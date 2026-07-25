The hardest days after floods

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Floods are among the most familiar natural disasters in Assam, yet the greatest suffering often begins only after the waters start to recede. Public attention generally focuses on overflowing rivers, submerged villages, rescue operations and relief camps. While these images capture the immediate scale of destruction, they reveal only one part of a much larger crisis. Once the floodwaters withdraw, thousands of families are left to confront a different kind of disaster that receives far less attention. Homes stand buried under thick layers of mud, drinking water sources become contaminated, agricultural fields are rendered unusable, roads and bridges remain damaged, schools stay closed, healthcare services struggle to function, and economic activity comes to a standstill. For many flood-affected families, this period is more painful than the flood itself because survival is no longer dependent on rescue alone but on rebuilding an entire way of life from almost nothing. The recent floods in Upper Assam, particularly across Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts, once again demonstrated how rapidly such disasters are evolving. Triggered by intense rainfall and cloudbursts in the neighbouring hill regions, rivers such as the Dikhow, Disang, Jaji and Bhogdoi overflowed within hours, breaching embankments and causing widespread devastation. Such events also highlight the changing character of floods under the influence of climate change. Instead of gradual flooding that once allowed communities time to prepare, sudden surges now leave little opportunity for evacuation or protection of property. However, extreme weather alone cannot explain the increasing scale of destruction. Years of deforestation in upstream catchments, encroachment upon wetlands, poor drainage planning, heavy siltation of rivers, unscientific embankment construction and unplanned urban expansion have collectively transformed seasonal floods into recurring humanitarian emergencies. Unless these structural failures are acknowledged alongside natural causes, every monsoon will continue to produce similar tragedies, and post-flood suffering will remain an unavoidable feature of life across large parts of Assam.

Once floodwaters recede, the immediate challenge shifts from rescue to public health and sanitation. This transition is frequently underestimated despite being one of the most dangerous phases of the disaster cycle. Wells, ponds, tube wells and other drinking water sources become contaminated by sewage, decomposing animal carcasses and accumulated waste. Thousands of families, having no alternative, are compelled to consume unsafe water, creating ideal conditions for outbreaks of diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid and other water-borne diseases. Children, pregnant women and elderly people become particularly vulnerable because their immunity is comparatively weaker. Simultaneously, stagnant pools of water provide ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, resulting in increased transmission of malaria, dengue and Japanese Encephalitis, diseases that have repeatedly posed serious threats in Assam. Flood-affected communities also experience skin infections, fungal diseases, eye infections and leptospirosis due to prolonged exposure to contaminated water and mud. Healthcare facilities themselves often remain partially dysfunctional because floodwaters damage hospitals, rural health centres, medical equipment and transport infrastructure. Doctors and healthcare workers struggle to reach remote villages where roads have collapsed or bridges have been washed away. Essential medicines, vaccines and emergency supplies frequently arrive late when they are needed most. Electricity disruptions further complicate medical treatment by affecting refrigeration systems, communication networks and diagnostic services. Equally important is the collapse of sanitation systems. Damaged toilets force many families into open defecation, increasing environmental contamination and accelerating disease transmission. Waste management also becomes a serious concern as plastic debris, household refuse and dead livestock accumulate across villages, creating hazardous living conditions. These circumstances demonstrate that post-flood recovery is not merely about restoring damaged infrastructure but about preventing a secondary humanitarian crisis driven by disease, inadequate sanitation and insufficient public health preparedness. Strengthening healthcare resilience before disasters occur is therefore just as important as improving flood control measures themselves.

The economic and social consequences that emerge after floods often persist long after public attention has shifted elsewhere. Agriculture, which remains the backbone of rural Assam, suffers extensive damage as standing crops are destroyed and fertile farmland becomes covered with thick deposits of sand rather than nutrient-rich silt. Such fields frequently remain uncultivable for several years, depriving farming families of their principal source of income. Livestock losses further deepen rural distress because cattle, poultry, pigs and goats represent both economic assets and household security. Fisheries also experience severe setbacks when pond embankments collapse and commercially cultivated fish escape into floodwaters. Small rural enterprises, local markets and transport networks struggle to recover because damaged roads interrupt supply chains and raise the prices of essential commodities. Families burdened with outstanding agricultural loans or microfinance debt often face enormous financial uncertainty, compelling many working-age members to migrate temporarily or permanently to urban centres and other states in search of employment. Yet the damage extends well beyond economics. Schools frequently remain closed for weeks because classrooms serve as relief camps or require extensive repairs. Thousands of students lose textbooks, learning materials and school uniforms, interrupting their education and increasing the risk of long-term academic setbacks. Psychological trauma also deserves greater recognition within disaster management policies. Watching homes collapse, livelihoods disappear and years of savings vanish within a single day leaves lasting emotional scars. Anxiety, depression and uncertainty become common experiences among flood survivors, particularly those who have repeatedly endured similar disasters. Women and children face additional risks associated with insecurity, displacement and disruptions to community support systems. Inadequate relief distribution, administrative delays and occasional irregularities in rehabilitation programmes further erode public confidence. Although government assistance remains essential, sustainable recovery ultimately depends upon transparent governance, community participation and long-term rehabilitation rather than short-term relief alone. Rebuilding confidence among affected communities is therefore as important as rebuilding damaged houses and roads.

Reducing post-flood suffering requires a comprehensive strategy that combines scientific planning, environmental responsibility and institutional preparedness. Flood management cannot remain confined to emergency rescue operations conducted after rivers overflow. It must begin months before the monsoon through continuous river dredging where scientifically justified, regular maintenance of embankments, restoration of wetlands, protection of natural drainage channels and strict regulation of construction activities in flood-prone areas. Equally important is the conservation of forests in upstream catchments because healthy ecosystems reduce soil erosion and moderate runoff entering downstream rivers. Advances in satellite technology, weather forecasting and digital communication now make it possible to establish highly effective early warning systems capable of providing vulnerable communities with valuable preparation time. Public awareness campaigns should educate citizens about safe drinking water practices, emergency health precautions, sanitation measures and household disaster preparedness. After floods, rapid deployment of mobile medical teams, veterinary services, water purification facilities and sanitation workers must become standard practice rather than exceptional responses. Farmers require timely access to quality seeds, fertilisers, financial assistance and technical guidance to restore agricultural production. Compensation mechanisms should become faster, more transparent and better targeted to ensure that assistance reaches those genuinely affected. Schools should receive priority in rehabilitation so that children’s education resumes without unnecessary delay. Climate change has made extreme rainfall events increasingly frequent, meaning that Assam must adapt its development policies to a future where severe floods may occur more often and with greater intensity. Resilient infrastructure, scientific governance, environmental conservation and active public participation together offer the most reliable path towards reducing future losses.

Floods may remain an unavoidable feature of Assam’s geography, but prolonged human suffering after the waters recede need not remain inevitable. The hardest days after floods can become less devastating if preparedness, planning and political commitment receive the same urgency as emergency rescue itself.