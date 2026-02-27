Teaching about corruption in courts: Whose interest does it serve?

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

Again, an issue related to education has taken center stage in the national dis course. The Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently came under scrutiny after the Supreme Court of India expressed displeasure over a chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society” in a Class VIII Social Science textbook. The chapter reportedly mentioned corruption within the judiciary and the problem of pending cases. The Chief Justice’s observation that “no one will be allowed to defame the judiciary” was not merely an emotional reaction but a clear assertion of institutional dignity. Subsequently, the decision was taken to withdraw the concerned chapter and recall the books from the market. This episode raises a fundamental question: was the issue merely an editorial oversight, or does it reveal a deeper structural deficiency within our educational framework? What purpose is served by informing schoolchildren about “corruption in the judiciary” without adequate context? At the same time, it is undeniable that firm measures are necessary to curb corruption wherever it exists, including within judicial systems.

It must first be acknowledged that concerns about judicial backlog and instances of misconduct are not entirely imaginary. The number of pending cases in Indian courts runs into millions—this is a matter of public record. On certain occasions, judicial conduct has also come under scrutiny. However, it is equally true that the Indian judiciary has repeatedly safeguarded democracy through its independence, transparency, and proactive interventions. In recent years, steps such as the voluntary public disclosure of assets by senior judges have strengthened institutional accountability. Therefore, the real issue is not whether problems exist but how they are presented—through what language, with what balance, and from what educational perspective. The purpose of education is not merely to transmit facts but to cultivate vision. If children are taught that corruption exists within the judiciary, they must simultaneously be taught how the judiciary has fought fraud, restrained executive excesses, and delivered historic judgements to protect fundamental rights. Education should include criticism, but not cynicism; it should present facts, but with balance. When institutional shortcomings are highlighted without equal emphasis on corrective efforts, constitutional values, and exemplary precedents, the result may be the sowing of distrust rather than the nurturing of informed citizenship.

This controversy also prompts a larger inquiry: How does such content pass through multiple layers of textbook review and still reach publication? Is there a lack of diversity in editorial boards? Is coordination among legal experts, educationists, and psychologists insufficient? In a democratic society, institutional criticism cannot be taboo. Yet there exists a fine line between critique and denigration. It is the responsibility of bodies like the Ministry of Education and NCERT to recognize and respect this distinction. It must also be remembered that corruption is not confined to the judiciary. According to Transparency International’s recent Corruption Perceptions Index, India ranks 91 out of 182 countries, reflecting a marginal improvement over the previous year but still indicating systemic challenges. Corruption is a structural, social, and administrative issue. If students are to learn about it, they should do so within a comprehensive framework: understanding why such problems arise, what constitutional safeguards exist, what role citizens play, and what reforms are possible. Isolating a single institution as the focal point of criticism neither does justice to educational integrity nor does it align with constitutional balance.

The dignity of the judiciary is a matter of profound importance. Democracy rests upon three pillars—the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary. If young minds are instilled with distrust toward one pillar without adequate analytical context, the long-term consequences for democratic culture may be detrimental. Yet preserving dignity does not mean silencing discussion of challenges. Dignity and transparency are not adversaries; they are complementary. The judiciary’s true stature is enhanced by its capacity to endure criticism, its willingness for self-correction, and its moral resolve. In this context, a reimagined educational framework seems necessary. Textbooks could adopt a structured approach to institutional study, presenting three dimensions: the constitutional mandate, practical challenges, and reform initiatives. A chapter on the judiciary, for example, should include its landmark judgements, the evolution of public interest litigation, and its role in protecting fundamental rights—alongside balanced discussion of case backlogs and reform recommendations. Such an approach would foster neither blind reverence nor habitual scepticism but responsible citizenship.

The Ministry of Education, too, should view this episode as an opportunity for introspection. Removing a chapter may offer an immediate remedy, but it is not a lasting solution. What is needed is an independent, multidisciplinary review mechanism involving legal scholars, former judges, educationists, sociologists, and child psychology experts. A tradition of public consultation could also be developed so that textbooks become not merely government publications but documents reflecting broader social consensus. The judiciary, for its part, could respond constructively by promoting judicial literacy programs in schools and universities, providing accessible and balanced educational resources about court functioning. Greater transparency and engagement would further strengthen its credibility and public trust.

Ultimately, this controversy compels us to reflect on the kind of civic consciousness we wish to instill in our children. Do we aim merely to acquaint them with problems, or also to inspire them toward solutions? Should we teach them to distrust institutions or to participate in their reform? The future of democracy is shaped within the lines of textbooks. Therefore, education must present truth—yet balanced; criticism—yet constructive; and reform—while preserving institutional dignity. Corruption is undeniably a serious national challenge. But its resolution does not lie in placing institutions in the dock; it lies in making them more accountable, transparent, and resilient. The true task of education is to cultivate this equilibrium. If this controversy leads us toward a more mature, dialogic, and responsible educational order, it may well mark the beginning of a new direction, a new vision, and a renewed institutional framework. The real strength of democracy lies in harmonising critique with self-correction—and that very balance must be reflected in our textbooks.