The Modi government has initiated a digital revolution in India over the past 12 years

Manab Deka

manabdeka@me.com

Last year, during the Diwali season, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was seen purchasing a Ganesh idol from an ordinary shop in Mumbai and paying through UPI. The incident was significant not merely because a foreign leader was engaging with Indian culture but because one of the world's leading political figures was experiencing the power of India's digital revolution firsthand.

As the Modi government completes 12 years in office and Prime Minister Narendra Modi surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru to become one of India's longest-serving prime ministers, the story of a New India has also unfolded alongside this milestone.

There was a time when India was known for paperwork, long queues, cash transactions, and complex administrative systems. However, over the last 12 years, the country has witnessed a transformation that has compelled the world to view India differently. At the heart of this transformation are Digital India, the Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, mobile connectivity, and UPI.

Soon after assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. At that time, millions of Indians had no bank accounts and depended on intermediaries even to receive government benefits. Jan Dhan permanently changed that picture. Today, nearly 550 million Jan Dhan accounts have opened, with a significant number registered in women's names. These accounts have not only brought ordinary citizens into the banking system but have also integrated millions of families into the formal economy.

The combination of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and mobile connectivity-the "JAM Trinity"-laid the foundation for India's digital revolution. Today, beneficiaries receive government assistance, pensions, scholarships, and welfare benefits directly in their bank accounts. This has significantly reduced the number of middlemen and leakages.

Twelve years ago, few could have imagined that scanning a QR code for payments would become a common sight across India's villages, cities, mountains, and deserts. From rickshaw drivers to small tea stall owners, everyone can now accept digital payments. In many developed countries, life without cash or cards remains difficult, whereas in India, a mobile phone is often enough to complete most daily transactions. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this transformation possible.

When Modi took office in 2014, India was the world's tenth-largest economy. Today, India has risen to become the fourth-largest economy in the world. Institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have recognized India as one of the fastest-growing major economies. Even amid global challenges such as protectionist trade policies and geopolitical disruptions affecting energy supplies, the Indian economy has remained resilient.

Another major achievement of the Modi government has been infrastructure development. Over the past 12 years, India has witnessed unprecedented expansion of motorways, railways, airports, waterways, and metro networks. Regions that once suffered from weak connectivity have experienced a communications and transportation revolution. For instance, initiatives undertaken during this period connected Mizoram to the railway map of India.

The Ujjwala Yojana has provided LPG connections to more than 100 million families. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, around 110 million toilets have been constructed. Around 38.5 million families have been given permanent homes thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Under the Saubhagya Scheme, well over 28 million households have been provided with new electricity connections, bringing power to millions who previously lived without reliable access to it.

India's stature on the global stage has also risen significantly. The successful hosting of the G20 Summit, the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, and India's growing leadership in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence all reflect the confidence of a New India.

Of course, India still faces many challenges. Yet even political opponents would find it difficult to deny that over the past 12 years, a renewed sense of hope and confidence has emerged across this vast nation-the belief that "we can do it". India's success in the digital sector, in particular, has become a subject of study and admiration around the world.

The image of the Spanish Prime Minister purchasing a Ganesh idol using UPI at an ordinary Mumbai shop may seem like a simple moment. Yet it symbolizes the story of a new India-an India where tradition and technology move forward together; where a village woman once considered digitally excluded can astonish the world by displaying a QR code; and where the potential of 1.4 billion people attracts global attention. It reflects the confidence and transformation that the Modi government says it has brought over the past 12 years.

That is why India's digital revolution is not merely a technological success story. It is a living example of an increasingly confident, capable, and aspirational nation. Today, "Yes, We Can" is no longer just a slogan-it is a reality that millions of Indians experience every day.