Tea export concerns

The escalating conflict in West Asia has severely hampered Indian tea exports. With nearly 45–50% of India’s total tea exports destined for West Asian countries – key markets including Iraq, the UAE, Iran, and Saudi Arabia – the current geopolitical instability poses a significant risk to the industry. The turmoil is causing uncertainty, stalling payments, and forcing exporters to reconsider shipments. As of early 2026, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, increased freight charges, rising insurance premiums, and shipment delays are causing significant losses and hindering new orders, threatening approximately 100 mkg of tea exports. The volatility in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for many of India’s top tea importers, largely contributes to the crisis. Media reports quoting industry sources say over 40% of India’s tea exports pass through this area, which has now become unsafe due to heightened tensions. The impact is not merely a decrease in demand but rather a structural disruption in the supply chain; teas are reported to be stranded at ports or in transit, causing severe payment delays. A major concern for the Indian tea industry is the impact on “orthodox” tea, which is a key export to Gulf countries. As stated by the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association, the lack of new orders is threatening the viability of this premium market. The crisis comes at a particularly bad time, with the industry noting that 100 million kilograms of Assam tea are at risk, jeopardising the economic gains of the previous year. If the conflict persists, the domestic tea market might get flooded with the unexported supplies. A sharp decline in domestic tea prices would likely impact the growers and planters. Now, the industry is in a state of anticipation, as many exporters fear a prolonged decrease in their market share in this vital region. The situation has caused immense anxiety within the Indian tea sector. Industry insiders have analysed the situation, revealing that stakeholders are concerned not only about the logistics but also about the payments currently stuck in Iran. This adds a layer of financial risk that goes beyond the disruption of physical shipments. The conflict in West Asia is causing a significant and lasting impact on the Indian tea industry and is a crucial reminder of the fragility of the trade routes that facilitate global commerce.