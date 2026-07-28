The Call of Freedom: Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan and Assam’s National Awakening

Zahid Ahmed Tapadar

(zahidtapadar@gmail.com)

His growing stature received national recognition in 1921, when he represented Assam at the session of the All India Congress Committee in Bombay. Placing the country’s interests above personal advancement, he also resigned from his position at the Earle Law College. The same year, Mahatma Gandhi stayed at his residence in Bharalumukh during his visit to Assam. Gandhi’s tour injected fresh momentum into the provincial freedom movement, with campaigns such as the burning of foreign cloth inspiring widespread public participation

Few decisions in the history of Assam’s freedom movement were as symbolic as that of a successful barrister turning away from professional eminence to answer the call of the nation. Tarun Ram Phukan made that choice at a defining moment in India’s struggle for independence. In doing so, he not only transformed the course of his own life but also emerged as one of the principal architects of Assam’s nationalist awakening. Through his leadership, moral courage and unwavering commitment to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, he carried the message of freedom beyond political platforms into the hearts of ordinary people, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Born at Bharalumukh in Guwahati on January 22, 1877, Tarun Ram Phukan excelled in his studies before travelling to London to study law. After qualifying as a Barrister in 1905 and establishing a successful legal practice in Calcutta, he returned to Guwahati in 1914. A distinguished legal career lay before him, yet the growing call for India’s freedom demanded a different destiny.

The turning point came in 1920, when Mahatma Gandhi launched the Non-Cooperation Movement. Responding to the call of Nabin Chandra Bordoloi, Tarun Ram Phukan willingly gave up the comforts of his profession and entered public life. Inspired by Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence and civil disobedience, he devoted himself to carrying the message of freedom across Assam. For him, independence was never merely a political objective; it was the restoration of a nation’s dignity and self-respect. That conviction shaped every decision he took thereafter, transforming a respected legal professional into one of Assam’s most influential nationalist leaders.

As an organiser, he strengthened the Congress movement in Assam. As an orator, he awakened patriotic consciousness among ordinary people. His speeches were marked not by emotional rhetoric but by moral conviction, clarity of thought and a deep sense of national purpose. Under his leadership, the struggle for freedom gradually evolved into a people’s movement, drawing increasing participation from students and young men and women across the province.

His growing stature received national recognition in 1921, when he represented Assam at the session of the All India Congress Committee in Bombay. Placing the country’s interests above personal advancement, he also resigned from his position at the Earle Law College. The same year, Mahatma Gandhi stayed at his residence in Bharalumukh during his visit to Assam. Gandhi’s tour injected fresh momentum into the provincial freedom movement, with campaigns such as the burning of foreign cloth inspiring widespread public participation.

Soon afterwards, Tarun Ram Phukan was elected president of the Assam Congress, while Nabin Chandra Bordoloi became its secretary. Their leadership transformed the movement into a formidable force, prompting the British authorities to arrest them and sentence them to one year of rigorous imprisonment. Yet prison walls could not silence Tarun Ram Phukan. Instead, imprisonment strengthened his moral authority and deepened public faith in the ideals for which he stood.

Tarun Ram Phukan carried the ideals of the freedom movement into public life. Election to the Central Legislative Council in 1923 enabled him to represent Assam on a wider national platform, while his leadership of the Guwahati Local Board and his association with the Opium Enquiry Committee reflected his conviction that political freedom had to be accompanied by social reform, civic responsibility and public welfare.

The Indian National Congress session held at Pandu in 1926 marked another landmark in Assam’s nationalist movement. As Chairman of the Reception Committee, Tarun Ram Phukan, together with Nabin Chandra Bordoloi and Bohinikanta Hazarika, spared no personal effort or expense to ensure its success. The session strengthened the Congress organisation in Assam and reaffirmed the province’s place in India’s freedom struggle. The following year, as President of the Goalpara Session of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, he demonstrated his belief that political freedom and cultural identity were inseparable and that a nation’s language and literature were vital to sustaining its freedom.

The British administration attempted to weaken the Civil Disobedience Movement in Assam through the Cunningham Circular of 1930, issued by John Bichard Cunningham to keep students away from the movement. But repression failed to stem the tide of nationalism. Under the leadership of Tarun Ram Phukan and Nabin Chandra Bordoloi, the movement gathered fresh momentum. Joined by the All Assam Youth Association and school students, he hoisted the Congress flag and reaffirmed the people’s determination to continue the struggle. Later, following the fall of the Saadulla Ministry in 1938, he also played a significant role in the formation of the coalition government led by Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

If politics mobilised the people, literature nurtured their consciousness. Tarun Ram Phukan understood the enduring power of words as deeply as he understood the power of public action. Whether translating Mahatma Gandhi’s speeches into Assamese or composing poetry during imprisonment, he used language to strengthen the ideals for which the freedom movement stood. His collection Stutimala, along with Jauna-Tattwa, patriotic songs, essays and Mor Shikar Kahini, reflects a literary life inseparable from his public mission.

Personal sorrow never diminished his public resolve. The untimely deaths of his wife and daughter from tuberculosis brought profound grief, yet he never faltered in his service to society and the nation. Even when ideological differences later emerged between him and the Indian National Congress, his commitment to patriotism never wavered. Principles, rather than personalities, continued to guide his public life.

Tarun Ram Phukan’s legacy extends far beyond the milestones of the freedom struggle. He demonstrated that true leadership is measured not by public office or personal achievement, but by the courage to place the nation’s interests above one’s own. By uniting political activism with social reform, literary engagement and cultural awakening, he helped shape the character of modern Assam and earned the enduring title of “Deshbhakta.” His life remains a timeless reminder that the strength of a nation lies as much in the ideals of its people as in the freedom they secure.