Teachers’ Day and its relevance in modern context

Harsha Mohan Sarma

(harshasarma183@gmail.com)

The renowned “Missile Man” and the former President of India, Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, once uttered words that continue to resonate in the hearts of all: if a nation aspires to be corruption-free and filled with beautiful minds, then three keys can unlock the gateway to that heavenly land—the father, the mother, and the teacher. In this statement lies the profound truth of the teacher’s role and immense responsibility in a society. After parents, the teacher holds the highest place in shaping an individual’s life. Just as iron is heated and hammered into various tools, a teacher, through the spark of knowledge, ignites the minds of students, shaping and moulding them with the hammer of thought to carve the path for their future.

In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first vice-president and second president of the country. In 1962, when his students wished to celebrate his birthday as “Radhakrishnan Day”, he humbly suggested that he would feel more honoured if they celebrated it as “Teachers’ Day”. Since then, the tradition has continued as a tribute to him. India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, remarked that Dr Radhakrishnan rendered many forms of service to the nation, but his contribution as a teacher was the most outstanding. Indeed, India is fortunate to have had such a philosopher, scholar, and humanitarian as a teacher. His personality continues to inspire us, deepening our respect and devotion towards him. Paying homage to teachers on the birthday of such a towering figure is indeed our privilege, for teachers are the architects of society—without their contribution, the wheel of progress cannot turn.

While India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, in the United States it is observed in the first week of May, and worldwide it is celebrated on October 5 under the auspices of UNESCO. This global celebration highlights the universal importance of teachers in society. Teaching is a noble and responsible profession. By imparting knowledge and wisdom, teachers can contribute to creating a peaceful, prosperous, and enlightened world. They sharpen the intellect of students, nurture rational thinking, instill decisiveness, strengthen character, and help them embrace truth—thus moulding them into responsible citizens. Teachers’ Day, therefore, is not only a recognition of their contribution but also an encouragement for them to shoulder greater responsibilities. Teachers unify diverse ideas and currents of thought into a single stream, stirring the minds of students and paving the way for the advancement of society.

Though parents are our first teachers, the contributions of formal teachers in opening our eyes to knowledge and showing us the path to becoming good human beings cannot be overlooked. Teachers lay the foundation of our lives, shaping not just our education but also our character. They recognize our talents, strengths, and weaknesses, encouraging us to pursue our dreams. Hence, alongside parents, teachers too are equal stakeholders in our success. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the whole world was shaken, teachers had to adapt to technology and continue teaching through digital means. In a country like India, where digital literacy was limited, this was indeed a challenge. Yet teachers rose to the occasion and did not hesitate to impart education. No matter how advanced technology becomes, learning remains incomplete without the inspiration of a teacher. As Bill Gates rightly said, “Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.” Machines cannot stir human imagination, hope, and love—only a teacher can. A good teacher loves to learn, loves to teach, and enjoys inspiring students through both. As the famous English writer C. S. Lewis remarked, the task of the modern teacher is not to cut down jungles but to irrigate deserts. This powerful statement reminds us of the true responsibility of a teacher.

Three decades ago, teaching was seen purely as a service-oriented profession. But with the advent of economic liberalisation, that spirit gradually diminished, and education began to be commercialized. As privatization grew, teachers appeared more professional than service-driven. Today, India has two distinct types of schools: government schools and private schools. Students in government schools mostly come from poorer households, while relatively well-off families send their children to private schools. While education in government schools is free, in private schools it is expensive. Many now believe that without spending money, one cannot receive quality education—just as one cannot buy a good product without paying the price in the market. This has created a clear divide in education: one system producing workers, the other producing masters.

With education treated as a commodity, disparities have emerged even in teachers’ status. The celebration of Teachers’ Day in government schools is often modest due to lack of funds, while in private schools it is marked with grandeur and pomp. Globalisation has also contributed to this divide in respect and recognition. In the market of education, the dignity of government teachers has diminished considerably. Here, teachers themselves too need self-reflection. Those engaged in teaching should not indulge in political favouritism, sycophancy, bribery, or gifts to gain promotions or rewards. Teachers must not behave spinelessly, for otherwise even the minimal dignity they have will vanish. Recent government policies such as school closures and mergers have further lowered the status of government teachers. How can teachers be respected if there are no students in their schools? The noble expectation that teachers would inspire students for nation-building seems to be fading. Moreover, the government’s habit of burdening teachers with non-academic duties has distracted them from their true responsibility. Unless teachers are freed from such duties and allowed to focus solely on education, public education itself may soon turn into a fully commercialized product.

Yet, despite this commercialisation and AI introduction in education, the relevance of teachers will never diminish. As long as there are students, there will be teachers. Technology can provide knowledge but cannot replace the warmth of human emotions. Only teachers can inspire with affection, compassion, and love—machines cannot. It is only through teachers that visions of the future become possible. Every great individual in history was shaped by the influence of a dedicated teacher. As Mahatma Gandhi said, teachers are the truest textbooks for students. Just as a book can transform society, a teacher can transform an individual’s life in unimaginable ways.