conduct, social responsibilities, research ethics, and digital ethics. In addition to this, many institutions have honour codes that compel the students to develop an ethical approach in their actions towards life. The term signifies the connection to sustainable behaviour, which has become increasingly important in the contemporary world.

‘Academicians are the shapers of students’ futures.’

Therefore, they are entrusted with the responsibility of instilling student ethics within the education system. Throughout their educational journey, students will interact with academicians at every level. It is the duty of these educators to monitor and guide students’ ethical behaviour, correcting them whenever necessary.

The Old School of Thought believed in correcting mistakes immediately when they occurred, using different methods to help students realize their errors. Today, the New School of Thought also acknowledges this belief but employs different approaches. Modern methods such as seminars, workshops, case studies, and role-playing are now used to address and rectify inappropriate student behaviours.

The NEP 2020, with its paradigm shift, has identified existing gaps and is committed to bringing about a much-needed transformation in the education system. One significant gap identified by the reformers was the need to reintroduce student ethics into the higher education system and to revise assessment techniques. This change has emphasized the importance of ethical behaviour in society. Student ethics had become a forgotten chapter, turning into an optional consideration for both academicians and students.

With its commitment to a holistic and integrated approach to education, the NEP has revisited crucial segments of the system. Education empowers students to decide how they will serve society and contribute to the betterment of the country as a whole. The key element here is promoting sustainable behaviour, as this is essential for creating a progressive pathway through education. ‘Education, ethics, and society will always serve as the pillars of genuine academic success.’

The world continues to grapple with various forms of discrimination and issues related to unemployment. To address these challenges, students must be educated about the consequences of discrimination and its potential impact on their future, as well as its connection to unemployment. Understanding the root causes of discrimination requires students to be knowledgeable about India’s rich diversity. Recent instances involving students highlight the lack of ethical knowledge in their lives and actions. Today’s generation tends to question established norms, which can be seen as a positive sign for a better tomorrow.

‘Every reform is inevitably accompanied by critical questioning.’

When students understand ethics, apply ethical behaviour, and question wrongdoings, it can lead to significant reforms, fostering societal development and growth. Ethical literacy enables students to differentiate between right and wrong from a societal perspective. Combining academic qualifications with strong ethical behaviour not only opens brighter avenues for individuals but also drives positive change. This ethical foundation challenges injustices and paves the way for meaningful reforms, ultimately contributing to a more just and progressive society.

Student ethics lays the foundation for responsible behaviour, informed decision-making, and a just society. By instilling strong ethical values in students, they are prepared ethically and morally to face future challenges with integrity and contribute positively to their communities. As educators and institutions, it is the duty of academicians to ensure that ethical education is an integral part of the teaching-learning process. By doing so, they pave the way for students to become responsible citizens, leading them towards a brighter and more equitable future.