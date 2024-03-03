The might of the right meal

Prof. (Dr.) Dharmakanta Kumbhakar

(The writer can be reached at drkdharmakanta@yahoo.com)

From ages, people have known that the way to longterm health is through nutrition. Nutrition is the science of food and its relation to health. Good nutrition means maintaining a nutritional status that enables us to grow well and enjoy good health. There are association of nutrition with infection, immunity, fertility, maternal and child health and family health. Specific nutritional deficiency diseases are identified and technologies developed to control them by nutritional supplementation, as for example protein energy malnutrition, endemic goiter, nutritional anemia, nutritional blindness and diarrheal diseases. There is role of dietary factor for the pathogenesis of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, coronary heart disease and cancer. Nutrition is the cornerstone of socioeconomic development, and the nutritional problems are not just medical problems but are “multifactorial” with root in many other sectors of development such as education, demography, agriculture and rural development.

Nutrient or “food factor” is needed for the production of energy, boost of immunity, normal functioning, development and growth. Eating food of the highest quality in the right quantity helps a person to achieve the highest potential for health, vitality and immunity. Regular intake of well balanced meals enriched with a variety of nutrients can assure attainment of health goals. A balanced meal should contain carbohydrate, proteins, fats and oils, vitamins, minerals and pure water of good quality in right quantity. To get all these, a balanced meal should contain the following groups of food in proportion along with pure water.

Grains (6 to 11 servings per day) consist of carbohydrate sources like rice, pasta, noodles, bread, dosa, idli, chapatti etc. Carbohydrates are the main fuels for the body. Each gram carbohydrate provides four kilocalori energy. There is two forms of carbohydrate: ‘fast-releasing’ e.g. Sugars and most refined foods and ‘slow-releasing’ that provide sustained energy like oats. Whole sources of carbohydrates like oats and brown rice are always better than their refined counterparts because refined grains donot contain as many nutrients or fibre as compared to whole grain food. Current scientific evidence indicates that whole grains can play an important role in lowering the risk of chronic diseases and also contribute to body weight management and gastrointestinal health.

Proteins (2 to 3 servings per day) sources like Soya, Meat, Fish, Beans, Eggs and Lentils are important because proteins are the building blocks of the body. Each gram protein provides four kilo calori energy. The Indian Council of Medical Research has recommended 1.0 gm protein per kg body weight for an adult Indian. Proteins are vital for growth and repair of body tissue and are also used in the manufacture of hormones, enzymes, antibodies and other transport materials. A study published in 2003 established that growth and skeletal development is impaired if protein intake is low.

Fats (minimal per day) are needed for certain metabolic functions in the body. Each gram fat provides nine kilo calori energy. However, excessive fats can lead to unwanted calories, increasing the risk of obesity and heart disease; hence they have to be consumed in moderation. It adds flavor and taste to food. There are two kinds of fats: saturated fats and unsaturated fats. In unsaturated fats there are two types; mono-unsaturated fats found in olive oils and poly-unsaturated fats found in nuts and seeds.

Fruits and vegetables (2-4 servings of fruits and 3-5 servings of vegetables per day) are richy coloured and are good sources of antioxidants which can protect us from the revages of illness and ageing. Fruits and vegetables have plenty of waters content, fibre and a high percentage of vitamins and minarals. A study has established that increased fruit and vegetables consumption is associated with a modest reduction in the development of major chronic diseases, cancers and lessened risk of coronary heart diseases.

Dairy products (2-3 servings per day) like curds, milk, cheese, butter, buttermilk and yoghurt are great sources of calcium which is needed for a healthy skeletal system. Reasearch has proven that consumption of dairy products in childhood and adolescence may improve bone mineral density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.

Vitamins are needed in much smaller amounts than fats, proteins or carbohydrates but are equally important. They are the triggers that turn enzymes on or off, which in turn help the general functioning of the body. Vitamins A, found in meat, eggs, fishes and green leafy vegetables and fruits, is needed for normal growth, vision and skin. Vitamins C found in citrus fruits is an immunity booster.Vitamin B complex, found in brown rice, meat, fish, egg, milk and fruits is essential for energy and body growth. Vitamin D, found in milk, eggs, fish, meat and sunlight, helps in calcium absorption and Vitamin E found in nuts and seeds reduces oxidative stress. Vitamins can prevent free radical damage and slow down the ageing process and prevent health catastrophes and needed for just about everybody process. The same is true for minerals. Besides calcium; fluoride, magnesium and phosphorus are needed for bone health. Iron is needed for red blood cell (hemoglobin) formation, myoglobin production and iodine for thyroid hormone synthesis. Chromium has beneficial effect on glycemic control and lipid variable. Selenium, copper and zinc boost the immune response and speed wound healing. Hence, it is necessary to incorporate minerals rich food sources like banana, cabbage, nuts, lentils, beans, broccoli, seafood and seeds in diet.

Drinking sufficient amount (2-3 litres per day) of pure water helps to excrete unwanted toxic products from body as urine, sweat etc. Impure and contaminated water drinking can cause water borne diseases like jaundice, hepatitis, diarrhea, dysentery, typhoid, cholera etc. When all these food groups are consumed in their right proportion, they synergistically promote healthy living.