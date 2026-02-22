The fever has begun

Assam is fast entering into the election mode, and certain developments in the past few days have only confirmed this. Last week, the full bench of the Election Commission made a three-day trip to the state to review the preparedness for the upcoming state Assembly elections. The government in the meantime has cancelled all kinds of leave, barring medical and health-related emergencies, for all levels of government employees. The transfer of officers who have served three years in the same district and those who have served in their home districts is complete. The state Chief Electoral Office has been strengthened with more officers from other departments drawn in for the purpose of smooth handling of the ensuing election. The final revised electoral rolls of the state have been published. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made as many as three visits to the state in the past three months, and so has Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The newly appointed BJP president, Nitin Naveen, also made his first visit to the state last week. On the opposition front, senior Congress leader Priyanka Vadra also made her first visit last week. The 15th Assam Legislative Assembly, meanwhile, met for the last time last week, where the Chief Minister as well as the Speaker literally delivered their parting speeches in their present term. The political scenario is hotting up, with different political parties making certain very interesting moves. These include attracting important leaders from other parties to join their fold. Last week, for instance, Bhupen Borah, former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, two-time legislator and former AICC secretary, resigned from his party and announced his joining the BJP. Partners of both, ruling as well as opposition alliances, in the meantime are spending tense time, with their respective leading partners trying to dictate terms. Raijor Dal, a small party with just one MLA, has already expressed disgust at the Congress ignoring its demand for more seats. The AGP and UPPL, both partners of the ruling BJP-led alliance too, are facing similar situations. The Chief Minister, meanwhile, has started listing out his government’s success stories and good work for the voters to assess. The opposition on its part is struggling to prepare a list of the government’s failures. The voter, the most important stakeholder in this big event, has already made up his or her mind.