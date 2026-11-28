Dr. Lamkholal Doungel

(lamkholal2@gmail.com)

My first encounter with Dibrugarh was in 2000, when I arrived in this beautiful town to join DHSK College, one of the premier institutions of higher education in Upper Assam. Little did I know that the town, with its warmth, welcoming people and distinctive charm, would gradually become an integral part of my life. Nearly 26 years have passed since then. I have grown familiar with its people, streets and changing landscape. Yet, among the many places close to my heart, one particular stretch of road remains especially close to my heart – the Convoy Road.

A road with a wartime history

The Convoy Road is not merely an ordinary road connecting different parts of Dibrugarh. Its name carries historical significance associated with the Second World War. Historically, it was linked to the wartime transport and supply network connecting the Mohanaghat steamer jetty on the Brahmaputra with the wider Allied military corridor towards Burma (now Myanmar), through Margherita and Pangsau Pass. It facilitated the movement of military personnel, supplies and essential materials towards the Burma front. Thus, what appears today to be an ordinary urban road was once associated with an important chapter of regional military history.

The neighbourhood also has an interesting association with the legendary Radhagobinda Baruah, popularly known as R.G. Baruah, founder of The Assam Tribune Group. He launched The Assam Tribune as an English weekly from Dibrugarh on 4 August 1939, before shifting its base to Guwahati in 1946. These historical connections add another dimension to the character of the locality.

The Convoy Road I first knew

I vividly remember walking from Thana Charali towards Chowkidingi during my early days in Dibrugarh. The landscape was remarkably different from what we see today. Tall, lush green trees lined the roadside, offering shade and freshness. Much of the area around what is now occupied by commercial establishments, including Reliance outlets, was then dominated by greenery and open spaces. During my stay at a rented house in Boiragimoth, the Convoy Road was one of my frequent routes to the main town. It was not merely a road to reach a destination; it was a journey through a beautiful landscape. Expansive tea gardens stretched along both sides, while the gentle breeze passing through the tea bushes created an atmosphere of tranquillity.

One of its most memorable features was the fragrance of freshly processed tea drifting from the nearby tea factory. The traditional Machang Ghar and the Manager’s Bungalow stood gracefully beside the road, reflecting the old-world charm of Assam’s tea garden culture.

The evenings carried a charm of their own. As dusk descended, the stretch became quiet and deserted. People were sometimes hesitant to pass through after dark because of the occasional presence of jackals and other wild animals in the surrounding tea gardens. The howling of jackals at night and the cheerful chirping of birds during the day were familiar sounds. Even these seemingly unusual experiences have now become cherished memories.

Boiragimoth and the Convoy Road have since undergone remarkable transformation. Familiar landmarks of my early days included Don Bosco School, V.G. Hospital, Dibru College, Jalan Outdoor Stadium and All India Radio. Today, newer establishments such as Salt Brook Academy, Career Point, Convoy Hotel and numerous commercial and residential buildings have changed the locality’s character. The quiet residential neighbourhood has gradually evolved into a busy, built-up urban area.

For me, however, the Convoy Road was never just a road. It has been a familiar companion to my everyday journeys. Even today, I continue to travel along it every morning and evening, witnessing its changing character while cherishing memories of the peace and simplicity of nature that once defined it.

The Convoy Road of today

Travelling along the same stretch today presents a strikingly different picture. What was once a serene passage through lush tea gardens has increasingly become a commercial corridor. Fast-food stalls and roadside eateries have proliferated along both sides. Boundary walls and other structures have altered the open landscape, while trees and portions of the tea gardens have gradually disappeared. The contrast becomes particularly evident in the evenings. The cool breeze and familiar fragrance of tea that once welcomed travellers are now often overshadowed by smoke from roadside cooking, fumes and the smell of frying oil. Sundays bring another transformation, with temporary markets emerging along both sides of the road. Vendors occupy considerable stretches of available space, often continuing until late evening. The resulting congestion, roadside encroachment and pressure on public spaces have become familiar features of the locality.

I fully recognise that these markets provide livelihood opportunities to many people and serve local needs. I am neither against commercial activities nor opposed to urban development. Development is inevitable, and we cannot turn the clock backwards. What is necessary, however, is moderation, proper regulation and thoughtful civic management. Organised vending spaces, hygienic conditions, systematic waste disposal and regular maintenance of the surroundings are essential. Economic activities and public convenience must go hand in hand with environmental cleanliness and civic responsibility.

The tea city and its fading green heritage

What pains me most is the gradual decline and neglect of the tea gardens that once gave the Convoy Road its distinctive identity. These gardens are not merely patches of greenery within an expanding urban settlement; they are valuable environmental, cultural and historical assets.

Dibrugarh is popularly known as the “Tea City of India” because of its extensive tea gardens and contribution to the production of world-renowned Assam tea. This identity should mean more than a popular title. It should be reflected in the city’s landscape, environment and overall character. The historical association of Chabua with the establishment of an early tea garden in Upper Assam in 1837 further underscores the importance of preserving this heritage.

We must not allow the very landscape that gives Dibrugarh its distinction to disappear through neglect and unplanned urban expansion. Tea gardens are not vacant spaces waiting to be taken over for commercial development; they are integral to the city’s natural, cultural and historical identity. The larger question is: Can development take place without sacrificing the natural beauty, environmental quality and distinctive identity of a place?

The Convoy Road reminds us that urban growth must be accompanied by thoughtful planning, environmental sensitivity and responsible civic management. Roadside commercial activities need regulation, public spaces must be protected, and the remaining greenery must be preserved. Dibrugarh must grow, but it must also retain the heritage that makes it special.

Perhaps what I miss most is not simply the old appearance of the road, but the experience associated with it – the cool breeze, uninterrupted greenery, fragrance of freshly processed tea, chirping of birds and the quiet charm of a landscape untouched by the hurried pace of modern urban life. I understand that time does not stand still and that places, like people, inevitably change. Yet, change should not necessarily mean the disappearance of everything that once made a place beautiful and memorable. As someone who arrived in Dibrugarh in 2000 and has witnessed its transformation over nearly 26 years, I cannot help but feel nostalgic about the Convoy Road I once knew so well.

I still travel along this road, but the experience is no longer the same. The road remains, but much of its old character seems to be fading away.

The Convoy Road of yesterday lives vividly in my memory. The Convoy Road of today stands before my eyes. Between the two lies a story of history, urban growth, changing landscapes and a gentle reminder that while development may change a place, we must not allow it to erase the very things that make that place worth remembering.