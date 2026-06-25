The 1975 Emergency's brutal record: What the Shah Commission revealed

Mita Nath Bora

(mitanathbora7@gmail.com)

On the night of 25 June 1975, India began a period of severe repression in its democratic history. The Internal Emergency, imposed under Article 352 of the Constitution, continued until 21 March 1977. During these 21 months, constitutional freedoms were curtailed, opposition leaders were imprisoned, the press was censored, courts were weakened, and ordinary citizens were subjected to arbitrary state action.

The emergency was not merely a period of strict administration. It became a period in which the machinery of the state was used to suppress dissent, protect political power and impose coercive programmes upon the people. After the Emergency ended, the Government of India appointed the Shah Commission of Inquiry in May 1977 to investigate the excesses, malpractices and misuse of authority that occurred between 25 June 1975 and 21 March 1977. Headed by former Chief Justice of India Justice J. C. Shah, the Commission examined official records, public testimonies, administrative files and evidence from across the country. The reports serve as crucial records of how political power can undermine democratic institutions when it operates without accountability.

The emergency was declared in the name of internal disturbance. But the Shah Commission found that the situation did not justify the extraordinary suspension of democratic rights. The Commission noted that the country did not face any economic crisis, law-and-order collapse, or internal threat that warranted setting aside the constitutional framework. The Commission examined the circumstances surrounding the proclamation and concluded that the Cabinet had not functioned normally when making the decision. The declaration came shortly after the Allahabad High Court had set aside the election of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on charges of electoral malpractice. The Commission's findings indicated that the emergency was used substantially to protect political authority at a moment when that authority had come under serious legal and political challenge. The result was devastating. The government suspended the right of citizens to approach the courts for the enforcement of their fundamental rights. During the Emergency, Articles 14, 21, and 22, which relate to equality before the law, personal liberty, and safeguards against arbitrary arrest, were effectively rendered inaccessible to citizens.

One of the gravest findings of the Shah Commission concerned the misuse of preventive detention laws, especially the Maintenance of Internal Security Act, or MISA. Authorities arrested a significant number of political leaders, activists, student leaders, trade union workers, journalists, and ordinary citizens. Many were detained without fair trial, without proper grounds and without meaningful opportunity to challenge their detention. Opposition leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L. K. Advani, and Charan Singh, and thousands of others were imprisoned. The Shah Commission found that often, detention orders were not based on genuine security concerns. Instead, they were issued to silence political opponents, prevent public mobilisation and create fear among citizens. The Commission observed that arrests and releases were often determined by political considerations rather than legal merit. This was a direct assault on the rule of law. The police, which should have acted as an impartial institution, were used to serve the interests of the ruling party. The Commission warned that employing police power for partisan advantage is one of the surest ways to destroy democratic governance.

The emergency also witnessed one of the most severe attacks on press freedom in independent India. Newspapers were subjected to pre-censorship. Editors were required to submit reports, editorials and political commentary to government censors before publication. Stories about arrests, prison conditions, forced sterilisation, demolitions, protests and government excesses were suppressed. Newspapers that resisted censorship faced pressure through newsprint controls, advertising restrictions, threats and administrative harassment. A democracy cannot function when citizens are denied access to truthful information. The Shah Commission recognised that censorship enabled abuse because it prevented the public from knowing what was happening. When the press was silenced, victims had fewer avenues to expose injustice, and those in power faced little scrutiny.

Perhaps the most painful symbol of the emergency was the coercive family-planning programme. Under intense pressure to meet sterilisation targets, officials, police personnel and local authorities resorted to intimidation, inducement and force. The Shah Commission documented the disturbing scale of this campaign. More than 1.07 crore sterilisations were carried out during the emergency period, far exceeding official targets. The Commission received 548 complaints involving the sterilisation of unmarried persons and recorded 1,774 deaths linked to sterilisation procedures. Many areas targeted poor people, daily-wage workers, beggars, rickshaw pullers, and vulnerable citizens. Government benefits, licences and access to public services were sometimes linked to sterilisation certificates. People were taken to camps under pressure, and operations were often conducted in unsafe or unhygienic conditions. The Commission found that the drive had ceased to be a voluntary public-health programme. It had become an instrument of coercion, driven by numerical targets and political pressure. Administrative statistics sacrificed the dignity, bodily autonomy, and basic rights of citizens.

The Shah Commission also examined demolition and slum-clearance operations, especially the infamous Turkman Gate incident in Delhi. Homes and settlements were demolished in the name of urban beautification and clearance drives. Poor families were evicted with inadequate notice, weak legal safeguards and little concern for rehabilitation. When residents protested against the demolition of their homes, the state responded with force. The Turkman Gate episode became a symbol of the cruelty of an administration that treated vulnerable citizens as obstacles rather than as human beings entitled to dignity and protection. The Commission found that these operations were influenced by extra-constitutional authority and were often carried out without adherence to lawful procedure.

A major finding of the Shah Commission was the rise of extra-constitutional authority, particularly the influence exercised by Sanjay Gandhi despite his holding no constitutional office. Officials, ministers and police officers acted on informal instructions and political signals rather than on written law. The Commission criticised the manner in which civil servants surrendered their independent judgement. It found instances of fabricated grounds for detention, manipulation of records, backdating of orders and disregard for the rights of detainees. The lesson was stark: institutions fail when officials choose obedience to political power over loyalty to the Constitution.

The Shah Commission was not only an inquiry into past wrongdoing. It was a warning for the future. It indicated that democracy is not protected merely by elections. It depends on free media, independent courts, accountable police, impartial civil servants and citizens who can speak without fear.

The emergency demonstrated what happens when one government treats opposition as an enemy, converts administration into an instrument of political control and places power above liberty. India emerged from the Emergency because its people restored democracy through the ballot in 1977. But the Shah Commission's findings remain relevant even today. They remind every generation that constitutional rights must never be treated as gifts of a government. They are the permanent safeguards of the people against the misuse of power.