Technology and the Making of a New India

In the twenty-first century, technology is one of the most powerful forces shaping the future of nations. In the Indian context, technology is not merely an instrument of economic growth; it is a strong foundation for social progress, national empowerment, and global influence. In the vision of today's "New India," technological advancement is regarded as the central pillar of development in education, governance, industry, and every sphere of life. It has therefore become an urgent necessity to ensure that the benefits of modern science and technology reach every citizen of the country in a meaningful way.

In the years immediately following independence, India's journey toward technological development began gradually. However, in recent decades, its pace has increased remarkably. The Digital India programme, launched in 2015, has played a transformative role in building digital infrastructure across the country and in making government services available electronically. This initiative has significantly expanded internet access nationwide. Today, technological advancement has made it possible to deliver government services online, empowering citizens through improved access to information and connectivity while supporting the growth of a digital economy. The objective is not merely modernization, but the democratization of technology so that both rural and urban communities can participate in the digital revolution and benefit from its advantages.

One of the most visible outcomes of this technological transformation is the rapid expansion of digital tools and services. India is now regarded as one of the most digitally connected nations among the world's major economies. Millions of citizens use mobile internet services for communication, education, commerce, banking, healthcare consultations, and many other activities. Aadhaar as a digital identity platform, UPI as a simple and seamless payment system, and services such as DigiLocker and UMANG have transformed many everyday tasks into secure and efficient digital processes. These developments have not only saved time and reduced corruption but have also created new economic opportunities by extending benefits to all sections of society.

Alongside this unprecedented expansion of the digital sphere, India's technological industries have emerged as significant global centres. The information technology sector alone contributes a substantial share to the country's gross domestic product and provides employment to millions of professionals. Recently, India's IT revenue has reached notable milestones. The country has also expanded its presence in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services. Globally recognized Indian IT firms, as well as multinational companies operating in India, continue to export technological solutions to various countries through sustained innovation. This is indeed a matter of great pride for the nation.

Artificial intelligence, in particular, now occupies a central position in India's technological aspirations. The government and industry view AI not merely as a specialized tool but as a core enabling force capable of advancing sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and governance. Initiatives such as the India AI Mission and the India AI Impact Summit have brought together policymakers, researchers, and global technology leaders. Ethical, inclusive, and locally relevant AI solutions aligned with national needs and values are creating fresh opportunities for development. From language assistance AI models to digital tools for data analysis in agriculture and education, various projects presented at such platforms demonstrate how AI can enhance both quality of life and livelihoods.

Beyond digital services and artificial intelligence, India is also focusing on building a strong ecosystem in semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technologies. Semiconductor chips are crucial components in everything from smartphones to medical devices and smart vehicles. Recognizing their importance, the government has launched the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, a strategic initiative aimed at creating a vibrant electronics and semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem within the country. Its objective is to reduce dependence on imported hardware and to develop domestic capabilities in critical technologies essential for future innovation. Another notable feature of India's technological progress is the growing emphasis on research and innovation. Increased budget allocations for research and development, expanded support for startups, and strengthened collaboration between educational institutions and industry have helped cultivate a robust culture of innovation. Scientific research is no longer confined to a few established institutions. Across the country, scholars, technologists, and young innovators are contributing to a diverse and dynamic technological environment.

The vision of "New India" also recognizes that technology should not serve economic indicators alone; it must play a significant role in social and human development. In education, digital learning platforms and online courses have made knowledge more accessible to students in remote areas. Massive open online courses and digital libraries provide high-quality resources regardless of geographical location. Technology has also strengthened healthcare delivery through telemedicine, remote diagnostics, and digital health records, thereby reducing disparities in access and quality. These advancements demonstrate that technology can become a powerful instrument for inclusion and equality.

India's technological progress also extends to communication and connectivity infrastructure. Large-scale initiatives such as the National Broadband Mission aim to extend high-speed internet access to every corner of the country. Reliable broadband forms the foundation of digital processes; it enables businesses to grow, students to study online, farmers to access market information, and communities to participate in the digital economy. Bridging the digital divide has therefore become an urgent priority. True progress will be achieved only when no individual is left behind because of geographical or economic disparities.

Although India has made significant progress in many areas, the pursuit of technological advancement remains a dynamic process accompanied by various challenges. The country still needs long-term investment and a supportive environment to build up its technological skills in basic hardware innovation, advanced research, and modern manufacturing systems. Strengthening collaboration between research institutions and industry, allocating greater resources for high-risk and high-impact research, and building a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation in emerging fields are among the key priorities. Addressing these challenges promptly is essential to ensure that technology continues to serve as a source of competitive advantage for India on the global stage.

As India moves forward, its demographic advantage, particularly its large youth population, will become a valuable asset in the technological era. Young people trained in digital skills, engineering, data science, and entrepreneurship will serve as the primary drivers of innovation and economic growth. Government skill development missions and industry-led training programmes can enable the new generation to participate in technology-driven sectors while creating solutions that reflect India's priorities and aspirations. This combination of talent, opportunity, and vision clearly conveys optimism and confidence regarding the technological future of "New India". Looking ahead, India's role in the global technology landscape is likely to grow stronger. Through strategic investment, international collaboration, and a firm commitment to innovation, India is emerging not merely as a consumer of technology but as a creator and exporter of technological solutions.

By aligning technology with national goals such as sustainability, inclusive development, and human welfare, India is redefining the meaning of progress in the modern world. Technology in India is no longer confined to laboratories; it is deeply integrated into daily life, governance, industry, and social empowerment. The vision of "New India" expressed through technology is one in which progress is equitable, innovation is abundant, and opportunities are accessible to all. Science and technology are therefore not merely tools of development but bridges leading toward a prosperous, inclusive, and stable future. It is our hope that new technological strategies and innovations will soon benefit every Indian and contribute to building a truly New India.

(The author is Faculty Member, Department of History, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai.)