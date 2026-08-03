Student movements: Engines of social change or stepping stones to political power?

Harsha Mohan Sarma

(harshasarma183@gmail.com)

History has repeatedly shown that the energy of youth can alter the course of nations. Students have frequently been at the forefront of struggles against injustice, authoritarianism, and social inequality, whether on university campuses, in classrooms, or in the corridors of power. They have challenged oppressive regimes, defended democratic values, and, at crucial moments, inspired societies to rethink their futures. Yet history also raises an uncomfortable question: Are student movements always driven by the larger public interest, or do they sometimes become vehicles for personal ambition and partisan politics? The answer is neither simple nor absolute. Like all mass movements, student activism is shaped by a complicated combination of ideals, emotions, interests and political realities. Some movements have transformed societies for the better, while others have deepened divisions, fuelled violence or ultimately served the ambitions of a few rather than the aspirations of many.

During India’s struggle for independence, students willingly sacrificed their education, careers and even their lives in pursuit of a singular objective—the liberation of the nation from colonial rule. Their commitment was inspired by patriotism rather than personal gain. After independence, however, the political landscape changed fundamentally. The adversary was no longer a foreign ruler but a democratically elected government. Consequently, the focus of student movements shifted towards issues such as educational reform, corruption, inflation, unemployment, democratic rights, linguistic identity, social justice and political accountability.

One of the defining moments in post-Independence India was the Bihar Movement of 1974. What began as a protest against corruption, inflation and administrative failure soon evolved into a nationwide democratic movement under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan. It became one of the strongest popular challenges to authoritarianism and played a crucial role in resisting the emergency. Thousands of students endured imprisonment and state repression, motivated not by political careers but by the defence of democratic values.

Yet history also offers cautionary lessons. Across India, many student organisations have gradually become extensions of political parties. Campuses that ought to nurture critical thinking and democratic debate have, in many places, turned into arenas of partisan rivalry, money power and intimidation. Student union elections often resemble miniature versions of mainstream electoral politics rather than laboratories of democratic citizenship.

There is nothing inherently wrong with student leaders entering public life. Politics is an honourable profession in any democracy. Many distinguished statesmen began their journey as student activists. The concern arises when political ambition becomes the primary motivation behind movements that claim to represent public interest. Pursuing leadership as a career rather than a responsibility inevitably weakens the moral authority of any movement.

Few regions illustrate the transformative potential of student activism as vividly as Assam. The language movements, campaigns for educational rights and, above all, the historic Assam Movement (1979–1985) fundamentally reshaped the state’s political and social landscape. Led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the movement mobilised an entire generation around the demand to identify and address illegal immigration. The signing of the Assam Accord in 1985 marked a defining moment in Assam’s modern history.

However, history rarely ends with the signing of an agreement. Decades later, difficult questions remain. Have all the objectives of the Assam Movement been fulfilled? Has the issue of illegal immigration been conclusively resolved? Have all provisions of the Assam Accord been implemented? An honest assessment suggests otherwise. The movement undoubtedly awakened public consciousness and influenced national policy, yet many of its central promises remain only partially realised.

Another debate has persisted over the years. Several prominent leaders of the movement later entered electoral politics. Such a transition is entirely legitimate in a democracy. Nevertheless, many citizens believed that, for some leaders, political ambition coexisted with that; for some leaders, political ambition may have existed alongside public idealism. This perception should be believed. It would be unfair to generalise, for many leaders are deeply committed to public service. Historical judgement demands nuance rather than sweeping conclusions. This broader lesson extends beyond Assam. No movement, however powerful, can by itself solve deep-rooted social or political problems. Protest can awaken public opinion, expose injustice and compel governments to respond. But lasting solutions require sound public policy, capable institutions, honest administration and sustained political will. A movement that merely replaces one ruling elite with another without addressing structural problems ultimately leaves society disappointed.

The same principle applies to linguistic movements. Assam’s language agitations played an indispensable role in protecting the dignity of the Assamese language. Yet the contemporary challenges confronting Assamese in digital technology, higher education, corporate communication and urban life demonstrate that language survives not merely through protest but through everyday use, scholarship, innovation and cultural confidence.

Likewise, movements for regional autonomy among the Bodo, Karbi and Dimasa communities secured important constitutional and administrative gains. Yet many of these regions continue to face serious deficits in education, healthcare, employment and economic development. Political settlements alone cannot guarantee social transformation.

More recently, widespread student participation in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) reflected deep anxieties over identity, citizenship and constitutional principles. These protests successfully brought regional concerns into the national conversation. At the same time, they also revealed a growing political polarisation and declining public trust. The true measure of any democratic movement, therefore, lies not in the size of its rallies but in whether it leaves society more united, more informed and more committed to justice.

Recent youth-led protests in Delhi and other parts of India under the banner of CJP have similarly raised important questions about governance and accountability. Bringing public concerns into national debate is a valuable democratic function. Every movement must recognise that legitimacy depends on both the justice of its demands and the methods it employs. Once protests descend into prolonged disruption, violence or intimidation, they risk undermining the very moral authority on which democratic movements depend.

The right to peaceful protest is an essential pillar of democracy. Equally indispensable are respect for the rule of law, public order and the rights of fellow citizens. Noble objectives cannot justify destructive methods.

Another uncomfortable reality deserves attention. Human beings are usually driven by personal ambition. Large social movements inevitably attract individuals seeking recognition, influence or political opportunity. Such ambition becomes dangerous only when personal advancement eclipses collective purpose. History, in India and elsewhere, offers countless examples of leaders who emerged as champions of the people only to compromise their ideals for political office or personal gain. It also honours those who remained steadfast in their principles despite having opportunities to pursue power.

Student activism itself is undergoing profound transformation. Traditional marches and rallies are increasingly complemented—or replaced—by digital campaigns, social media activism, online petitions and data-driven advocacy. These new platforms democratise participation but also create fertile ground for misinformation, emotional manipulation and ideological polarisation. Consequently, the credibility of modern student movements depends more than ever on factual accuracy, constitutional values and intellectual integrity.

Students must also remember that activism cannot replace education. Their foremost responsibility remains learning, questioning, researching and developing the skills necessary to become thoughtful citizens. A movement that destroys academic institutions, suppresses dissent or glorifies intolerance ultimately defeats its own purpose. Mahatma Gandhi demonstrated that moral courage is often more powerful than physical force. Student movements, too, must draw their strength from non-violence, reason, dialogue and self-discipline. Once they embrace hatred, coercion or blind partisanship, they cease to become agents of reform and instead risk becoming instruments of division.

India—and indeed every democracy—needs a student community capable of supporting governments when they serve the public interest and challenging them when they do not. Genuine citizenship demands loyalty to truth rather than loyalty to political parties. Students are not the property of any ideology or organisation; they represent the conscience of the nation.

History reminds us that student movements possess extraordinary transformative potential. But that potential becomes constructive only when guided by truth, justice, reason and humanity. If leadership seeks service instead of power, if protest aims at reform rather than revenge, and if movements aspire not merely to change governments but to improve governance itself, they earn an enduring place in history. Ultimately, student movements are not a threat to democracy; they are among its greatest strengths. They become dangerous only when they lose sight of their ideals. Guided by integrity, intellectual honesty and public responsibility, they remain vital instruments of democratic renewal. Captured by personal ambition and partisan interests, however, they risk becoming little more than stepping stones to power. The greatest achievement of any movement is not the fall of a government, but the awakening of a nation’s conscience.