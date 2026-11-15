The blind imitation of foreign culture: What are we really teaching our children?

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

What is the Assamese community actually doing in the name of

celebrating children’s birthdays by blindly imitating foreign customs? Nowadays, birthday celebrations have increasingly become occasions for extravagant displays. Parents encourage their children to cut beautifully decorated cakes, often featuring Barbie dolls or other attractive figures, with a sharp knife. They then blow out the burning candles one by one while everyone claps and sings “Happy Birthday”, creating an atmosphere of great excitement and celebration. But have we ever stopped to think about what we are actually teaching our children through such practices?

The tradition of blowing out burning birthday candles also deserves serious thought. A candle provides light in darkness. It helps us see things around us and illuminates our surroundings. Light is a symbol of knowledge, hope and positivity. In this context, should we not reflect on the message we convey when we encourage young children to blow out burning candles as part of a celebration? This is not about condemning anyone’s personal choices or questioning the joy of celebrating birthdays. Rather, it is an invitation to examine the cultural and symbolic significance of practices we follow without much thought.

Another matter worth considering is the practice of cutting beautifully decorated cakes, particularly those featuring dolls, with a sharp knife. What message does this activity convey to a young and impressionable mind? Although cutting a cake is a common part of birthday celebrations, parents should remain mindful of the objects they place in their children’s hands and the behaviour they encourage. A birthday can be celebrated in many creative and safe ways without unnecessarily introducing sharp objects into children’s celebrations.

It is also worth paying attention to the language children sometimes use while playing. Some children, during quarrels with their friends, are reportedly heard saying, “I will cut you like a birthday cake.” Such expressions should not automatically be dismissed as innocent jokes. Children’s behaviour, language and psychological development are influenced by their surroundings, family environment and the examples they observe. Therefore, parents must be conscious of the values and attitudes they demonstrate in front of their children.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating a child’s birthday. It is a happy occasion for family members to come together, bless the child and wish them a bright and prosperous future. However, what is the need to turn such a simple occasion into an extravagant display? From decorating houses with balloons and wearing pointed plastic party hats to spraying colourful chemical substances on people and smearing cake on one another’s faces, many birthday celebrations have become unnecessarily excessive. Is this really the meaning of modernity, or are we simply following fashionable practices without considering their relevance?

What is even more unfortunate is the contradiction in our social behaviour. We often hesitate to extend financial assistance to a poor but meritorious student living in our neighbourhood who needs help securing admission to college. When the guardians of such a student approach us for assistance, we sometimes make excuses and turn them away. Similarly, some people hesitate to bear the necessary expenses for the medical treatment of their ailing parents. Even the observance of parents’ death anniversaries is sometimes reduced to a social formality rather than being an expression of genuine remembrance and affection.

Yet, when it comes to celebrating our children’s birthdays, we do not hesitate to spend thousands of rupees on cakes, decorations, parties and other arrangements. Does this contradiction not expose the declining sense of social responsibility and human values in our society?

The intention here is not to oppose birthday celebrations. Rather, the concern is about blind imitation, unnecessary expenditure and excessive extravagance in the name of modernity. Instead of spending enormous amounts on lavish birthday parties, parents could use the occasion to distribute books and stationery among underprivileged children, help a needy family, plant saplings or spend meaningful time with elderly family members. Such activities would make birthday celebrations more meaningful and memorable.

Modernity does not mean abandoning one’s own culture, traditions and values. Learning good things from other cultures is certainly welcome, but blindly imitating every foreign custom without understanding its significance cannot be considered genuine progress. Respect for one’s language, culture, traditions, humanity and social responsibilities is equally important in a truly modern society.

Therefore, it is high time that we, as members of the Assamese community, paused to examine our own practices. Let us teach our children not merely how to celebrate birthdays but also how to respect their parents, care for the elderly, help the poor, show compassion towards others and remain proud of their cultural roots.

We must remember that a healthy society and a strong community are not built through extravagant celebrations and fashionable displays. They are built through sound thinking, human values, compassion and a sincere commitment to one’s cultural heritage.