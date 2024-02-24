The fundamentals of the Vedic approach to Rajneeti

Bishaldeep Kakati

(Advocate, Gauhati High Court)

In contemporary times, ‘Rajneeti’ or politics is the most debated and discussed subject matter that encompasses in itself the policies, the governance, and the denizens at large. From the western countries to the Asian Subcontinent, it is the dynamics of politics, or Rajneeti, that more or less design the overall outlook of a nation or a country in terms of growth, development, and the most important principle of democracy. As such, it remains quite essential for civilians to grasp the basic notions and ideas that encircle the science of Rajneeti.

Speaking of the land of India, the subject of Rajneeti has time and again encapsulated the heart and mind of the people. The subject has become such an indispensable part that often people are found being very vocal about it. Although in the current era, people have often expressed their dissatisfaction over how the politicians have manipulated the principles of Rajneeti according to their vested interests and desires, the science of Rajneeti goes beyond the affairs that we currently descry.

In reality, it won’t be wrong to state that the land of India can be regarded as the hub of Rajneeti, or politics. Experts opine that Rajneeti in India started from the era of Ramayana and Mahabharata, or even prior to them, which also witnessed the regime of Lord Rama and Krishna. In fact, according to many, India’s greatest politician is considered to be none other than Lord Krishna. However, in the current context of politics, politicians, and democracy, it is essential to understand the science of Rajneeti by taking into consideration the Vedic approach, which is highly regarded not only in India but also globally.

To decode the Vedic approach to politics, it is essential to understand five Sanskrit words: Sukham, Dharma, Artha, Rajyam, and Indriya Vjayi, which are also directly or indirectly related. Interestingly, these words are also related to the Artha Sutras found in Kautilya’s Arthashastra. On one hand, Sukham is the goal of life and Dharma is its foundation; on the other hand, Dharma is founded on Artha, and the foundation of Dharma is Rajyam. In fact, people who have gained control over their sense organs (Indriya Vijayi) have the capability to properly understand and handle Rajyam.

Sukham basically means happiness. In other words, it is one’s way of feeling satisfied, content, joyful, and delighted. Niti Shastras narrate that one can achieve Sukham if one is free from lust, anger, greed, infatuation, ego, and jealousy, or, in short, if an individual is free from Arishadvargas. In terms of Rajneeti too, a leader should lead only after getting rid of the Arishadvargas. The Vedic approach to Rajneeti in terms of Sukham signifies that a leader in the political establishment must ensure that everyone gets equal opportunities and fair chances to pursue their happiness. People who desire to pursue happiness by adopting unfair means or by deceiving others are walking on an immoral path, and the ultimate goal of the leaders is to stop such acts and ensure justice for everyone. Leaders often determine the future of the government and the people at large, so they should be free from greed, and by understanding the core concepts of Sukham, they can master the art of handling their rivals and other competitors in the best way.

The basic foundation of Sukham, however, lies in the pivotal concept of Dharma. Dharma has been defined in a number of ways in various religious books and scriptures. The definition of Dharma can be found in the Mahabharata, as described by Bhisma in the chapter Shanti Parva; it can also be found in the chapters Karna Parva and others. If the definitions of Dharma as defined by different individuals are amalgamated as one, then it can be understood as anything and everything that leads to the growth and development of all living creatures and sustains peace, progress, harmony, and ethical values in society. While taking into consideration the conception of Rajneeti in terms of Dharma, it denotes acts, activities, decisions, and deliberations undertaken by the leaders that enhance their moral duty, obligation, and kindness to maintain fairness and equality in the society under their regime.

The term ‘Artha’ denotes the basic aim, purpose, and objective of life, and it can also be found in early Vedic literature, including the Rig Veda. The concepts of Sukham, Dharma, and Artha are almost co-related. Jamini defined Artha as the ‘quintessential element for sustainable growth.” Artha encompasses affairs related to social, legal, economic, and global issues by connecting them to the social level. Kautilya believed that wealth is meant to be spent for the right purpose and must be contributed to deserving individuals and institutions. Leaders should realise that wealth is important for a state or a nation to flourish, and to obtain it in the rightful manner, importance must be laid on creating a sound economy and ensuring more job and entrepreneurial activities for the citizens. It is important for leaders to understand the value of the economy while carrying out their activities and responsibilities so as to achieve their goals for the benefit of the people at large.

The word Rajyam, when translated into English, has the meaning state. The concept of state existed in India for thousands of years, comprising pan-Indians adhered to spiritual-emotional identity. Rajyam, therefore, is spiritual and a welfare-based system that is also based on the concept of Dharma. Good governance is an essential element of Rajyam, as it leads to good economics, and good economics leads to more opportunities for the people. This in turn helps in the nourishment of Dharma, which further consolidates the very concept of Sukham.

Last but not least, Indriya Vijayi, as the name itself suggests, is the control over one’s sense organs, which is a pivotal element of the Vedic approach to Rajneeti. If one has control over his sense organs, he can definitely have control over what to say, speak, and do for the welfare of the state. As Krishna quoted in the Bhagvad Gita, “Through delusion comes anger; this anger causes bewilderment of memory; through bewilderment of memory, wrong decisions are taken, and through wrong decisions, the person verily meets the end.” As such, Indriya Vijayi is a skill that leaders or politicians should harness to ensure a competent government, or Rajyam.

As such, when questions are raised about leaders and their way of governance, the study of the Vedic approach to Rajneeti can change the picture for good.