The India-Russia axis: A privileged strategic partnership

Madhurja Saikia

(He can be reached at madhurjyatu15@gmail.com)

India and Russia have enjoyed a strong relationship since the Cold War, backed by robust diplomatic, military, and economic ties. During the 1950s and 1960s, the Soviet Union played a key role in supporting India’s industrial and defence growth and engaging in cooperation in space, science, and technology. Even after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the two nations maintained their partnership, which was further solidified by strategic agreements in 2000 and 2010. Both countries have worked to enhance trade and investment, especially in energy, with Russia providing India with oil and natural gas. Defence cooperation remains significant, with joint military exercises and collaborative defence projects through technology transfer. Cultural exchanges in arts and education continue to strengthen their relationship, ensuring the enduring bond between India and Russia in the 21st century.

Russia has been a reliable partner for India, with the development of their relations being a crucial aspect of India’s foreign policy. The “Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership” signed in 2000 during President Putin’s visit marked a significant milestone, enhancing cooperation in various sectors including politics, security, defence, trade, economy, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people connections. This relationship was further elevated in December 2010 to a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” during the Russian President’s visit to India. The partnership includes structured dialogue mechanisms at both political and official levels, ensuring consistent interaction and progress. The India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission (IRIGC) is divided into two sections: Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). A new dimension was added with the inaugural 2+2 Dialogue, involving the Foreign and Defence Ministers of both countries, held alongside summit-level discussions between the Indian Prime Minister and President Putin.

The Annual Summit between the Prime Minister of India and the President of the Russian Federation is the highest institutionalised dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between India and Russia. India and Russia cooperate closely on several multilateral platforms, such as the UN, G20, BRICS, and SCO. India’s presidency of the G20 and SCO in 2023 allowed officials and ministers of both countries to meet on the sidelines of various events in India. Both countries have a history of close cooperation with the UN. Russia has consistently expressed support for India’s candidature for a permanent seat at the UNSC.

Intensifying trade and economic relations has been identified as a priority area by both leaders, who had earlier set targets for increasing bilateral investment. As per figures from the Department of Commerce, in FY 2023–24, bilateral trade reached an all-time high of $65.70 billion. Major items of export from India include pharmaceuticals, organic chemicals, electrical machinery and mechanical appliances, iron and steel, while major items of import from Russia include oil and petroleum products, fertilisers, mineral resources, precious stones and metals, vegetable oils, etc. Bilateral trade in services has remained stable during the last few years through multilateral logistics and service diversification. The major bilateral investments by Russia in India are in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, banking, railways, and steel sectors, through financial investment and the transfer of technology.

India has longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia in the field of defence. The cooperation is guided by the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) mechanism, headed by the defence ministers of both countries. Again, India and Russia both participate in bilateral and multilateral military exercises across the three services. Exchange of defence technology and bilateral projects include the supply of S-400, licensed production of T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI, supply of MiG-29 and Kamov helicopters, INS Vikramaditya, production of Ak-203 rifles in India, and BrahMos missiles. India-Russia military technical cooperation has evolved over time from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research and development, co-development, and joint production of advanced defence technology and systems.

Recently, the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit was held in Moscow, which brought together the Prime Minister of India and the President of Russia to discuss a wide range of issues. The summit aimed to solidify the strategic partnership between the two nations, particularly in light of the ongoing geopolitical tensions. The President of Russia also conferred Russia’s highest civilian honour, the “Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle,” to the Prime Minister of India. Russia is a crucial partner for India in international relations due to their aligned strategic interests and strong diplomatic ties. Both countries support a multipolar world order, which balances global power dynamics against Western dominance. Russia’s permanent seat on the UN Security Council provides India with a powerful ally in global decision-making. The partnership is bolstered by shared geopolitical interests, particularly in maintaining stability in Central Asia and countering terrorism. Russia seeks to expand its influence and ensure maritime security, countering Western dominance. The region is vital for trade routes and energy supplies. Russia aims to enhance its naval presence, secure access to warm-water ports, and strengthen partnerships with regional powers like India, promoting stability and economic cooperation.

The India-Russia partnership is a strong alliance built on historical ties, defence cooperation, and shared geopolitical goals. This relationship enhances India’s security and global standing while providing Russia with a significant ally in Asia. Together, they support a balanced world order, promoting mutual growth and stability on the international stage.