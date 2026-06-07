The last warning of the lion

On 6 August 1966, Ambikagiri Raychoudhury wrote a letter to the then Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra, enclosing a newspaper clipping published in the Assamese daily Natun Asomiya on 3 August 1966 about illegal residents and suspected voters in Barpeta. The language of the letter vividly reflects his fear, frustration, and anxiety. He urged the Satradhikar and the devotees to think seriously about the matter. According to him, the issue had the potential to assume a dangerous form for the future of both Barpeta and Assam – Gautam Sarmah

The history of Assam is not merely the history of a geo-graphical region. It is the history of a civilization shaped by language, religion, culture, land, rivers, agriculture, xatras, namghars, and a collective national identity built over centuries. At different points, many great personalities tried to protect this national identity and warned the people whenever they sensed potential dangers looming over the nation. Among those eminent figures, Ambikagiri Raychoudhury occupies a special and emotional place in the hearts of Assamese people. He was not merely a poet or a freedom fighter; he was a visionary who could foresee the grave consequences of social and demographic changes long before ordinary people could comprehend them. A letter written by him in 1966, which recently came into our hands, though many others may have seen it earlier, compels us to reflect on many issues today. The letter raised concerns regarding the identity of Assam and the Assamese, migration, illegal infiltration, and the future of the Assamese nation.

Ambikagiri Raychoudhury, popularly known as Asom Kesari (The Lion of Assam), dedicated his entire life to the protection of the Assamese language, culture, and national consciousness. Born in Barpeta in 1885, he emerged during British rule as one of the strongest voices of Assamese nationalism. He actively participated in India’s freedom movement, enduring multiple imprisonments by the British government due to his revolutionary activities. Apart from being a freedom fighter, he was a poet, journalist, editor, playwright, social reformer, and organizer. To safeguard Assamese interests and rights, he established organizations such as the Assam Sangrakshini Sabha and the Assam Jatiya Mahasabha. His literary works carried profound messages of patriotism and inspired Assamese society to resist exploitation and cultural domination.

Ambikagiri believed that if a nation lost its language, land, or culture, the political independence it attained could never be considered complete. His nationalism was deeply intertwined with the protection of Assamese civilization. Even during the colonial period, he was seriously concerned about land encroachment, demographic changes, and the growing pressures on Assamese society. Many of his writings and speeches expressed anxiety about the future existence of the Assamese nation. While many leaders remained focused solely on anti-British politics, Ambikagiri raised deeper existential questions concerning Assam’s future.

The letter from 1966 clearly demonstrates how concerned Ambikagiri was about illegal infiltration and Assam’s future. Written on 6 August 1966 from Silpukhuri to the Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra, the letter enclosed a newspaper clipping published in the Assamese daily Natun Asomiya on 3 August 1966 concerning illegal residents and suspected voters in Barpeta. The language of the letter vividly reflects his fear, frustration, and anxiety. He urged the Satradhikar and the devotees to think seriously about the matter. According to him, the issue had the potential to assume a dangerous form for the future of both Barpeta and Assam.

Ambikagiri’s observations were not ordinary political remarks. They reflected the inner anguish of a lifelong observer of society. He wrote that if people still failed to understand the gravity of the situation, there might be no way left to save Barpeta in the future. He warned that future generations would curse the contemporary leadership and social institutions. Today, his words appear remarkably farsighted and realistic. In the decades that followed, the issue of infiltration and identity indeed became central to Assam’s politics and society, eventually evolving into a major socio-political challenge that remains unavoidable even today.

The historical significance of this letter lies precisely in the fact that Ambikagiri issued this warning in 1966, long before the Assam Movement of 1979–1985 began. He sensed that unchecked infiltration could threaten Assam’s social balance, political stability, and cultural security. This demonstrates his extraordinary foresight and his profound understanding of Assam’s delicate demographic realities. The issue of migration or infiltration into Assam is not new. The British government brought large numbers of people from East Bengal to Assam for agricultural expansion and revenue generation. Over time, this migration altered the demographic composition of many districts. Many Assamese intellectuals and leaders became concerned about its long-term implications. Even before independence, land encroachment and demographic changes had become subjects of public discussion. Ambikagiri was among the few leaders who courageously raised these concerns.

After the Partition of India in 1947 and the creation of Bangladesh in 1971, the issue became even more complex. Political instability, poverty, communal conflicts, and weak border controls contributed to the continuation of migration. Gradually, it evolved into one of Assam’s most sensitive political and social issues. The Assam Movement, led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), emerged demanding the identification, deletion, and deportation of illegal foreigners. The movement generated widespread public support, sacrifice, conflict, and political transformation. Although the Assam Accord of 1985 raised hopes of a solution, the issue remained unresolved. Even today, various political parties continue to exploit the matter for political gains, often creating fear among ordinary people, while the core problem persists. Census data today reveal significant demographic changes in several districts of Assam. Questions concerning land rights, political representation, cultural security, and indigenous identity continue to hold immense importance in Assam’s public life and politics. Many Assamese people remain concerned about the future of their language and culture. In this context, Ambikagiri’s letter appears newly relevant, and we may regard it as a neglected warning from the past.

