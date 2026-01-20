The Blueprint of Xihu Conservation

The second nationwide survey of river and estuarine dolphins in India, which has already been rolled out, is not just for compiling a statistical account of the estimated population of the endangered species. It is equally important to ensure that conservation of its habitats gets focused attention, as it is critical for its long-term survival. The first comprehensive pan-India survey conducted in 2021–2023 across eight states estimated 6324 Ganges River Dolphin and three Indus River Dolphin populations in the country, including 635 Ganges River Dolphins in the Brahmaputra river system in Assam. As the top predator in the river ecosystem, the dolphin, more popularly known as Xihu in Assam, plays the crucial role in indicating the overall health of aquatic systems in the rivers in which it is found. Even though the species was declared as the national aquatic animal in 2009 and formally notified in 2010, the launching of Project Dolphin nearly ten years later in 2020 put the spotlight on generating comprehensive data on its population, habitat and threats. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change hopes that the second pan-India range-wise survey will generate robust scientific data to support evidence-based conservation planning and policy action for the country’s river ecosystems. The previous survey identified the two tributaries of the Brahmaputra – Kulsi and Subansiri – as critical areas. Indiscriminate sand mining from the Kulsi River and construction of the mega dam on Subansiri pose a serious existential threat to the dolphin population in the two tributaries of the Brahmaputra. The last survey found the presence of 584 Xihu in the Brahmaputra mainstream and 51 in its tributaries. Separating investment decisions for major infrastructure development by the government and real estate projects by private builders, which source sand from Brahmaputra tributaries that support dolphin habitats, raises concerns about achieving conservation goals. Alarming degradation of Xihu’s habitat in the Kulsi River is attributed to indiscriminate and illegal mechanized sand mining and unplanned construction of bridges across the river, creating an acoustic barrier in the migration path of the species. Restoring the river’s ecosystem can’t happen without conservation efforts to restore Xihu’s rightful place in the river. Restoration of the river ecology to support conservation of the mammal has the double benefit of revival of the riverine fisheries, which sustain a large population of traditional fishermen in the state. Evidently, the projects funded by the government or biodiversity conservation organisation for the conservation of Xihu have a direct economic impact that needs to be prioritized along with estimating the river dolphin population. Awareness among traditional fishermen about the importance of Xihu is crucial to prevent them from permanently shifting to alternative livelihoods that are completely dependent on illegal sand mining. Restoration of the tributaries of the Brahmaputra can also help restore important wetlands along their catchments. Therefore, Xihu conservation can lead to the revival of robust fishing practices among traditional fishermen, which will also go a long way in increasing the supply of local fish varieties to the markets and reduce the state’s dependence on procurement from other states to meet its demand. The fishermen realising the existence of a large fish market in the state will boost their confidence in conservation projects aimed at restoration of Xihu habitats, and they will also be keen to play their part in preventing illegal and indiscriminate sand mining in rivers sustaining Xihu populations, such as Kulsi. The research on the habitat of Xihu in the Brahmaputra mainstream needs to focus on the impact of dredging activities, construction of bridge pillars, and engineered solutions to facilitate increased movement of cargo and passengers through inland waterways to understand their impact on long-term conservation. Such a scientific study will be required to shed light on the long-term impact on fish populations due to increased vessel movement, the accidental mortality of Xihu due to collision with vessels, and how the underwater noise generated by vessel movement interferes with Xihu’s navigation. Behavioural studies of Xihu and the fish species on which it sustains itself involve monitoring the species for longer periods and need assured funding for conducting those without any break. The central and the state governments allocating adequate budgets for such scientific studies and more intensive monitoring of river dolphin movement and behaviour is pivotal to drawing a comprehensive roadmap for long-term conservation of the endangered species. Funds provided for undertaking environmental impact assessments under various inland water projects and bridge construction projects can be channelled into river dolphin-related studies. Similarly, funds provided for fishery projects in the Brahmaputra can be leveraged to augment funds for research on Xihu and monitoring of their movement. Figures from the second pan-India survey will guide the scientific community in expanding their research to understand the cumulative impact of infrastructure development in the Brahmaputra and finalize the Xihu Conservation Blueprint.