Suicide: Causes and remedial measures

Deba Prasad Misra

(dpmisra00@gmail.com)

On the eve of World Suicide Day

Every year on September 10, the whole world observes World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) with a view to raising awareness, reducing stigma and promoting evidence-based actions to prevent suicide. Established in the year 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), this specific day serves as a global call to action for governments, communities and individuals alike. Suicide is a major public health challenge claiming the lives of many people every year. Each life lost has profound social, emotional and economic consequences, seriously affecting families, friends, workplaces and entire communities around the world. The triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day (2024–26) is ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’, and this theme calls to all of us to challenge harmful myths, reduce stigma and foster open, compassionate conversations where people feel able to speak up and seek help. The focal theme, ‘changing the narrative’, also calls for suicide prevention and mental health to be basic priorities in public policy, urging governments and institutions to take action. This includes implementing evidence-based strategies, improving access to quality care and ensuring that those in distress and trouble receive the support they need.

The three C’s of suicide crisis response defined by Dr John Draper are connection, collaboration and choice. The gradual increase in suicide cases has become a matter of serious concern for all peace-loving people of the society. This day primarily aims to raise global awareness that suicide is preventable. Suicide is not merely a personal tragedy but also a significant social issue, and it deserves collective attention and responsibility. Instead of viewing suicide solely as an individual issue, we should seek to understand the underlying circumstances that may drive a person to take their life. Not a single factor is responsible for suicide. Factors that may lead someone to commit suicide include acute frustration, a quarrelsome atmosphere at home, lack of understanding among family members, financial insecurity, unemployment, acute loneliness, insufficient parental care and affection, excessive academic pressure, chronic and incurable illness, frustration from question paper leakage and other examination scams, social delinquency, and high levels of stress and anxiety.

What is more, sometimes we have seen that many elderly people feel neglected in some families and isolated. This isolation may lead someone to commit this painful act.

Usually suicide is not caused by one single factor. It often results from a combination of mental health, social, biological and situational difficulties. Family discipline, cordial behaviour, social harmony, mutual understanding and solidarity, etc. are indispensable for the prevention of suicide. In addition to the family and social environment, educational institutions, workplaces, NGOs, and other organisations also have a responsibility to eliminate this social malady. Our educational institutions, the great temples of learning, should create supportive, healthy and holistic environments where everybody can discuss his/her problem without fear of being ridiculed. Public awareness meetings can be organised to make people aware of the importance of strong mental health and suicide prevention. If a person repeatedly expresses helplessness, hopelessness, mental fatigue, or ‘to be or not to be’ (the great soliloquy of ‘Hamlet’ – Shakespeare’s tragedy), the situation should be taken seriously. Such a person whose mind is tremendously perturbed needs active listening and professional support. Occasionally, a patient listener can help a disturbed person to feel that he or she is not alone. We should cultivate a positive and optimistic attitude in all aspects of life. The feeling of brotherhood, fellow-feeling, kindness, generosity, counselling, unconditional social support, empathy, etc., are important for creating a congenial social atmosphere in society.

Health is not merely the absence of disease or illness. Health is a state of complete physical, mental and spiritual well-being. We should always be stress- or tension-free in our activities. A society that prioritises mental health and compassion is essential for preventing suicide.

The main purpose of this day is to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented. Suicide is indeed preventable. Family harmony and social harmony can play a pivotal role in eradicating or preventing this problem.