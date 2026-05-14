Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

2026 has indeed emerged as a watershed moment for the Assam Police, marking a definitive transition from a force historically burdened with insurgency to a modern exemplar of professional law enforcement. The seamless execution of high-stakes international events, combined with an unprecedented level of peace during the democratic process, signals that Assam has entered a new era of stability.

Rewriting the narrative from blasts to boundaries has been a major achievement.

For decades, the eve of Republic Day in Assam was synonymous with tension, ‘bandhs,’ and the tragic echo of explosions. The successful hosting of the India vs. New Zealand T20 International on that very date in 2026 is a poetic victory for the state.

By ensuring a secure environment for thousands of fans and international athletes, the Assam Police didn’t just manage a game; they dismantled a decades-old psychological barrier. The ‘miracle’ lies in the invisible work: the intelligence-gathering and counter-insurgency operations that turned a high-risk date into a night of celebration.

Perhaps the most significant hallmark of 2026 was the conduct of the general elections. Assam has a complex history with electoral violence, yet this year saw zero election-related deaths.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the logistical “perfect storm” the force faced. While managing the security for thousands of polling stations and high-profile rallies, the force also successfully secured three IPL matches in Guwahati. Managing a peak election season alongside the high-octane security requirements of international cricket stars and massive crowds is a feat of coordination that few global police forces could replicate.

The inauguration of the new government served as the ultimate test of the force’s administrative maturity. With a guest list featuring the Prime Minister, Union Cabinet, and chief ministers from across India, the event saw an attendance exceeding one lakh people.

The Assam Police utilized state-of-the-art traffic management systems and AI-driven crowd control to ensure that while the VIP movement was seamless, the daily lives of Guwahati’s citizens were minimally disrupted. This efficiency turned a potential logistical nightmare into a showcase of “Smart Policing.”

Beyond these public events, 2026 saw the full integration of the Assam Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). This ‘nerve center’ allowed real-time monitoring of sensitive zones using advanced facial recognition and drone surveillance.

The force launched a specialized wing to tackle the rise in digital fraud, establishing ‘Cyber-Mitra’ kiosks in every district.

The completion of several ‘Model Police Stations’ across rural Assam has bridged the gap between the police and the public, moving away from the colonial-era ‘thana’ feel toward a service-oriented environment.

The 2026 ‘Golden Year’ wasn’t just about hard power. The Assam Police received national accolades for their proactive stance on social issues.

Mission Hope—a statewide anti-drug initiative that focused as much on rehabilitation as it did on kingpin arrests—significantly breaks the back of the narcotics trade in the Northeast.

The expansion of the “Virangana” squads—the elite female tactical unit—into every major township ensured that public spaces became safer and more inclusive.

An efficient police force is often the first indicator of a developing economy. Investors and businesses look for the “rule of law” before committing capital. By transforming Assam from a “conflict zone” to a “secure zone,” the police have laid the foundation for the state’s economic boom.

The transition from the “foot soldier” patrolling a volatile border to a “tech-savvy officer” managing an IPL crowd represents the evolution of the state itself.

As we look back on 2026, the accolades belong to everyone—from the senior officers drafting the blueprints of security to the constables standing for 18 hours in the sun. They have proven that with professional leadership and technological empowerment, any legacy of violence can be overwritten by a legacy of peace.

Kudos to the Assam Police.

(The author is a former DGP of Assam and presently the general secretary of the think tank SHARE.)