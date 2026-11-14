The Amur Falcon story of seasonal food resources and migratory stopovers in NE

Dr. Jyotismita Das and Tonmoyee Bhuyan

(Department of Zoology, Nagaon University)

I occasionally wonder what it might be like to have wings as I gaze up at the expansive blue sky and watch birds soaring effortlessly above the ground. Since childhood, I have been fascinated by the sight of beautiful V-shaped formations of birds flying across the evening sky. This sight has always evoked a mixture of joy and sorrow in me. Joy, because I love watching their effortless freedom of movement, and sorrow, because I know they will eventually disappear from my sight. Why do they visit us every winter? Where does their beautiful journey begin, and where will it end? These questions ultimately inspired me to pursue a doctorate in ornithology. Even today, every child experiences this fascination, as watching birds fly freely across the sky remains an ultimate childhood fantasy.

Migration refers to the regular, annual movement of certain animals between their breeding grounds and the regions where they spend the rest of the year. In other words, it is the seasonal movement from feeding grounds to breeding grounds and back again. By the late 20th century, scientists had become increasingly alarmed by the rapid decline in migratory bird populations. Every year, thousands of migratory birds undertake extraordinary journeys, travelling across distant regions in search of food, shelter, favourable climatic conditions and, ultimately, suitable habitats for survival. Their arrival transforms wetlands, riverbanks and forests into vibrant havens of life. These journeys are not merely spectacular displays of nature; they are intrinsically linked to the birds’ survival, existence and the deep ecological connections between distant habitats.

As I imagine myself flying alongside these feathered travellers, I realise that their most important message is not merely the freedom to fly but also the importance of preserving the natural world on which they depend. Migratory birds remind us that everyone shares the sky in a world where human-made borders divide people. By introducing the migratory routes of birds in Northeast India and establishing a personal connection with readers, this introduction also provides a foundation for exploring the science and conservation of bird migration.

Northeast India occupies an important geographical position in Asia’s migratory landscape. It connects the Himalayan region, the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot and the extensive riverine ecosystems of the Indian subcontinent. Its diverse topography, climatic conditions and interconnected wetland networks support a rich assemblage of resident and migratory birds. The region is particularly significant for migratory waterbirds associated with the Central Asian Flyway (Namgail et al., 2017).

Another fascinating bird is the Amur Falcon. These small raptors migrate up to 22,000 km every year, travelling between their breeding and wintering grounds (The Times of India). Amur Falcons use Northeast India as an important stopover for resting and feeding during their remarkable migration. While large flocks gather in Nagaland, Manipur and Umrangso in Assam, a smaller flock has also been recorded at Dharamtul.

Tracing the Transcontinental Migration: From Breeding Grounds to Wintering Grounds

Every autumn, thousands of Amur Falcons gather in Northeast India to feed on seasonal termite swarms before continuing their migration towards Africa. Satellite tracking of three birds named Apapang, Alang and Ahu in November 2025 revealed how these small raptors travel thousands of kilometres across land and sea. Research has also highlighted why the region’s seasonal food supply makes it an important stopover (The Better India).

The birds took flight the very next day, beginning another remarkable stage of their migratory journey. Their movements are tracked through satellite telemetry, which provides valuable insights into their migration routes, stopover sites and ecological requirements. This scientific initiative highlights the importance of technology in understanding bird migration and strengthening conservation efforts for the Amur Falcon (The Better India).

Why Do They Stop in Northeast India?

Amur Falcons breed in parts of eastern Russia, northeastern China and Mongolia before migrating south towards their wintering grounds in Africa. During their autumn journey, Northeast India provides an important feeding ground where they build the energy reserves required for their long-distance flights.

A 2024 study published in the Journal of Raptor Research, titled Prey Species in the Diet of the Amur Falcon (Falco amurensis) During Autumn Passage Stopover in Northeast India, investigated the birds’ food habits at their stopover sites. Led by researchers, including Suresh Kumar of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the team examined approximately 1,200 regurgitated pellets collected from three sites in Nagaland during 2017 and 2018.

The researchers identified two subterranean termite species, Odontotermes feae and O. horni, as major components of the Amur Falcon’s diet. These protein- and energy-rich termites help the falcons build essential fat reserves for their long-distance migration. An estimated one million falcons can consume nearly two billion termites in just over two weeks, highlighting the ecological importance of Nagaland as a vital migratory stopover site (The Better India).

From Threat to Triumph: The Amur Falcon Conservation Story

The Amur Falcon’s story reflects a remarkable conservation transformation. Following large-scale hunting around Pangti village in Nagaland in 2012, collaborative efforts involving the Wildlife Institute of India, forest departments and local communities helped protect the species and its migratory stopover habitats. Satellite-tracking initiatives launched in 2013 further enhanced scientific understanding of their migration (Kumar et al., 2013).

The establishment of community-based protection initiatives, hunting bans, awareness campaigns and satellite-tracking programmes gradually transformed local attitudes towards the birds, making the falcons a source of community pride (Kudalkar & Veríssimo, 2024; Kumar, 2023). This conservation success demonstrates the importance of protecting interconnected habitats and engaging local communities to ensure the survival of long-distance migratory birds (Kumar, 2023).

A Strong Conservation Initiative: Assam Takes a Firm Stand for Safe, Drone-Free Roosting Habitats of Amur Falcons Following concerns raised by conservation organisations regarding potential disturbances caused by unauthorised drone operations near important congregation and roosting sites, the Government of Assam has taken a proactive step towards safeguarding these migratory birds.

On November 6, 2026, the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, issued directions prohibiting unauthorised recreational, commercial and non-essential drone operations, photography and videography around identified Amur Falcon congregation and roosting sites during the birds’ seasonal presence (The New Indian Express, 2026).

The order also directs the concerned Divisional Forest Officers to identify and demarcate sensitive roosting areas to facilitate proper monitoring and protection. Coordination with district administrations and police authorities has also been encouraged to ensure the effective implementation of these restrictions.

This initiative is particularly significant given the ecological importance of Assam’s roosting habitats, including Umrangso and Dharamtul, which provide essential resting and feeding grounds for thousands of Amur Falcons during their extraordinary transcontinental migration (Choudhury & Tayebulla, 2024).

(The authors can be connected through mail id: deeporbeel@gmail.com)