However, while discussing such sensitive issues, maintaining constitutional balance, humanity, and social harmony remains critical. Assam has long been a land of coexistence among diverse communities, religions, languages, and ethnic groups. Assam’s strength lies not only in protecting indigenous identity but also in preserving communal harmony and social peace. Therefore, any discussion concerning illegal infiltration must remain within democratic, constitutional, and humanitarian boundaries. According to the Constitution of India, discrimination or hatred against any lawful citizen, regardless of religion or community, is unacceptable. At the same time, issues such as border security, verification of citizenship, and protection of indigenous rights deserve serious attention from governments and institutions.

Ambikagiri himself was not a believer in politics based on hatred. He was an advocate of self-respect, cultural pride, and national awakening. His nationalism was rooted not in hostility towards others but in a deep love for Assam. He consistently urged Assamese people to remain united, self-reliant, socially conscious, and politically aware. He wanted Assamese society to awaken before it was too late. His concerns centred on preserving civilization and culture. Ambikagiri’s life demonstrated that nationalism is not merely a political slogan; it requires sacrifice, reflection, social reform, and cultural confidence. Alongside politics, he made immense contributions to Assamese literature and culture. His poetry carried both the fire of revolution and the pain of national humiliation. His songs inspired freedom fighters. Through magazines such as Chetana and Deka Asom, which he published and edited, he used journalism as a tool for social awakening. He established social and economic organizations to encourage self-reliance among Assamese people.

He did not receive the title “Asom Kesari” without reason. Like a lion, he fearlessly roared against injustice, colonial exploitation, social indifference, and cultural threats. He had a deep and emotional love for Assam. Even in old age, he remained concerned about the future of the Assamese nation. The letter written in 1966, just a year before his death, clearly shows that he remained worried about Assam’s identity and existence until the very end of his life. Contemporary Assam once again finds itself at an important crossroads. Debates surrounding the NRC, border security, citizenship, cultural preservation, Indigenous land rights, and political representation continue to shape public discourse and politics. Although successive governments have taken various measures, many public expectations remain unfulfilled. We remain hopeful that a permanent and constitutional solution to questions of identity and citizenship will eventually emerge.

At the same time, Assam must advance in education, employment, development, social unity, and economic progress. A strong and prosperous society is better equipped to protect its identity. Therefore, the younger generation of Assam should study personalities such as Ambikagiri Raychoudhury not merely with emotion but also with intellectual seriousness. His life offers several important lessons. First, a nation survives only when its people remain vigilant and united. Second, cultural identity cannot be protected through slogans alone; it requires education, organisation, literature, economic strength, and political awareness. Unfortunately, these qualities are scarcely visible today among many nationalist parties and student organizations. Third, ignoring future dangers for temporary advantages may create long-term crises. Fourth, patriotism also means responsibility toward future generations.

Thus, the rediscovery and re-examination of Ambikagiri’s letter today is not merely the revelation of a historical document. It serves as a reminder of Assam’s unresolved debates, neglected warnings, and continuing struggles. Although some may disagree with his political interpretations, his deep commitment and concern for Assam are undeniable. He was a man who devoted his entire life to his motherland. He endured imprisonment for freedom, used literature as a weapon of resistance, and continued warning society about potential dangers to Assam’s future until the final phase of his life. Today, as Assam once again debates questions of identity and existence, Ambikagiri Raychoudhury’s voice seems to echo across the state. His warning was not confined to a district or a particular political moment; it concerned the survival of a civilization, the dignity of a people, and responsibility toward future generations. Perhaps the tragedy lies not only in the fact that Ambikagiri warned Assam, but also that Assam may have taken too long to understand him.

Ambikagiri Raychoudhury remains immortal in Assamese national life because his love for Assam was fearless, uncompromising, and guided by remarkable foresight. He understood that no civilization survives merely through geographical boundaries. The true foundation of a civilization lies in the collective consciousness of its people, their cultural confidence, and their determination to safeguard their existence. Even today, the significance of his warning extends beyond the issues of illegal infiltration or demographic change. In a broader sense, it teaches how a society’s future becomes vulnerable when it ignores its thoughtful guardians. Resolving the challenges facing twenty-first-century Assam requires more than just emotions, slogans, or divisions. They require visionary leadership, constitutional balance, historical awareness, border security, social harmony, and above all, an informed citizenry that respects both its identity and human values.

Ambikagiri’s life teaches us that patriotism is not a fleeting emotion; it is a continuous commitment to one’s land, language, culture, and future generations. Ambikagiri is no longer among us, but his voice continues to resonate, and the concerns reflected in that letter linger over Assam’s horizon. Many of the questions he raised and many of the problems he identified remain unresolved even today.

(The writer works at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya. He can be reached at gautam.his.rtv @gmail.com.)