The key to building a beautiful society

POSITIVE THINKING

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

When we analyse our society today, we can easily see the increasing

prevalence of negative thoughts in society and the social horrors they create. It is also a matter of concern how the various negative conversations are acting in the minds of every person. What do the various discussions on social media, digital and television news channels, newspapers, and discussions of people around us provide to the mind from waking up in the morning to just before going to bed at night? Isn’t it mostly negative thinking? When we analyse our society very closely, it is easy to see that the prevalence of negative thoughts in society is increasing day by day like a contagious disease, and this is leading to depression in the lives of many people. Furthermore, the most worrying thing is that these negative thinkers are constantly spreading poisonous gases in society on social media, the most popular medium of thought in society these days, which has become a matter of deep concern. Therefore, we should realise these aspects while we have time. These negative thoughts need to be ignored in order to protect our stable positive thoughts.

Today’s society attracts us to negative thoughts for a variety of reasons. One of the most worrying reasons, in our view, is the moral decline of individuals and the lack of positive thinking or attitude. Although this issue is of great concern to our society, we usually ignore it. We feel that there is a need for in-depth study on this subject. So today we are trying to discuss something on the subject of positive thinking and attitude with our limited knowledge and experience.

In short, positive thinking has infinite power. One positive thought can conquer a thousand negative thoughts. There are many scientists, like Stephen Hawking, poet John Keats, and musician Beethoven, who have emerged all over the world with the power of positive thinking. The success of these sages was a combination of hard work, invincible positive mind, optimism, and strong curiosity. Jack Canfield writes in his famous book “Chicken Soup for The Soul” – “Optimistic thoughts not only enrich you; your good thoughts also create a positive wave around the world.” When we want something in life, a fascinating force is released in our minds, and according to the formula of gravity of the universe, what we want comes right next to us. But when we fear that bad things will happen, an attractive force arises in our minds, and that force takes the best away from our minds. The combination of faith, trust, hard work and an optimistic mind makes something that is considered impossible possible.

Like anything else, developing positive thoughts or positive attitudes takes time and sincere effort. The more you practice positive or happy thinking, it will be easier for you to do anything. First, each person must create positive thoughts about themselves. In fact, positive thinking or attitudes can be developed over time, just like any other skill like mathematics, science, computers, etc. Moreover, you must stick with time and patience to practice positive thinking.

One of the many benefits of positive thinking and attitude is that it has a direct impact on our physical and mental health. According to researchers, older people who think positively have fewer heart and health problems, and positive people generally have lower rates of depression. They probably have less stress. People with a positive attitude can solve problems easily. Positive thinking reduces anxiety. Studies have shown that anxiety disorders can positively cope with high levels of sadness or emotion.

In addition, we should always face the obstacles of life with a good mind and positive thinking. If we have a negative attitude, we will be quick to get angry, be in a be in a bad mood, and not feel good about any problem. Most importantly, a positive attitude can give people the invisible mental strength to deal with danger easily. On the other hand, if we always have a positive mindset, we can overcome all obstacles with a happy mind. People who think positively never get discouraged. They start doing things in new ways, no matter how many obstacles they face. In addition, positive thinking greatly reduces stress. It keeps the body physically and mentally well. It reduces the body’s illness and boosts the immune system. In the past days, the sages said that “too much worry would make your hair dry.” In fact, when we think too negatively, we will not only feel increasingly unhealthy but will also feel older. Negative thoughts cause the body to lose energy. When we think more positively, our body is better. The body and mind are more cheerful.

It is important to remember that positive thoughts, actions, habits, and attitudes play an important role in making us good characters and happy people. A positive attitude or mindset always helps to do better. On the other hand, negative mentality has a bad effect on our mind and brain, which leads to bad actions and bad thoughts. That’s why practicing positive thoughts and positive actions in our daily lives is essential to making ourselves positive person. A person with a positive attitude can endure any obstacle or disappointment. Everyone has depression and failure in their lives; these failures give us experiences in life, but if we don’t learn from these experiences and apply them in a positive way, it becomes difficult to achieve the main goals of life again. Every experience in life teaches something new. Make it a habit to appreciate such experiences. When our brain appreciates something good, we have a surprisingly pleasant effect. The more we can enjoy such happiness, the more good times will naturally come into our lives.

According to experts, the primary emotional needs of human beings are independence, competence, and enlightenment. Freedom is the concept of being able to choose your own path in life. Skill means believing you can achieve your goals. And relationships, or knowledge, are the beliefs that help you stay connected to significant people in your life. Not all individuals may always get these needs (independence, skills, and knowledge) right, but self belief can help the individual achieve them.

That’s why we should focus on our own needs and focus on how to be motivated with positive thoughts.

It turns out that many people focus only on their mistakes and negative events or qualities, making their lives frustrating with a negative outlook by focusing more on things they have less experience with, things they know less than others, or things that have failed. To build our self-confidence and positive outlook, we should always focus on our good qualities and make the best use of them to make our lives different. Also, to create a good image of ourselves, we should focus on positive qualities, character, and various aspects of our personality. It will help a person become more confident and positive-thinking.

In addition, positive attitudes have a profound effect on social relationships. No one likes a person who is angry or cruel, and our society also often avoids such people. Everyone wants to be with or talk to people who are optimistic, tolerant, and kind. So instead of looking at the negative aspects of other people, focus on the positive aspects. We should always try to know the people around us and who they are, and try to speak to them with the respect they deserve. These also help to develop a positive attitude in a person. At the same time, we should try to think positively about others and develop an attitude of love and kindness. This kind of thinking will make us caring and kind first to ourselves, then to those around us, to strangers, and finally to all living things. If we think good, positive thoughts towards everyone on a regular basis, our mind will help us to develop pleasant, loving thoughts towards others and gradually violence, hatred, jealousy, and dislike will disappear from society.

Likewise, we should try to keep ourselves focused on good deeds every day. It is easy to focus on the bad, but hard to focus on the good. We have a natural tendency towards pessimism, which makes it difficult to focus on the positive. That is why we must try to divert our attention from unpleasant thoughts. Usually, our minds wander in deep darkness most of the time and think more about all the bad things. Therefore, to develop a positive attitude, we should focus on something good and avoid wrong thoughts as much as possible. This process will help us to get rid of negative thoughts and help us focus more on positive thoughts. Being optimistic is a huge part of confidence, which can lead to good-natured habits. So imagine the best scenario of life or focus on the positive things that can happen from it. A good outcome can definitely be achieved by focusing on the positive qualities of the future and paying attention to its outcome by thinking positively.

We should always talk to or make friends with positive-thinking people. It is often seen that many people in relationships with us always complain about their lives when they talk, talking about nothing but their problems. In contact with such people, a good thinker will gradually be forced to have such negative thinking. Even if you feel good, you will feel bad. So always try to walk or talk to positive people. When the people around us are positive, no negative thoughts can enter our minds.

Finally, there are times in life when it becomes difficult to maintain positive thinking. In fact, to develop positive thoughts and attitudes, we must learn to enjoy life to the fullest. We have to slowly ignore what others are saying or the negative things other people around us are saying—the negative things that happen in society every day, and try to find the positive in everything every day. When a person starts thinking positively, gradually there will be positive changes in his life. Life will become much easier and happier if you can make positive thinking part of your character. If every person in society can avoid all kinds of bad things, dishonest deeds, and negative thoughts, cleanse the mental aspect with positive thoughts and attitudes, and move forward in society and the nation, then we will soon be able to achieve a beautiful and successful society.

(The writer is CRCC of Nalbari Cluster, Biswanath Education Block, Education Department, Assam.)