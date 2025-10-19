The earthen lamp – called saki in Assamese and diya in Hindi – is a symbol of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is a central symbol in almost all Indian rituals and festivals and represents purity, divine presence, and the dispelling of negativity. The earthen lamp is also considered as a symbol which connects one to nature and is seen as an environment-friendly alternative to modern lighting. Lighting asaki or diya is considered as an act which symbolizes overcoming darkness. It is also interpreted as the triumph of good over evil. Again, the flame of the earthen lamp is seen as a source of sacred light which purifies one’s soul and mind, and thus lighting it is considered an act of devotion. Lit in front of a deity or idol in a temple, or a guru asana in a naam-ghar, the earthen lamp is considered a symbol of the Divine. While some consider it as the “Light of all Lights”, the earthen lamp is often also worshipped as a form of God or the Divine Principle. Metaphorically, the light of an earthen lamp represents knowledge, and the light or brightness of knowledge chases away the darkness of ignorance. Since the saki or diya is made from the earth, the earthen lamp connects the user to nature and represents humility and the primal element of earth. And, when seen through the prism of the modern-day concept of sustainable development and environmental concern, the earthen lamp stands out as a biodegradable and eco-friendly product, which also supports local artisans and sustainable living, thus completing a natural cycle.