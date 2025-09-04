Teachers: The Master Key for Happy Longevity

Dr Bharat Bhushan Kukreja

(bharatkukreja@hotmail.com)

&

Shibani Bharali

(shibanibharali9@gmail.com)

At the time of India’s independence (1947), the average life expectancy of its citizens hovered around 32 years. Today, that figure has nearly doubled to over 70 years. Medical advances, improved nutrition, and public health measures have given Indians the gift of longer lives. But longevity alone does not guarantee happiness or well-being. The quality of these extended years depends greatly on lifestyle, awareness, and the values instilled during formative years, and no group holds greater influence over this than our educators.

India today is the world’s youngest nation, with nearly 65% of its population below the age of 35. This demographic dividend has been celebrated as our greatest strength. Yet, it also brings responsibility. A young population must be nurtured, guided, and moulded into a healthier, more resilient, and ethically strong generation. Teachers are the custodians of this transformation. They shape habits, inspire values, and influence life choices far beyond the classroom.

While teachers dedicate their lives to nurturing others, their own well-being often goes unnoticed. A recent survey amongst schoolteachers in Guwahati shows 1 in 3 teachers already suffers from a Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) such as hypertension, obesity, or diabetes. Nearly 70% do not exercise regularly. 30% do not eat on time or skip their meals. More than 50% feel their work environment impacts their health, and 1 in 10 sleeps after midnight regularly. It is praiseworthy that almost 80% of them are willing to participate in health-related workshops despite their heavy workload. They wish to participate for self-correction and learn the art to pass it on to their students.

Thus, rising levels of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and mental stress among teachers in both urban and rural settings have been reported. Long working hours, administrative burdens, and lack of structured wellness programmes contribute to this silent crisis. Ignoring the health of our teachers today will only weaken the foundation of tomorrow’s generation.

An educator who is mentally and physically healthy not only teaches better but also serves as a living role model. Students are more likely to follow healthy practices, be it regular exercise, balanced eating, or stress management, when they see them reflected in their teachers’ lives.

Schools and institutions must therefore create supportive systems: regular health check-ups and wellness, physical activity during school hours and inclusion of teachers’ health insurance and preventive care in policy priorities. As the largest country with the world’s youngest population, India stands at a unique juncture. If our youth adopt healthy lifestyles and positive mindsets, the nation can harness an unprecedented demographic advantage. If not, we risk a future burdened by non-communicable diseases, unemployment, and social unrest.

Educators are the pivot on which this balance rests. They can inspire curiosity that fuels innovation, discipline that fosters productivity, and compassion that strengthens social fabric. By promoting holistic education and academic, physical, emotional, and ethical values, teachers ensure that longevity is not just about numbers but about meaningful, happy years. For longevity to be truly joyful, India must weave together policy, practice, and pedagogy.

Teachers hold the master key for happy longevity. By investing in them, we are investing in a healthier, wiser, and more compassionate India, an India where longevity is not just about living long but living well. Therefore, teachers’ health must be treated as a national priority.