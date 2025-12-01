Tackling Dementia

Dementia is fast emerging as a growing public health issue in India. It is caused by a combination of genetic, lifestyle, and health-related factors. These include high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and social isolation. Scientists have also identified a few key risk factors, these being age and family history. But a significant portion of cases are linked to poor control of chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes, as well as lifestyle choices like tobacco use, a sedentary lifestyle, and poor diet. Vascular dementia is most common in India due to the high burden of vascular risk factors. A major social reason is the rapidly ageing population. Projections show that the number of people with dementia could rise significantly in India in the next few decades. Key challenges on the other include limited public awareness, social stigma, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, and a lack of specialised care facilities. This rapidly growing burden requires a multi-sectoral approach which should be focused on public awareness, early diagnosis, lifestyle modifications, and carer support. Reports say that an estimated 8.8 million people aged 60 and over had dementia in India in 2023, which is a substantial increase from previous estimates. By 2050, the number of persons with dementia in India is projected to more than double. India’s ageing population is rapidly increasing, and the proportion of 60-plus people is expected to increase significantly in the next 25 years. Though the incidence of dementia is increasing, the awareness level is still very low. There is a tendency among the people to dismiss early signs of dementia as a normal part of ageing, leading to delayed diagnosis. There is also significant social stigma which the society has started associating with dementia, which can lead to discrimination and a general reluctance to seek help. India’s healthcare system faces challenges in providing adequate care for dementia, with a shortage of specialised professionals and services. Studies show that certain lifestyle factors like cardiovascular diseases, cognitive inactivity, social isolation, and air pollution are increasing the risk of dementia rapidly. While the primary carer role often falls on family members, this also leads to significant physical, emotional, and financial burdens. Dealing with dementia involves providing support for the person with dementia and managing your own stress as a carer by using specific strategies. Focus on simplified routines, clear communication, and engaging activities, while also creating a supportive environment with familiar objects and reducing sensory overload. Promoting brain-healthy lifestyles from a younger age, including exercise, diet, and cognitive engagement, is vital.