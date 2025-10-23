The eternal melody of Assam

Purba Changmai

"He loved the sea, and became the sea— vast, unending, forever alive in waves of song." Zubeen Garg was not just a singer—he was an emotion, a movement, and a cultural phenome non. To the people of Assam, he was more than an artiste; he was a reflection of their joy, pain, struggle, and dreams. His voice carried the fragrance of the Brahmaputra, the rhythm of the paddy fields, and the heartbeat of an entire generation.

Born on 18 November 1972 in Tura, Meghalaya, Zubeen inherited music from his family. His mother, Ily Borthakur, was a well-known singer, and his father, Mohini Mohan Borthakur, was a lyricist and writer. Music flowed in his veins long before the world came to know his name. He was named after the great composer Zubin Mehta, as if destiny itself had already chosen the path he would walk.

Zubeen’s voice was a divine gift—unique, powerful, and yet soothing. He began his career with Assamese albums, but his talent could not be confined to a single language. He sang in more than 11 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Nepali, and Bhojpuri.

With a repertoire of over 38,000 recorded songs, he holds a record that places him among the most prolific playback singers in the world. His Bollywood breakthrough came with the iconic song “Ya Ali” from the film Gangster (2006), which became an anthem across India and beyond. Yet, no matter how far he went, his heart always belonged to Assam.

For the Assamese people, his evergreen creation “Mayabini” is nothing short of a prayer—sung, remembered, and cherished as an anthem of devotion and longing. Even decades after its release, Mayabini continues to echo through homes, festivals, and gatherings, carrying with it a sense of spiritual connection. Along with “Pakhi”, “Pirit Kore Emoni”, and “Maya”, this masterpiece cemented Zubeen’s place as the voice of Assamese identity and cultural pride. Zubeen Garg’s illustrious journey was adorned with countless milestones: Over 38,000 recorded songs in multiple languages. Recipient of the National Film Award (Best Music Director, 2003). Winner of the Global Indian Film Award, Filmfare Awards (East & Bollywood), and multiple regional honours. Honoured with the Prag Cine Awards and Assam State Film Awards numerous times. His song “Ya Ali” became one of the most downloaded songs of 2006, topping charts globally. Recognised in the India Book of Records for his unparalleled contribution to music. But beyond numbers, what made him immortal was his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

Zubeen was not only a singer; he was a humanitarian. He stood for the common man, raised his voice against injustice, and often came forward to help those in need—quietly and humbly. He loved animals deeply. A well-known dog lover, he shared his life with several pets who were more like family. One touching incident that captured his compassion was when he adopted an injured monkey, lovingly naming it Madhusudon Garg. Similarly, he took in a graceful egret, calling it Udashini Gargee. These were not publicity stunts but pure expressions of love for life in all forms.

He was also a nature enthusiast, often spending time in the wilderness, speaking about the importance of preserving forests, rivers, and Assam’s natural beauty.

Zubeen was fearless in expressing his opinions, whether in art, politics, or social issues. He lent his voice to countless social movements, charity concerts, and awareness campaigns. He stood by farmers, students, and victims of natural disasters, proving that an artist’s role is not just to entertain but also to inspire and empower. His concerts were more than performances—they were celebrations of unity, where people forgot differences and sang together, bound by his music.

Behind the star was a simple man who valued love, family, and authenticity. Zubeen married Garima Saikia Garg, herself a talented singer and cultural promoter. Together, they represented a partnership rooted in mutual respect and passion for Assamese art.

Zubeen often acknowledged his parents as his greatest inspiration. His mother’s voice and his father’s words became the foundation of his artistic journey. His collaborations with Assamese and Bengali lyricists, musicians, and filmmakers expanded the horizons of regional music, taking it to national and international audiences.

The news of Zubeen Garg’s untimely passing shocked the nation. His final journey to the cremation ground was unlike any other—thousands thronged the streets, weeping, singing, and paying tribute to the man who had given them a lifetime of music.

Zubeen Garg lived like the sea he loved—vast, deep, and uncontainable. His music, compassion, and life philosophy made him a legend who will never be found. For Assam, he is not gone. His songs will echo in the courtyards of villages, on the banks of the Brahmaputra, in the bustling streets of Guwahati, and in the hearts of millions who found themselves in his voice. He will remain. The singer who gave Assam its modern musical identity. The humanitarian who gave without expecting in return. The nature lover who saw divinity in all living beings. The cultural icon who placed Assam on the world stage.

"He was a song before he was a man, a note of melody before he was a name.

Zubeen Garg was not born—

He arrived as music.

to echo in the hearts of Assam forever."