Tapping Assam’s Mustard Potential

A vast expanse of yellow mustard fields in Assam tells the story of farmers growing the edible oilseeds as part of its traditional food culture and agricultural practice. With rising population growth, the demand for edible oil also surged over the past decades, but mustard oil production in the state can meet only 20% of the demand while 80% of the requirement is met through procurement from other states.This explains the price shocks of edible oils gripping the state. Increasing productivity and area under mustard seeds can significantly reduce dependence on markets outside. The productivity of mustard grown in Assam is less than half of the national average, and, therefore, the state can ensure a quantum jump in production simply by increasing the productivity. Apart from the introduction of high-yielding seeds to increase productivity, bringing more rice fallow areas under mustard cultivation is another key strategy adopted to boost production in the state. The state’s rice fallow area is estimated to be more than 10 lakh hectares. Interventions to motivate farmers to grow mustard or other crops on rice fallow have so far failed to yield the desired success. Heavy dependence on rain-fed cultivation and lack of assured irrigation are stronger disincentives than subsidised agricultural inputs of various government schemes aimed at converting the rice fallow into area under multiple crops. Farmers are also reluctant to venture into growing a second crop for the apprehension of commercial viability. Demonstration of viable commercial cultivation of mustard on rice fallow can help in motivating traditional rice growers to also prioritise converting their rice fallow during two paddy seasons into growing the oilseed. Clarity in government policy on converting the rice fallow is essential to give a clear direction to the farmers as to whether they should go for growing more rice on fallow land for increasing cropping intensity or go for a second crop like mustard or potato. The Agriculture Department is setting out a clear goal for pushing a second crop like mustard to convert the fallow land into a continuous cropping area by identifying specific areas for a specific second crop like mustard so that farmers do not have confusion to decide which crop they should go for once they have made their mind to experiment with it. While the expansion of mustard seed cultivation on rice fallow and other non-traditional areas is challenging, increasing productivity of traditional mustard fields can be highly effective in changing the overall scenario. Availability of quality seeds at an affordable price tops the wish list of farmers. Rising atmospheric temperatures and increased frequency in extreme weather events have brought additional requirements of climate-resilient varieties, which have increased tolerance to heat, floods, droughts, etc. For farmers to develop an interest in the experimentation of new seeds and technology, it requires frequent and close coordination between agricultural field assistants, agricultural scientists, and extension workers. Progressive farmers will quickly adopt modern scientific cultivation, but convincing the majority of traditional farmers to make changes to their farming practices, including the use of seeds, and seed replacement takes a lot of persuasion. This cannot be achieved through mere publicising of various government schemes and projects but requires handholding of farmers and smooth delivery of services such as distribution of quality seeds and other inputs. Wherever the agricultural extension workers and scientists have made sincere efforts by regularly visiting the farmers and their farming areas, encouraging changes have taken place. Success stories from those areas can motivate traditional farmers of other areas to also give a second thought when they are approached by extension workers, agricultural scientists, or government officials. Promoting mustard oil production by encouraging unemployed youth of farm households to set up mustard oil mills is another crucial intervention to increase the commercial viability of mustard oil production. The market for edible mustard oil is already available. What the mustard oil producers need is to ensure hygienic production and quality packaging to compete with different brands already available in the market. With an increase in disposal income and growing health consciousness, people prefer branded products for assured quality and food certification. The state government creating an enabling environment for quick and easy procedures for food safety certification can motivate the unorganised oil mill owners to focus on quality labelling and proper certification to increase their brand value among consumers. People have a high preference for locally produced mustard oil, which makes brand building much easier for new oil mill owners, provided they can also assure about hygienic production and food safety. Mustard oil seeds press cake has also high demand as fish feed and fetches additional income. Value addition to mustard seed production and augmenting of household income from the same crop can be great motivating factors for traditional farmers to quickly and positively respond to interventions for new seed introduction and area expansion. Multi-pronged approaches are needed in Assam to boost its mustard seed production.