The Chicken’s Neck Question

The Siliguri Corridor lies adjacent to districts where population growth over successive decades has exceeded natural explanations. Census data, parliamentary debates, and committee reports—across political dispensations – have recorded this anomaly. Yet policy responses have oscillated between procedural hesitation and political caution. The result has been a landscape of ambiguity, where questions of documentation, legality, and administrative reach remain unresolved, creating grey zones that neither strengthen citizenship nor secure the state – Debika Dutta

The Siliguri Corridor has never been a geographical footnote. From the first years of the Republic, it has been recognised—sometimes openly, often uneasily—as India’s most delicate strategic ligament. This narrow stretch of land binds the Northeast to the rest of the country, carrying not only roads and railways but also the continuity of the Union itself. Its vulnerability has long been acknowledged on maps and in military assessments. What has remained largely under-examined is the human reality along its edges.

It is this dimension that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently brought into focus. Stripped of television immediacy, his remarks point to an older, unresolved question: whether national security can be separated from the demographic character of regions that hold disproportionate strategic value. Geography may define a corridor’s width; demography determines its resilience.

The eastern frontier has posed exceptional challenges since Independence. Administrative records from the 1950s and 1960s repeatedly flagged population movement from what was then East Pakistan into Assam and adjoining areas. These observations were not couched in ideological language; they were expressed in the restrained idiom of district reports and gubernatorial correspondence. Over time, what began as administrative concern hardened into political anxiety. The Assam Movement of the late 1970s and early 1980s did not arise in a vacuum. It was the culmination of years of perceived neglect, ultimately leading to the Assam Accord—an implicit admission by the Indian state that migration had altered the region’s demographic and political balance.

Judicial intervention, too, has occasionally broken the silence. When the Supreme Court struck down the IM(DT) Act in 2005, it did so with unusual candour, noting that the legislation had made detection and deportation of illegal migrants virtually impossible and that the consequences extended beyond administrative inconvenience. The Court’s observations underscored a truth that policymakers had long avoided: sustained demographic change in border regions carries implications that are neither temporary nor trivial.

These episodes are often recalled in isolation, treated as closed chapters rather than continuing themes. Taken together, however, they reveal a consistent pattern. The demographic question along the eastern border has never been marginal. It has simply been postponed—managed episodically, addressed rhetorically, but rarely confronted with sustained resolve.

The Siliguri Corridor lies adjacent to districts where population growth over successive decades has exceeded natural explanations. Census data, parliamentary debates, and committee reports—across political dispensations—have recorded this anomaly. Yet policy responses have oscillated between procedural hesitation and political caution. The result has been a landscape of ambiguity, where questions of documentation, legality, and administrative reach remain unresolved, creating grey zones that neither strengthen citizenship nor secure the state.

There is an understandable anxiety that discussing such matters risks stigmatising communities and undermining constitutional equality. That concern deserves respect, but it must not be allowed to paralyse thought. A constitutional state does not preserve harmony by refusing to see reality; it preserves it by governing clearly. Citizenship, once lawfully determined, settles rights and obligations alike. Prolonged uncertainty serves neither compassion nor cohesion. In fact, ambiguity often harms genuine citizens the most, leaving them entangled in suspicion created by state inaction.

Across the world, states—liberal and otherwise—factor demographic patterns into strategic planning. China’s demographic restructuring of sensitive regions, Pakistan’s internal settlement policies, and Western debates on border control all reflect a shared understanding: sovereignty is sustained not by territory alone, but by effective administration of people. India’s reluctance to engage this truth openly has less to do with constitutional principle than with political discomfort, born of a fear that clarity itself may provoke controversy.

Development is frequently offered as reassurance. Infrastructure expansion and economic integration in the Northeast are both necessary and welcome, correcting decades of neglect. Roads, railways, bridges, and digital connectivity strengthen access and opportunity. Yet development cannot substitute for demographic clarity. Prosperity improves material conditions; it does not resolve questions of legality, allegiance, or administrative accountability. History suggests that prosperity without governance often delays rather than dissolves deeper vulnerabilities.

What emerges from this discussion is not a call for suspicion but for seriousness. The Siliguri Corridor cannot be secured solely by military readiness or diplomatic balance. Nor can it be protected through denial masked as harmony. It requires a state confident enough to know who inhabits its most critical spaces, under what legal framework, and with what long-term responsibility to the Republic. Such confidence does not weaken unity; it reinforces it.

The Chicken’s Neck question is therefore neither an alarm to be sounded nor a sentiment to be suppressed. It is a reality to be addressed with patience, law, and foresight. Nations that endure are those that confront inconvenient truths without hysteria and without evasion. India has encountered this question repeatedly along its eastern frontier—sometimes indirectly, sometimes too late. Whether it chooses to engage with it now, calmly and lawfully, will determine whether this corridor remains merely narrow on maps or fragile in history.