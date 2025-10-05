Sugar and health

Excessive sugar consumption, particularly from added sugars, contributes to a number of unhealthy outcomes like weight gain, obesity, type-2 diabetes, and heart disease by promoting inflammation and storing fat. Excessive consumption of sugar also causes serious harm to dental health, apart from accelerating skin ageing. Experts have said that excessive sugar intake can also be the main cause for mood disorders, inflammation, and fatty liver disease. Sugary foods and drinks provide “empty calories” without essential nutrients, making it crucial to limit their consumption for better health. Experts studying the impact of sugar on human health have given a long list of risks caused by it to physical health. These include, first and foremost, weight gain and obesity, because high-sugar foods are calorie-dense and offer no nutritional value, contributing to excess calorie intake and subsequent weight gain. Second in the list is the risk of heart disease, since excess sugar can increase blood pressure and inflammation, strain the heart, and contribute to high cholesterol and clogged arteries, raising the risk of heart attacks and strokes. As far as type-2 diabetes is concerned, health experts have said that over a period of time, high sugar intake leads to insulin resistance and increased body fat, significantly raising the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Dental issues, cavities in particular, caused by sugar consumption, have been common knowledge since time immemorial. Important to note, bacteria in the mouth thrive on sugar, leading to tooth decay and cavities. Too much sugar, on the other hand, can overload the liver, leading to fat accumulation and the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Excessive sugar intake also promotes chronic inflammation, which can affect various bodily systems. Coming to risks caused to mental and emotional health because of excessive intake of sugar, experts have said that high sugar consumption is linked to an increased risk of depression and other mood changes. There is also evidence which suggests that excessive sugar consumption can contribute in a big way to cognitive decline over time. Another unhealthy issue arising out of excessive or regular sugar consumption is skin ageing; sugar can accelerate the ageing process of the skin, contributing to sagging and wrinkles. Experts have also linked high sugar intake to increased acne, while added sugars provide “empty calories” and lack essential vitamins and minerals.