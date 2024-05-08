Tagore’s educational legacy: Nurturing humanity and shaping the future

Dipak Kurmi

Rabindranath Tagore, the versatile Nobel Laureate hailing from Bengal, left an indelible mark not just with his literary prowess but also with his visionary approach to education. Embracing creativity, liberty, and humanistic values, his educational philosophy remains a beacon amidst the evolving landscape of learning. In our dynamic era, where conventional educational norms face scrutiny and transformation, Tagore’s wisdom provides a roadmap for envisioning education that nurtures holistic growth and purposeful interaction with our ever-changing global milieu.

Central to Tagore’s educational doctrine is a profound faith in the inherent creativity and capacities of each person. He conceived of education not as a vessel for imparting fixed knowledge but as a journey to unleash the natural creativity within. In his influential treatise, “Siksha: Herok Ek Jibon” (Education: A Continuum of Life), Tagore underscored the significance of fostering inquisitiveness, ingenuity, and discernment in students. He championed an educational framework that empowers learners to explore, challenge, and forge their own comprehension of the universe, rather than merely absorbing information passively.

At the core of Tagore’s educational ethos lies the concept of ‘Shantiniketan’, or the serene abode, later complemented by Sriniketan, both serving as experimental educational hubs in rural Bengal. Shantiniketan embodied Tagore’s comprehensive vision of education, seamlessly blending the intellectual, artistic, and spiritual dimensions of human existence. Here, education transcended conventional boundaries, embracing nature, the arts, and community engagement. Tagore advocated for instilling a deep reverence for nature, fostering aesthetic appreciation, and nurturing a sense of interconnectedness with all living beings. His educational paradigm emphasised intellectual growth through imagination, unfettered inquiry, and perpetual curiosity. This personalised approach prioritised holistic development, including physical well-being through exercises, yoga, and sports, echoing Tagore’s conviction: “The truest education is one that not only imparts knowledge but also aligns our lives with the harmony of the universe.”

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore eloquently expressed the essence of teaching: “A teacher can never truly teach unless he is still learning himself. A lamp can never light another lamp unless it continues to burn its own flame.” In his essay ‘Ashramer Shiksha’ (Teaching in the Ashram), Tagore emphasised the importance of patience in teaching and argued that only those who genuinely care for their students deserve the title of teacher. He rejected authoritarian teaching methods, seeing them as a sign of inadequate governance. K. M. O’Connell of the University of Toronto, Canada, likened Tagore to pioneering educators such as Rousseau, Pestalozzi, Froebel, Montessori, and Dewey Malcolm Knowles. These educators, including Tagore, endeavoured to establish non-authoritarian learning systems that are sensitive to their environment and context.

Moreover, Tagore’s educational doctrine underscores the cultivation of a deep appreciation for humanity and the promotion of universal kinship by acknowledging the inherent interconnectedness of all life forms and fostering empathy across diverse cultures. At the heart of his philosophy lies the pursuit of harmony among individuals, nature, and the divine. Tagore champions educational freedom as a means to unlock the innate capabilities of individuals and highlights the importance of moral and spiritual growth alongside academic pursuits. His vision revolves around nurturing individuals with well-rounded personalities capable of altruistic service and seamless societal integration, thereby contributing to the creation of a compassionate and cohesive community.

In the contemporary landscape marked by swift technological progress, globalisation, and ecological dilemmas, Tagore’s advocacy for holistic education resonates profoundly. The prevalent reliance on standardised testing and rote learning frequently undermines creativity and critical thought, leaving students unequipped to tackle the intricacies of today’s society. Tagore’s philosophy advocates for a departure from this model, urging a transition to a learner-centric, inquiry-driven educational paradigm. Such an approach empowers students to confront uncertainty, exercise critical thinking, and embrace adaptability in the face of evolving circumstances.

Tagore’s educational ideology, articulated in his essay “The Centre of Indian Culture,” underscores the necessity for education to mirror and interact with the socio-cultural environment it inhabits. He contends that authentic education should align with the contextual nuances of its surroundings to nurture wholesome development.

Sunil Banga, from Lancaster University Management School, delves into Tagore’s cosmopolitan educational philosophy in his paper titled “The Global Relevance of Tagore’s Cosmopolitan Educational Philosophy for Social Justice in a Post-Westphalian World,” published in the Journal of Philosophy of Education (August 2023, Oxford). He underscores Tagore’s cosmopolitan approach to education as a powerful tool for promoting social justice and equity in today’s society. Banga highlights Tagore’s unwavering dedication to societal change through education, evident in his advocacy for women’s empowerment, condemnation of oppression, and fervent support for India’s independence. Despite emerging from the colonial era, Tagore’s philosophy remains pertinent, particularly his emphasis on education as a driving force for moral and social progress, aiming to foster societal harmony and unity to tackle contemporary global challenges.

Furthermore, Tagore’s advocacy for the inclusion of arts, music, and literature within the educational framework presents a vital contrast to the predominant emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education in contemporary educational systems. The arts serve as a cornerstone for cultivating creativity, empathy, and emotional intelligence, qualities indispensable for navigating the intricacies of human interactions and addressing societal complexities.

Sunil Banga highlights Tagore’s educational paradigm as an early proponent of global interconnectedness. Tagore posited that education’s ultimate aim was the realisation of self, which he termed ‘Atma Shakti,’ wherein individuals harmonise with both nature and society. Drawing inspiration from Hindu literature, Tagore envisioned a ‘universal man’ who embodies faith in universalism and humanity. He further advocated for personality development through engagement with the arts and music, leading to a profound understanding of human nature. Tagore argued that upon attaining self-realisation, individuals unite with ‘God’ or ‘Manav Brahma’, thus achieving completeness of being and soul. Rabindranath Tagore’s educational philosophy emphasises the crucial role of education in nurturing bonds between individuals and humanity, all the while fostering comprehensive growth.

Fundamentally, at the core of Tagore’s concept of cosmopolitan education lies the principle of freedom. This freedom entails the liberty to critically assess traditional norms and convictions, as well as the freedom to conceive of citizenship within an interconnected global community, allowing for the exploration and reconciliation of diverse loyalties in harmony with others. His conception of educational freedom accentuates the integration of nature, society, and learners’ personal encounters. Tagore champions learning in natural settings to nurture both physical and spiritual well-being, placing an emphasis on creativity and the critical examination of established values and ideologies.

Rabindranath Tagore’s educational philosophy offers a compelling blueprint for reshaping education in the 21st century. His focus on fostering creativity, promoting freedom, nurturing holistic growth, and encouraging social involvement provides invaluable guidance for tackling the complex challenges of our contemporary era.

By adopting Tagore’s vision, educators can establish learning atmospheres that empower students to emerge as empathetic, analytical individuals poised to influence a fairer, environmentally conscious, and compassionate society while enhancing student morale.

As we commemorate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s 163rd birth anniversary, it’s an opportune moment to contemplate his philosophy of advocating for an education that goes beyond mere dissemination of knowledge, instead fostering a deep resonance with all facets of existence. Revisiting Tagore’s principles could offer invaluable guidance to Indian educational institutions amidst the complexities of globalisation.