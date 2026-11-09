The Fallen King and the harvest: The untold story of Diwali in Assam

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Across the Indian subcontinent, the arrival of the new moon in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik signals a shared celebration of light over darkness. Yet the narrative that fuels this festival shifts dramatically as one travels eastward toward the Brahmaputra valley. In much of northern and western India, Diwali celebrates the triumphant return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile. In Assam, however, the historical and mythological weight of the festival rests upon a very different foundation. Here, the festival of lights is intimately bound to the legacy of the ancient kingdom of Pragjyotisha, the rise of the Bhauma dynasty, the fierce traditions of Shakti worship, and the rhythms of an agrarian society preparing for the winter harvest. To understand Diwali in Assam is to look past the mainstream epics and examine a regional history where the vanquished demon of pan-Indian mythology is remembered as a foundational ancestor and a patron of the land.

The mythological anchor of Assam during the Diwali season is Narakasura, the legendary king of Pragjyotishpura, which corresponds to modern-day Guwahati. According to the Kalika Purana and the Yogini Tantra, two seminal texts composed in the region between the tenth and sixteenth centuries, Naraka was born of the union between Bhumi, the earth goddess, and Lord Vishnu in his Varaha avatar. Raised in the court of King Janaka of Videha until he came of age, Naraka eventually returned to the banks of the Brahmaputra. He overthrew the indigenous Kirata ruler Ghatakasura and established Pragjyotishpura as a fortified capital. Unlike typical antagonists in Puranic literature, Naraka began his reign as a pious and capable administrator. He brought Vedic scholars to the valley, constructed arterial roads, and became the foremost devotee of Goddess Kamakhya, residing atop the Nilachal Hill. The legend states that when the goddess demanded a staircase built from the base of the hill to her shrine in a single night as a condition for marriage, Naraka nearly completed the feat before a trick involving a premature rooster crow foiled him. That stone pathway, known today as the Mekhela Ujowa Path, still winds up Nilachal Hill and serves as a physical testament to how mythology is mapped onto the local geography of Guwahati.

The connection to Diwali emerges from the later chapters of Naraka’s life, when his growing arrogance and alliance with the asura Banasura of Sonitpur led him to seize the earrings of the mother goddess Aditi and imprison sixteen thousand women. Answering the plea of Indra, Lord Krishna flew to Pragjyotishpura on Garuda, accompanied by his consort Satyabhama, who was an incarnation of Bhumi herself. After breaching the formidable defences of the city, which were guarded by General Mura, Krishna and Satyabhama slayed Narakasura on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight of Kartik. Known across India as Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, this day carries a solemn undertone in the Assamese consciousness. Before dying, Naraka asked that the anniversary of his death be marked with light rather than mourning, and in Assam, the lighting of lamps on this night honours both the liberation from tyranny and the memory of a native king whose lineage shaped the ancient identity of Kamarupa.

This mythological account is not merely folklore; it served as the political charter for historical empires in Assam for nearly a millennium. In the fourth century, King Pushyavarman established the Varman dynasty, the first historical royal family of Kamarupa. In royal copperplate inscriptions and the famous seventh-century Nidhanpur grant of King Bhaskaravarman, the rulers explicitly traced their bloodline back to Narakasura and his son Bhagadatta, who fought valiantly in the Mahabharata war. Later dynasties, including the Mlechchha rulers of the seventh to tenth centuries and the Pala kings who ruled until the twelfth century, also claimed descent from Naraka to legitimise their sovereignty over the valley. Even the Chinese traveller Xuanzang, who visited the court of Bhaskaravarman in the year 640, documented the ancient heritage of the kingdom in his records. Consequently, when earthen lamps are lit across Guwahati on the eve of Diwali, they illuminate a city that views the Naraka legend as the opening chapter of its recorded statehood.

Alongside this royal ancestry, Diwali in Assam is inseparable from the tradition of Shakti worship. Because the festival falls on the night of Amavasya, the darkest new moon of the autumn season, the primary spiritual focus in Assam and neighbouring Bengal shifts from Goddess Lakshmi to Goddess Kali. Assam has been a cradle of Tantric Shaktism for centuries, anchored by the Kamakhya Temple, one of the fifty-one Shakti Peethas and the most revered seat of the mother goddess in eastern India. On the night of Kali Puja, which coincides directly with Diwali, the Nilachal Hill transforms into a sea of oil lamps and incense smoke. While public animal sacrifices have seen changing regulations and evolving social attitudes over the decades, the esoteric nocturnal rituals conducted by priests and sadhus inside the sanctum sanctorum remain largely unchanged since mediaeval times. Across the state, in historic towns like Sivasagar, Tezpur, and Barpeta, community Kali Puja pandals draw thousands of devotees, blending the pan-Indian celebration of light with the indigenous reverence for feminine cosmic power.

This spiritual calendar also aligns closely with the agricultural life of the Brahmaputra Valley. Diwali arrives just two to three weeks after Kati Bihu, the autumn festival observed on the last day of the Assamese month of Ashin, which falls in mid October. During Kati Bihu, the paddy fields are in their growing stage, and granaries are nearly empty. Farmers light a single earthen lamp, known as the Akash Banti, suspended high on a bamboo pole in the middle of the rice fields under a sacred tulsi plant. This lamp acts as both a prayer for a bountiful winter harvest and an ecological tool to attract and eliminate crop eating insects. By the time Diwali arrives in late October or November, the Sali paddy, which accounts for over seventy percent of the total rice cultivation in Assam, is ripening under the clear autumn skies. In rural Assam, farmers carry the tradition of the Akash Banti right through the month of Kartik, turning the countryside into a quiet constellation of bamboo lanterns long before a single firecracker is lit in the cities.

Furthermore, the physical celebration of Diwali in Assam sustains a vital rural craft economy centered on terracotta and mustard oil. Rather than relying solely on synthetic electric lights, households across the valley purchase millions of handmade clay lamps, locally called saki (earthen lamp). The historic pottery villages of Hira and Kumar communities, particularly in areas like Asharikandi in the Dhubri district and Salmara in Majuli, work for months ahead of the festival to meet the seasonal demand. Asharikandi alone supports hundreds of artisan families whose terracotta craft has gained national recognition. In the neo Vaishnavite monasteries, or xatras, established by the fifteenth century reformer Srimanta Sankardeva in Majuli and Barpeta, the evening is marked not by loud fireworks, but by the lighting of colossal brass lamps fuelled by locally pressed mustard oil, accompanied by the rhythmic chanting of naam prasanga. Through this synthesis of Puranic memory, Tantric devotion, and agrarian gratitude, Assam observes Diwali not as an imported tradition, but as a living reflection of its own ancient soil.