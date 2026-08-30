Teachers: Torchbearers of Knowledge and Wisdom

DEBA PRASAD MISRA

A great teacher must know how to arouse the interest of the pupil in the field of education for which he is responsible. He must himself be a master in the field of education and be in touch with the latest developments in the subject; he must himself be a fellow traveller in the exciting pursuit of knowledge." - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves," so said Radhakrishnan candidly. Every year on September 5, our country celebrates Teachers' Day, and the celebration of the day holds a unique historical and philosophical significance as it commemorates the birth anniversary of one of the greatest scholars, philosophers, educationists, statesmen, former President and former Vice-President, former Vice-chancellor, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan was an Indian academic, philosopher and statesman who served as the first Vice-President of India from 1952 to 1962 and the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. He was the ambassador of India to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952. He was also the Vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University from 1939 to 1948 and the Vice-chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936. Throughout his distinguished career, Dr Radhakrishnan served as professor at prestigious institutions, including the University of Mysore, the University of Calcutta and Oxford University, where he introduced Indian philosophy to global academia. He pursued philosophy with rare brilliance and devoted his life to interpreting Indian philosophical traditions for the modern world. His scholarly works on Vedanta, Hindu philosophy, comparative religion, ethics and education earned international recognition and established him as one of the foremost intellectuals of the 20th century. When Radhakrishnan became the President of India, many of his admirers and students desired to celebrate his birthday, but he graciously remarked, "Instead of celebrating my birthday separately, it would be my proud privilege if September 5th was observed as Teachers' Day." The noble suggestion of Dr Radhakrishnan transformed his personal celebration into a national tribute to every teacher across the country. Since 1962, India has observed September 5 as Teachers' Day, honouring the teaching profession and acknowledging the invaluable role teachers play in nation-building.

Teaching is undoubtedly one of the oldest, noblest, and most influential professions in human history. A successful teacher performs responsibilities that extend far beyond classroom instruction. Teachers inspire curiosity, encourage creativity, develop confidence, nurture discipline and awaken the spirit of inquiry. Unlike many professions whose impact may be poor and short-lived, the influence of a teacher unfolds across generations. The lessons imparted by a teacher often become lifelong guiding principles that continue shaping decisions, relationships, career and character. As Henry Adams observed, "A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops." Indeed, the true success of a teacher lies not merely in producing academically brilliant students but also in nurturing responsible, compassionate, ethical and enlightened human beings.

The role of teachers has undergone remarkable transformation in recent times. In the new millennium in our knowledge-driven society, teachers are no longer mere transmitters of information. They serve as facilitators of learning, mentors, innovators, counsellors, researchers and lifelong learners. Today's society is a society of knowledge and wisdom. In such a society, teachers should continuously update their knowledge, pedagogical skills and technological competencies to remain effective in an ever-changing educational landscape.

Teachers' Day is more than a commemorative occasion-it is a celebration of knowledge, wisdom, mentorship and the enduring relationship between teachers and students. It reminds us that every society stands upon the dedication of its educators, whose influence extends beyond classrooms into every sphere of human progress. Teachers' Day should not be viewed merely as an annual ceremonial event. Rather, it is an opportunity for society to reaffirm its commitment to respecting educators, strengthening educational institutions and recognising teaching as a dedication of immense responsibility. Teachers' Day encourages every learner to reflect upon the great sacrifices teachers make throughout their lives. Radhakrishnan's ideology remains relevant in today's rapidly evolving technological age. His vision of education rooted in wisdom, morality, tolerance and universal human values provides enduring guidance. His belief that education should cultivate both intellect and character aligns closely with the aspirations of modern educational reforms which emphasize holistic learning, critical thinking, creativity, ethics and lifelong learning. As we celebrate Teachers' Day, let us express our deepest gratitude to the entire teaching fraternity who have ignited curiosity, nurtured wisdom and dreams, inspired excellence and shaped our character.

To quote Radhakrishnan again, "The teacher helps to keep the lamp of civilization burning. He not only guides the individual but also to say, the destiny of the nation." "Teachers should be the best minds in the country," Radhakrishnan aptly remarked. The impetus behind the celebration of Teachers' Day passed away on April 17, 1975.