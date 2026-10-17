The festive spirit of Durga Puja and the despair of small traders

Stall rentals, along with rising raw material prices and fuel costs, are squeezing profit margins for small traders – Harsha Mohan Sarma.

Durga Puja is not merely a festival of religious faith and cultural tradition; it is also a significant driving force behind the local economy. The arrival of the autumnal festivities brings renewed energy to the marketplace. Sales of new clothes, cosmetics, fancy goods, sweets and other commodities increase. Temporary markets spring up around Puja pandals, where countless small traders look forward to earning some additional income during this special time of the year. For sweet sellers and traders dealing in fancy goods in particular, Durga Puja offers a valuable opportunity to increase sales and earn profits.

However, with changing times, an important question has begun to emerge - are these traders still able to reap the same economic benefits from the festival as they once did? Does the growing crowd in the festive marketplace necessarily translate into higher earnings for them? Or are their profit margins gradually shrinking beneath the outward appearance of enthusiasm and celebration? To understand the answer, it is essential to examine three major factors: stall rentals, rising raw material prices and the cost of firewood or cooking gas.

Setting up temporary shops around Puja pandals is an important source of seasonal income for many small traders. However, the first challenge they face in seizing this opportunity is the increased burden of rising stall rentals. Puja committees have to spend money on constructing pandals, arranging illumination, organising cultural programmes, ensuring security and making other necessary arrangements. Collecting rent from stalls to meet a portion of these expenses is understandable. Nevertheless, when the rent becomes disproportionately high compared with the financial capacity of small traders, an opportunity to earn a livelihood can turn into a source of economic hardship.

Besides paying stall rent, a trader must invest in purchasing goods, transportation, electricity, workers' wages and shop decoration. In other words, traders spend a significant portion of their initial capital even before making any sales. Recovering all these expenses and making a profit within the festival's short duration is a challenging endeavour. The risk of financial loss increases when sales fall short of expectations because of rain, a decline in customer numbers or intense competition. This also raises questions about the social responsibility of Puja committees. A festival is not merely an occasion for grandeur and competition; it is a symbol of collective cooperation and social harmony. Therefore, while determining stall rentals, committees should also consider the financial capacity and potential earnings of small traders. Imposing the same financial burden on a large commercial establishment and an ordinary shopkeeper with limited capital is unreasonable. Affordable rentals, transparent rules and special concessions for small traders can make festive marketplaces more inclusive and accessible.

In the sweet-making business, the prices of sugar, milk, ghee, oil, flour and other ingredients determine production costs. When prices of these essential items rise, the cost of preparing sweets increases. Since sweet shops have to produce larger quantities during Durga Puja, the impact of these expenses becomes even more pronounced. However, traders cannot increase the selling prices of sweets at will whenever raw material costs rise. Consumers, too, have their financial limitations. If prices increase excessively, many customers may reduce the quantity they purchase or opt for cheaper alternatives. As a result, traders face two challenges simultaneously: controlling production costs and retaining the interest of customers. Traders dealing in fancy goods are not immune to these difficulties either. The purchase prices of cosmetics, artificial jewellery, toys, gifts and other items, along with transportation expenses, affect their profit calculations. Unlike large traders, who may receive discounts by purchasing goods in bulk, small traders do not always enjoy the same advantages. Moreover, competition becomes increasingly intense when numerous shops begin selling similar products during the festive season.

One point deserves particular attention: an increase in sales does not necessarily mean an increase in profits. Even when a shop attracts a large number of customers during Durga Puja, the trader may be left with very little money if the purchase price of goods and other operating expenses are high. Unsold merchandise can also tie up valuable capital, making it difficult for traders to reinvest in their businesses.

The cost of firewood and cooking gas is another significant concern for sweet makers. Depending on the nature of their businesses, some shops use cooking gas, while others rely on firewood or alternative fuels. An increase in gas prices raises the cost of preparing sweets. Similarly, higher firewood prices and transportation charges impose additional financial pressure on traders.

For a shop that prepares large quantities of sweets every day, fuel expenses may appear insignificant at first. However, their cumulative impact over a few days can be substantial. Since shops often have to operate for longer hours during the festival, fuel consumption also increases. Adding the costs of electricity, water, workers' wages, and storage to these expenses further increases total production costs. Traders cannot pass the entire burden of these additional expenses on to consumers. Consequently, many are compelled to reduce their profit margins in an attempt to keep prices affordable. If this situation persists for an extended period, it may also limit their ability to expand working capital, improve their shops, or hire additional workers.

The true significance of Durga Puja does not lie solely in magnificent pandals, dazzling illumination and cultural programmes. Countless hard-working people closely connect the festival with their livelihoods and aspirations. Sweet makers, shopkeepers selling fancy goods, transport workers and daily-wage earners all play important roles in the economic activities associated with the celebrations. Therefore, Puja committees should adopt fair and reasonable policies when fixing stall rentals. Traders, for their part, should maintain product quality, charge fair prices and preserve the trust of their customers. The government and local administration must also pay attention to the difficulties faced by small traders and explore practical ways to support them. Stall rentals, rising raw material prices and fuel costs-all three factors can squeeze the profit margins of small traders. However, the circumstances of every trader are not identical; understanding the actual situation requires region-specific information on sales, expenses and profits. Nevertheless, there is no justification for overlooking the impact of these rising costs.

The worship of Goddess Durga teaches us to stand against injustice and extend support to the vulnerable. To uphold these ideals, Puja committees, traders, the administration, and consumers should collaborate to foster an environment where the joy of the festival coexists with the safeguarding of small traders' livelihoods.

A society's true prosperity is shown not just by the beauty of holiday lights but by the satisfied smile of the average worker under their glow.