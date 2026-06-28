The Dhaka-Beijing Pivot: Tarique Rahman’s China Visit

Jaideep Saikia

(jdpsaikia@gmail.com)

The fragile, zero-sum subterranean currents have long defined the architecture of South Asian security. In the volatile geometry of the subcontinent, the foreign itinerary of a newly minted leader does not merely reflect diplomatic protocol; it functions as an explicit declaration of doctrine.

The state visit of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to Beijing-marking his inaugural major bilateral tour since his government's formation on February 12, 2026-represents a profound, calculated recalibration of Dhaka's geopolitical alignment. By systematically bypassing New Delhi in favour of a carefully sequenced journey through Kuala Lumpur to the Great Hall of the People, Rahman has signalled the end of the previous regime's hyper-reliance on India. This shift introduces an era of hardheaded transnationalism, wrapped in the banner of a "Bangladesh First" doctrine.

For India, this development is not merely an issue of diplomatic friction. It is a critical frontier vulnerability. For over a decade, New Delhi enjoyed unparalleled strategic luxury along its eastern flank, treating Dhaka as an anchor of its "Neighbourhood First" policy. The dramatic collapse of the Awami League government in mid-2024 disrupted that framework. Rahman's rise, backed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, brings back a political legacy historically suspicious of Indian hegemony and receptive to Chinese strategic partnerships. Rahman's three-day mission to Beijing-culminating in a high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping on June 26, 2026-signals a major structural shift in how Dhaka balances regional rivalries.

Rahman framed his engagements in Dalian and Beijing around economic stabilisation, trade asymmetries, and infrastructure investment. Facing domestic economic pressures, Dhaka secured several Memorandums of Understanding spanning green energy, the digital economy, and institutional capacity building under Beijing's Global Development Initiative. What would be of import to South Asian watchers is the statement by Xi Jinping that Beijing supports Dhaka in "rejecting foreign interference" and safeguarding its sovereignty. It is yet unclear whether the reference is directed against the United States, whose "Deep State" had a clear hand in the Sheikh Hasina ouster of August 5, 2024. In any event, Jinping's public statement elevates the relationship to a "China-Bangladesh community with a shared future" and offers substantial political backing to the new administration.

The economic veneer of Rahman's China visit has a clear undercurrent of defence. An analytical assessment reveals that its core significance lies in defence and strategic geography. The most critical indicator of this shift is the pending procurement contract for 24 Chinese J-10CE fighter jets for the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF). This deal extends far beyond standard military modernisation. In the vocabulary of statecraft, purchasing advanced fighter wings from a major power binds a nation's military apparatus to that supplier's technical ecosystem, doctrine, and logistical tail for decades. For India's defence establishment, the introduction of advanced Chinese aviation hardware along its eastern border creates a fresh air defence challenge, complicating operational planning across the Eastern Command.

The planned procurement of up to 24 Chengdu J-10CE "Vigorous Dragon" fighter jets by Dhaka in a package estimated at $2.2 billion transforms the qualitative military balance in the Bay of Bengal. The J-10CE is an advanced single-engine, delta-wing, multirole 4.5-generation fighter that introduces several key operational capabilities to the Bangladesh Air Force. The platform features an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar paired with an internal Infrared Search and Track (IRST) sensor. This system allows the jet to track multiple low-signature targets simultaneously under heavy electronic countermeasure conditions.

The author learned a great deal about the Chengdu Fighter by accessing the internet. The J-10CE uses the PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile, which features an active radar seeker and a dual-pulse rocket motor. This weapon gives the aircraft an engagement range exceeding 150 km, directly challenging the regional air superiority frameworks held by India's Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale wings.

The aircraft is equipped with a digital glass cockpit, hands-on throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) controls, a helmet-mounted display (HMD) for targeting missiles off-bore sight, and an advanced electronic warfare (EW) defensive suite.

The $2.2 billion programme covers more than just airframes. It finances an expansive long-term ecosystem, including pilot conversion pipelines, structural spare parts, specialised maintenance bays, and integrated weapons storage infrastructure.

