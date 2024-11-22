Teaching English: Assam’s persistent issues

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Teaching English in Assam’s schools has remained a persistent challenge, deeply intertwined with the state’s socio-economic fabric, educational infrastructure, and cultural perspectives. Despite English being a vital language in the context of global communication and employment, many schools across Assam face a multitude of obstacles in delivering effective English education. These challenges create a complex web of limitations that affect both teachers and students, manifesting in varying degrees of language proficiency and educational outcomes.

One of the most significant issues is the disparity between urban and rural educational environments. Urban schools in Assam’s prominent cities, such as Guwahati and Dibrugarh, often have better facilities, access to teaching resources, and a higher number of qualified English teachers. However, these advantages are not shared by their rural counterparts, where schools often operate with minimal resources. The lack of modern educational materials, up-to-date textbooks, and digital aids means that rural students are frequently at a disadvantage. This inequality in resources contributes to an uneven playing field, where students from rural schools lag behind in English proficiency compared to their urban peers. Moreover, the teachers in rural schools often face their own challenges; many are underqualified or lack specialized training in teaching English as a second language. This deficiency translates into rote learning methodologies that prioritize memorization over understanding and practical usage, leaving students with theoretical knowledge but insufficient language skills.

The socio-economic backdrop of Assam further complicates the teaching of English. The state has a significant proportion of its population living in economically disadvantaged conditions, where English is not commonly spoken at home. For these students, English is not just a school subject but a foreign concept, disconnected from their daily lives. This limited exposure to English outside the classroom results in a lack of reinforcement of language skills, creating an environment where students find it difficult to practice and internalize what they learn. In contrast, students from more affluent backgrounds often have access to English-language books, media, and conversations, giving them a substantial edge in acquiring the language. The divide between these socio-economic groups contributes to an unequal learning experience that impacts students’ confidence and performance in English.

Cultural factors also play a critical role in shaping the teaching and learning of English in Assam. The state’s rich linguistic diversity, marked by Assamese and various indigenous languages, reflects its cultural pride and heritage. While promoting and preserving regional languages is essential for maintaining Assam’s unique identity, it can sometimes be perceived as competing with the need for English education. This sentiment can create resistance toward adopting English as a medium of instruction or even as a strong secondary language. The delicate balance between fostering pride in local languages and embracing English as a necessary skill for global communication often leads to a fragmented approach in educational policy and curriculum design. It results in English being taught in a manner that fails to integrate it meaningfully into students’ broader educational experiences.

Another major challenge lies in the infrastructure of government schools, where class sizes can be overwhelming. With classrooms often accommodating far more students than is ideal, teachers face significant difficulties in managing and delivering personalized instruction. Large class sizes hinder the implementation of differentiated teaching strategies that are essential for language learning, as they limit the teacher’s ability to address the unique needs and paces of individual students. Consequently, students who struggle with English are often overlooked, leading to a cycle where their language skills do not progress as they should. The pressure to conform to rigid syllabi and focus on exam-oriented teaching further exacerbates the problem, shifting the emphasis from practical language use to mechanical learning aimed solely at passing tests.

The curriculum itself is another area of concern. In many of Assam’s schools, the English curriculum is outdated, emphasizing grammar rules, vocabulary lists, and rote memorization over the development of listening, speaking, and comprehension skills. Such a curriculum fails to engage students in meaningful, real-world language application, leaving them with a superficial grasp of English that falls short when they need to use the language in practical contexts. Modern educational practices emphasize immersive, interactive learning that encourages students to practice speaking and listening in addition to reading and writing. However, these methods are rarely implemented in many Assamese schools due to a lack of awareness or training among teachers. Teachers who themselves may have been educated through traditional, grammar-focused approaches often find it challenging to adapt to and adopt new pedagogical models, further entrenching ineffective teaching practices.

Professional development and teacher training are crucial yet underdeveloped components of English education in Assam. While some teachers possess a genuine commitment to enhancing their teaching methods, opportunities for structured training programmes that focus on modern, student-centric methodologies are limited. Regular professional development sessions are rare, and when they do occur, they often fail to address the specific needs of English language educators. Without ongoing training, teachers are less equipped to introduce innovative and effective teaching strategies, which limits their ability to engage students in active and communicative learning.

In addition to infrastructural and training challenges, there is the problem of insufficient exposure to English outside the classroom. For many students, the school environment is the only place where they encounter English. The absence of English-language immersion at home or in the broader community means that students have few opportunities to practice and reinforce their skills. This lack of practice hampers their ability to build fluency and confidence. Moreover, the reliance on rote learning in school means that students often lack the listening and speaking practice necessary for true language acquisition. This issue is compounded by limited access to English media, such as newspapers, television, and digital content, particularly in rural areas. The gap between exposure and application remains one of the most significant challenges in fostering a conducive environment for learning English.

Despite these persistent issues, there are efforts underway to improve the situation. Various government and non-governmental organizations have initiated programs aimed at enhancing English education in Assam’s schools. Initiatives such as teacher training workshops, distribution of modern teaching materials, and the integration of digital learning tools are steps in the right direction. However, these measures are often not far-reaching enough to effect widespread change. The implementation of policies and programs frequently encounters bureaucratic delays or falls short due to limited funding and resources.

Addressing the persistent issues in teaching English in Assam requires a multi-faceted approach. This includes revising the curriculum to align with modern educational practices, ensuring that teacher training programs are robust and continuous, and creating an environment that supports bilingual education while respecting regional languages. Teachers should be empowered with the skills and tools they need to make English teaching more interactive and practical, moving beyond rote memorization to methods that engage students and foster real-world language use. In parallel, measures to reduce class sizes and provide more targeted support for students struggling with English would help create a more equitable learning environment.

The role of the community and parents in supporting English education should also be emphasized. Schools can collaborate with local organizations to create programs that encourage English practice outside the classroom, such as language clubs or reading groups. Greater access to English media and resources, facilitated by partnerships with public libraries and community centers, could bridge the exposure gap that many students face.

In conclusion, while teaching English in Assam’s schools is beset with persistent challenges, they are not insurmountable. Addressing these issues demands concerted efforts from educators, policymakers, and communities to create an environment where English learning is effective and inclusive. By investing in resources, training, and curriculum reforms, Assam can lay the groundwork for a stronger, more balanced approach to English education that benefits all its students, regardless of their socio-economic background or geographic location.