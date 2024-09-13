The Evolving Teacher-Student Relationship in Changing Times

Pratim Kalita

A few days ago, Teachers' Day was celebrated across the country. Teachers from various regions were awarded the Best Teacher Awards at both the National and State levels. However, many deserving teachers, who may not have received widespread recognition, were perhaps unintentionally overlooked by the bodies responsible for assessing excellence in education.

The relationship between teacher and student in Indian civilisation has always been one of intense devotion. Throughout history, there are many examples of disciples who devoted their lives to their Gurus. The role of a teacher in eliminating the darkness of ignorance and lighting the way to a brighter future is immeasurable and cannot be quantified by any honorarium. As time changed, the interaction between teachers and students has transformed, reflecting broader cultural shifts and changing perceptions of authority and respect. We often hear concerns about this relationship deteriorating over time, but these criticisms may miss the point. In fact, this sacred bond has, in many ways, strengthened in the context of modern times. It's important to understand that embracing modern values doesn't mean we should stop respecting traditions. We need to be flexible, and we already are. Progressive thinking and mutual respect have replaced rigid, outdated customs. For example, if we continue to uphold the traditional belief that students must get down from their bicycles on seeing a teacher as a sign of respect, it may now be perceived as outdated or even inappropriate rather than a genuine expression of respect. Hopefully, society will not be happy to witness another Akalavya in modern times. At the same time, it was never an obligation for a student to hand over his umbrella and get wet in the rain. Time is changing, and cultural practices are evolving.

In every part of the world, some students tend to be less mindful of their behaviour or respect for teachers, which often leads to trouble and creates unnecessary situations. But blaming the whole class for such students is less acceptable. Experts have developed many theories to handle such students. For those students, some often-heard comments are: ‘Nowadays students are very disrespectful’, ‘teaching is not a noble job at all now’, ‘they don’t even know what respect is’ etc. Undoubtedly, they create problems in class, they disrespectfully talk back, ignore instructions, ridicule teachers, or disregard authority. Actually, they not only disrespect the teachers but also behave the same way at home or outside. Factors like family background, societal influences, and peer pressure play significant roles in shaping such behaviours. But whenever they feel that the teachers really care about them, they try to rectify their behaviour.

However, the profession of teaching is not just a job; it is a noble calling. Teachers have the responsibility to maintain an environment where students feel comfortable asking questions and seeking knowledge. Fortunately, the relationship between teachers and students today is often more open and friendly, which encourages intellectual curiosity and fosters a respectful learning environment. Directly or indirectly, each of us is a teacher. Therefore, it is the teacher's responsibility to create a healthy environment for the students to learn what they want to know. Furthermore, in this era of rapid technological advancement, students often find themselves ahead of their teachers in terms of digital fluency and tech-savviness. Today's students are far more technologically advanced than previous generations. They often turn to the internet for information, where resources are abundant and accessible. For them, teachers are no longer the sole source of knowledge. The justifiable truth is that students can get information on the internet, but for knowledge, students always rely on teachers. As a result, teachers must also adapt, enhancing their own skills to keep up with the expectations of their students. Failing to do so would risk creating a disconnect between the two. However, respected teachers must also be mindful of how they present themselves. It is crucial to maintain a professional appearance in both dress and behaviour. Failing to do so can lead to unforeseen challenges and misunderstandings.

There is no alternative but to accept that the education system has undergone commercialisation in recent years. Various educational institutions have been providing education through digital platforms and social media. Educational institutions use various methods to attract students. And without a doubt, they have been making honest use of technology to help students. From academic subjects to practical skills like cooking and fashion design, the availability of online resources is vast. It would be a mistake to deride the teachers of these educational institutions as mere YouTubers, especially when many of them are using technology effectively to impart valuable knowledge.

Acting dramatically in front of the camera and teaching 60 naughty students in the classroom are two different experiences. Despite the physical distance, students often display deep respect and admiration for online educators as well. The key to successful teaching, whether in a classroom or online, is adapting to the changing landscape of education. It’s also worth noting that many private schools, with their more progressive approaches, have cultivated a positive teacher-student relationship. This friendly environment has not only encouraged students to perform better academically but has also fostered greater intellectual maturity.

On Teachers’ Day, the Principal of our school, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hippoletus Toppo, a man in nearly 60, fulfilled the request of the students by singing songs with the guitar in his hand and dancing a round of Bihu together with them. To criticise this as inappropriate or undignified would be to miss the essence of what it means to connect with students in today’s world. In such moments, we see the evolving nature of respect and engagement between students and educators, which is both vibrant and meaningful.

In conclusion, as the world continues to change, so too does the relationship between teachers and students. This bond, while different from the past, remains vital and strong. We must embrace these changes and continue to foster mutual respect, for it is in this progressive environment that both teachers and students thrive.