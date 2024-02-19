The majestic journey of Sri Sri Uttar Kamlabari Satra

Dipak Kurmi

(The writer can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com.)

In the heart of Majuli, a serene riverine island nestled amidst the mighty Brahmaputra, the Sri Sri Uttar Kamlabari Satra stands tall, commemorating an astounding 350 years of unwavering service to humanity, Bharatiya Sanskriti, Hindutva, and the rich tapestry of Assamese society. Founded in 1673 by the venerable Pujyapad Sri Sri Badla Padma Ata, a devoted disciple of Srimant Shankar Dev and Mahapurush Madhab Dev, this sacred institution has transformed into a beacon of Vaishnav bhakti, centred around the divine love of Shri Krishna and Rukmini. Situated 400 kilometres from Guwahati and 120 kilometres from Dibrugarh, Majuli radiates picturesque beauty as the backdrop to this historic celebration. Beyond its spiritual significance, the satra has been a catalyst for cultural and educational resurgence, along with actively contributing to social reform over the centuries. A testament to its cultural impact is the evolution of Satriya, a classical dance form that reverently portrays devotion and surrender to Bhagwan Sri Krishna. Sri Sri Uttar Kamlabari Satra, with its profound heritage and unique stature, continues to play a pivotal role in preserving and propagating the essence of Assamese tradition.

What is a xatra?

A xatra, akin to a sacred sanctum, a math, or an akhara, serves as an integrated centre for comprehensive societal development rooted in the profound principles of the Vaishnav tradition of Hinduism, pioneered by the mediaeval Bhakti saint of Assam, Shrimant Shankar Dev. Functioning as a hub for Nam Keertan, the rhythmic resonance of devotional music, and the nurturing ground for the exquisite Xatriya dance form, Satra embodies a holistic approach to spiritual and cultural enrichment.

Through the ages, it has enjoyed the patronage of the Ahom Kings, evolving into a representative classical dance form that encapsulates the essence of Assam’s cultural heritage. This institution not only sustains the spiritual legacy initiated by Shankar Dev but also blossoms into a beacon of artistic expression and traditional values.

The Xatra parampara, a venerable tradition spanning over 550 years, is deeply ingrained in the fabric of Assam and the broader landscape of Northeast India. The enduring resilience of these Satras holds a commendable place in history, as they played a pivotal role in fortifying the Ahom Kings and the Assamese society against the challenges posed by Mughal and Islamic invasions, as well as the encroachment of Western civilization spearheaded by the British. The steadfast commitment of the Satras not only withstood external pressures but also stood as a testament to the indomitable spirit that safeguarded the cultural and spiritual identity of the region.

At the pinnacle of xatra, the supreme religious and spiritual authority rests with the Satradhikar Prabhu, serving as the living embodiment of Srimant Shankar Dev Mahapurush and the revered founder of the Satra parampara. Across Assam, a mosaic of over 100 xatras exists, each with its own distinctive sphere of influence and operational domain. Under the guidance of Satradhikar Prabhu, these xatras stand as vibrant centres, nurturing the spiritual essence and cultural heritage imparted by the illustrious lineage of Srimant Shankar Dev.

Xatra as an educational centre

Beyond their religious role, xatras serve as hubs for comprehensive educational, cultural, and spiritual training. Embracing the journey from as early as the tender age of two, children become integral members, receiving a well-rounded education across various subjects through the schools and colleges affiliated with the xatra. In addition to conventional studies, they are immersed in dharmik shiksha, a spiritual education personally guided by the esteemed Satradhikar Prabhu. This holistic approach fosters not only academic excellence but also a deep-rooted connection to cultural and spiritual values.

The revered Satradhikar Prabhu, Pujyapad Janardandev Goswami of Sri Sri Kamlabari Satra, extends his influence beyond the spiritual realm by overseeing a network of ekal vidyalayas in and around Majuli. Actively engaging in various programmes orchestrated by the VHP and RSS, his commitment to the dissemination of Vaishnav culture stands as a formidable defence against conversion endeavours by churches of diverse denominations. Through his unwavering dedication, he has rendered invaluable service to the cause of Hinduism, contributing significantly to the noble pursuit of nation-building.

The culmination of 350 years in the journey of this ancient tradition is a source of immense pride not only for the Assamese society but also for devotees of Hinduism at large. This remarkable milestone not only signifies the enduring legacy of the tradition but also marks its expansion, reaching out to various corners of the country.