From a defence perspective, this acquisition changes the security environment around the Siliguri Corridor. The deployment of these high-performance systems from airbases in western Bangladesh could curtail India's traditional airspace depth. The BAF Station in Lalmonirhat in northern Bangladesh is the primary anticipated base for the J-10CE series. This creates a complex operational environment for the Indian Air Force across the eastern theatre. In fact, it is being prophesised by the author (Jaideep Saikia) that Bangladesh's air force bases would soon witness Pakistani fighter pilots engineering joint air exercises with their Bangladeshi counterparts on the new air procurement, a platform that the Pakistan Air Force are already conversant with. It is for the first time, since 1971, that Bangladesh has begun sending its fighter pilots and technical specialists to Pakistan for advanced combat aviation training. Additionally, Pakistan has already delivered a fully operational JF-17 Block III flight simulator to Bangladesh.

However, the most immediate point of friction between New Delhi and the new Dhaka administration involves river hydrology, specifically the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project. The weaponisation of the waters by way of the Teesta Conundrum should raise New Delhi's heckles.

During talks with Chinese Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying, Rahman explicitly requested Chinese technical and financial assistance for this long-delayed enterprise. By inviting Chinese state enterprises to manage major dredging, embankment, and reservoir systems along the Teesta, Rahman is leveraging a sensitive issue. Domestic political opposition within West Bengal has stalled a bilateral water-sharing treaty between India and Bangladesh for over a decade. Rahman's decision to bypass this deadlock by partnering with Beijing turns a long-standing resource dispute into a direct strategic challenge.

The geographical reality heightens New Delhi's concerns. The Teesta basin sits near the Siliguri Corridor. From a security standpoint, the presence of Chinese engineers, surveyors, and state-backed entities near this sensitive vulnerability is a significant defence concern. What Dhaka views as important civil engineering, New Delhi should interpret as a potential intelligence gathering and support base situated right next to its key transport route.

Rahman's diplomatic strategy reflects a calculated shift rather than a permanent break from India. By utilising a "Bangladesh First" framework, his administration seeks to maximise national autonomy by exploiting the competition between Asia's two principal powers. Rahman's alignment with Chinese foreign policy frameworks-notably his declaration that "China's red line is also our red line" regarding Taiwan-demonstrates a willingness to meet Beijing's political expectations in exchange for economic and military concessions.

Concurrently, Beijing has offered diplomatic backing, endorsing Bangladesh's engagement with BRICS and its application to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. This inclusion in Eurasian security structures serves a clear purpose: it dilutes India's traditional influence over its smaller neighbours and positions Beijing as an alternative patron.

Yet, the true test of this strategy will be its sustainability. Dhaka cannot entirely alter its geography. India surrounds Bangladesh on three sides, with a 4,096.7 kilometre land border and deep cultural, historical, and economic ties. Recognising this reality, Rahman's advisors have noted that a visit to New Delhi remains on the agenda once regional political conditions stabilise. This indicates that the current embrace of Beijing is designed to build leverage, allowing Dhaka to negotiate with India from a position of relative strength rather than dependence.

The long-term outlook for India-Bangladesh relations points toward a more complex, conditional era of engagement. The uncritical alignment that characterised the previous decade has passed. Its place has been taken over by a competitive regional dynamic in which India must learn to protect its core security interests within an increasingly contested neighbourhood.

New Delhi can no longer assume that Dhaka will automatically prioritise its security concerns. Future access to Bangladeshi transit routes, ports, and border security cooperation will require continuous negotiation and reciprocal concessions.

The deployment of Chinese military hardware and infrastructure projects near sensitive zones will require India to enhance its intelligence and surveillance capabilities along its eastern borders. With a long-awaited change in leadership at India's internal security agency, it is anticipated that forward intelligence engineering in India's near abroad will strengthen. A great deal of ad hocism has characterised the period, which will hopefully end on June 30, 2026.

Furthermore, if China assumes management of the Teesta project, river hydrology will become a highly politicised strategic issue. India may find itself managing border security concerns alongside complex disputes over water resource management with an external actor.

Ultimately, Tarique Rahman's visit to Beijing indicates that Bangladesh is actively seeking a more balanced geopolitical role. By engaging closely with China, Dhaka has challenged India's traditional position in South Asia. For New Delhi, managing this shift will require moving away from past assumptions and adopting a strategy focused on hard power realities, infrastructure delivery, and vigilant diplomacy.