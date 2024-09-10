Suicide: Change the narrative

Dr. Sailen Das

(sailendas.das@gmail.com)

World Suicide Prevention Day

Suicide is a terrible tragedy that affects people on an individual, family, and community level. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that somewhere in the world, a suicide occurs every 40 seconds. This startling figure emphasises how urgently effective preventative measures are needed. We may make progress in avoiding suicide and helping people in need by comprehending the underlying causes, identifying the warning signals, and taking preventative action. The traditional story of suicide frequently places blame and dejection front and centre. Words like “cowardly” or “selfish” indicate a lack of comprehension of the nuances involved. People may be discouraged from seeking assistance by such words if they are afraid of being judged and stigmatised. Rather, we ought to concentrate on a story that emphasises suicide as a public health concern, one that is intricately linked to mental health disorders, societal variables, and individual experiences. Seeing suicide via this lens highlights the significance of easily accessible support and intervention, fosters empathy, and advances understanding.

A complicated web of interrelated circumstances, such as mental illness, trauma, and social isolation, frequently leads to suicide. Suicidal thoughts are closely associated with mental health issues such as anxiety disorders, depression, and others. Furthermore, traumatic events like abuse, bullying, or loss might raise the risk considerably.

It is essential to comprehend these fundamental causes. For instance, mental illness is a medical ailment that needs to be treated rather than a reflection of a person’s character. A more preventative-friendly atmosphere can be produced by approaching mental health issues with compassion and assistance as opposed to stigma.

Identifying the Warning

Indications

It’s critical to recognise the suicide warning signals in order to act quickly to prevent suicide. Typical indicators consist of:

Verbal cues: Expressions such as “I wish I were dead” or “I can’t go on” are clear signs that someone is thinking of taking their own life.

Behavioural changes: Giving up valuable belongings, withdrawing from social interactions, or changing one’s behaviour drastically can all be signs of unhappiness.

Emotional shifts: Severe mood swings, protracted melancholy, or an abrupt sense of relief following a depressive episode could be indicators.

Physical symptoms: A person’s appearance, eating, or sleep habits may all change as a result of underlying problems. Acquiring the knowledge to identify these indicators can help professionals, friends, and family provide prompt support, particularly in high-risk groups.

Practical preventive techniques: Increasing Awareness of Mental Health: Fundamentally, awareness and education are important. Programs that advance knowledge of mental health concerns can lessen stigma and motivate people to get care. These instructional initiatives can benefit greatly from the involvement of businesses, schools, and community organisations.

Promoting Open Communication: It can be quite beneficial to establish a setting where people feel comfortable talking about their mental health. Engaging in candid discussions can lessen feelings of loneliness and provide people the assistance they require.

Making Mental Health Services Accessible: It’s critical to make sure mental health services are both reasonably priced and available. This covers drug administration, therapy, and counselling. The availability of telehealth services has increased as well, facilitating people’s ability to get assistance from the comfort of their homes.

Putting Crisis Intervention into Practice: Initiatives such as crisis text lines and suicide prevention hotlines provide instant assistance. It is possible to make sure that those in need of assistance receive it by providing crisis intervention training to first responders, medical professionals, and educators.

Supporting High-Risk Groups: Some populations may be more vulnerable than others, including young people who identify as LGBTQ+, veterans, and those with a history of trauma. Support and interventions designed specifically for these populations can address their unique vulnerabilities and needs.

Increasing Social Support Networks: Creating thriving, encouraging communities might help reduce feelings of loneliness. Fostering social links via neighbourhood events, peer networks, and support groups can provide people with a feeling of support and community.

Policy and advocacy’s role in order to prevent suicide, policy and campaigning are essential. Policies that support mental health services, provide funding for research, and encourage public awareness campaigns can be put into place by governments and organisations. Legislative reforms can be pushed for by advocates in order to lower treatment barriers and enhance mental health services.

Policies that demand insurance coverage for mental health services or enforce mental health education in schools, for instance, can have a big influence. Reducing the stigma attached to asking for assistance can also be a goal of advocacy campaigns, as this will motivate more individuals to do so when they do.

Individual activities and assistance on a personal level: each person can help prevent suicide by:

Educating Yourself: Being aware of the telltale signs and symptoms of mental health problems will help you be better equipped to serve others.

Providing Support: If you know someone who is having trouble, lend them your ears and urge them to get treatment from a professional.

Taking Care of Your Own Mental Health: Being mentally well yourself makes it easier for you to assist others. Take care of yourself, ask for assistance when you need it, and establish a solid support system. A multidimensional strategy is needed to prevent suicide, one that includes identifying warning signals, comprehending the intricacies of mental health, and putting effective solutions into practice. Through promoting candid communication, endorsing mental health services, and pushing for legislative modifications, we may collaborate to lower the rate of suicide and assist individuals who require it. In order to create a society where people feel appreciated, supported, and empowered to ask for assistance, every effort matters.

Taking up suicide prevention is a commitment to enhancing our communities’ general well-being rather than merely reacting to a catastrophe. By raising awareness, demonstrating compassion, and taking proactive steps, we may significantly reduce the risk of suicide and provide hope to those who most need it.