The curfew mindset: Unlocking Guwahati’s untapped nighttime economy

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Guwahati is currently experiencing an extraordinary period of urban transformation. The skyline of the gateway city is changing at a breathtaking pace, marked by multi-lane flyovers, riverfront promenades, sprawling business hotels, and expanded aviation terminals designed to process tens of thousands of passengers every single day. The state government consistently pitches the city as the financial, logistical, and diplomatic hub connecting the Northeast to Southeast Asia under the Act East policy. Billions of rupees in public and private capital have poured into civic infrastructure, regional logistics parks, and modern commercial complexes. Yet, despite this high decibel push toward metropolitan status, a visitor arriving after dark encounters a perplexing reality. By ten o’clock at night, commercial shutters rattle down across major thoroughfares like GS Road and RG Baruah Road. Public buses disappear from the streets, retail establishments pull their iron gates shut, and the regional capital slips into a quiet, semi-rural slumber.

This early-closing habit is the product of an outdated curfew mindset. Decades ago, prolonged socio-political instability and law-and-order anxieties justified early closures across urban Assam. People hurried back indoors before nightfall out of habit and caution. However, that era has long passed. Assam has enjoyed sustained peace, institutional stability, and rapid economic momentum for years. Continuing to operate modern Guwahati on a mid-twentieth-century clock is no longer a prudent safety measure. Instead, it has become an invisible economic tax on the state. By shutting down after dark, the city forfeits twelve hours of potential economic productivity every day, strangles consumer spending, and limits employment opportunities for thousands of young citizens.

The economic arguments for unlocking a planned night-time economy are grounded in hard global and national evidence. Worldwide, major urban centres do not treat the night merely as downtime for sleep. They treat it as an active economic shift that generates substantial tax revenues, boosts tourism, and maximises the use of costly public infrastructure. Cities like London, Sydney, and Tokyo have institutionalised dedicated policies to foster nocturnal commerce, estimating that the night economy contributes billions of dollars and supports hundreds of thousands of formal jobs. Closer home, leading Indian states have already taken progressive legislative steps. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana amended their shops and establishments acts to allow retail stores, restaurants, logistics hubs, and service offices to operate round the clock, provided they meet strict labour welfare and safety protocols.

For Guwahati, the absence of an active night economy is a glaring missed opportunity. Consider the sheer demographic and economic composition of the city today. Guwahati is home to more than a million residents, along with an enormous floating population comprising patients visiting regional healthcare facilities, transit passengers moving across seven sister states, university students, corporate executives, and business travellers. Thousands of workers are engaged in shift-based careers across IT-enabled services, modern hospitals, media organisations, logistics warehouses, and international airport terminals. When these workers finish their shifts at odd hours, they find a city practically closed to them. Essential services become inaccessible, decent food options disappear, and safe, regulated transit alternatives are nearly non-existent.

The service sector already contributes over fifty-five per cent of Assam’s gross state domestic product. If the state aspires to reach its targeted five-hundred-billion-dollar economy over the coming decade, it cannot rely solely on daytime transactions. A proactive nighttime economy acts as a force multiplier for the urban service sector. When restaurants, pharmacies, grocery outlets, fitness centres, and entertainment arenas stay open into the late hours, consumer spending rises substantially. More importantly, businesses must hire additional shifts of staff, including chefs, service personnel, retail associates, managers, cleaning crews, and delivery professionals. This creates direct, formal employment for youths who currently migrate to metropolitan hubs in other states in search of flexible service industry work.

Opening the city for round-the-clock activity also dismantles a pervasive myth regarding urban safety. Conventional thinking often assumes that closing commercial establishments early reduces crime. Empirical criminological research and global urban planning demonstrate precisely the opposite outcome. Empty, unlit, and deserted streets attract anti-social activities because there is no natural social surveillance. Jane Jacobs famously described the protective power of eyes on the street. When store fronts remain open, illuminated by shop displays, bustling with customers, and staffed by working professionals, public spaces become inherently safer, especially for women and solo travellers. A lively night street acts as its deterrent to street crimes, transforming dark corners into self-policing civic zones.

To realize this economic potential, the state government and civic authorities must discard administrative hesitation and introduce a structured Night Economy Policy. The transition does not require a chaotic free-for-all. Rather, it demands smart, orderly regulation. First, the administration should notify designated commercial zones, such as selected stretches of GS Road, the Paltan Bazaar transit hub, and emerging hubs near the highway bypass, where registered businesses can operate round the clock without bureaucratic harassment. Second, these hours need to be in sync with public transportation. The Assam State Transport Corporation can introduce reliable, well-lit, frequency-based night bus services connecting major railway terminals, the airport, hospitals, and designated commercial nodes.

Third, comprehensive worker welfare protocols must be enforced. Any establishment operating through the night must guarantee transparent overtime compensation, rotational shifts, safe transportation for female employees, and secure resting facilities. Adequate policing, active street lighting, and integrated municipal camera surveillance must accompany these commercial allowances to build civic confidence.

Guwahati has earned its place as the commercial engine of the Northeast. The bridges spanning the mighty Brahmaputra and the flyovers crossing its valleys signify a city determined to race toward the future. However, physical infrastructure is only as effective as the human energy that runs through it. To remain shuttered after ten at night is an unsustainable relic of the past that undermines our regional ambitions. By dismantling the curfew mindset and building a vibrant, well-regulated twenty-four-hour service economy, Guwahati can generate meaningful employment, boost municipal revenues, and finally assume its rightful mantle as a tireless, round-the-clock metropolis.