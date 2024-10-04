The need for reading habit clubs in schools

Shashanka Shekhar Goswami

Promoting reading habits, especially through newspapers, is a pressing need in today’s world, particularly in Assam, where the reading culture is diminishing. In a state with a population of around 3.5 crore, only about 1% of the population reads newspapers regularly. This is an alarming figure considering the vital role that newspapers play in shaping informed, literate, and engaged citizens. Newspapers are not just sources of news; they are windows to the world, providing insights into politics, society, economics, culture, and global affairs.

As technology becomes more pervasive, with mobile phones and social media occupying much of young people’s attention, it is increasingly difficult to cultivate traditional reading habits. This is a matter of concern for educators, parents, and society at large. This is where schools play a crucial role. Introducing Reading Habit Clubs in schools is a significant step towards reviving the culture of reading among students. Such clubs can start by promoting daily newspaper reading and gradually expanding to include books, journals, and other reading materials. The aim is to create a reading culture that fosters knowledge, curiosity, and critical thinking skills essential for Assam’s future human resource development.

The idea is simple but effective: every school can establish a reading habit club where students are encouraged to read newspapers daily. Each teacher can contribute by providing at least one newspaper per day for the students. With each newspaper costing approximately Rs 8–10, this initiative is not financially burdensome.

This initiative can begin modestly, with newspapers forming the primary reading material. However, as students become more engaged with reading, the scope of the Reading Habit Clubs can be expanded to include other forms of literature such as books, magazines, and online articles. Over time, schools can build small reading libraries where students can choose from a wide array of materials to satisfy their curiosity and thirst for knowledge.

Teachers play a vital role in this process. Not only can they provide newspapers, but they can also motivate students to read by integrating newspaper content into their lessons. Discussions on current events, writing exercises based on news articles, and debates on pressing societal issues can all stem from regular newspaper reading. Teachers should aim to make reading a daily habit among their students, ensuring that they develop a lifelong interest in learning and staying informed.

The school management committees, alongside civil society organisations, must also contribute to the success of this initiative. School administrations can ensure that proper spaces are allocated for reading within the school premises, such as a dedicated library corner or reading room. These spaces should be equipped with newspapers, books, and other reading materials to create an inviting atmosphere where students can read in peace.

Furthermore, senior citizens and local community members can also play an important role in nurturing this reading culture. Retired teachers, volunteers, or local intellectuals can spend time with students, discussing what they have read and encouraging them to think critically about the information they absorb. Such intergenerational exchanges not only help students develop a deeper understanding of the news but also create bonds between different sections of the community. Senior citizens, having witnessed the golden age of print media, can share their experiences and instill in students a love for reading that goes beyond just academics.

In addition, alumni of schools can contribute to this initiative by donating books or newspapers to their former schools. Those who have pursued careers in journalism, education, or related fields can return to schools to share their experiences and the value of reading in their personal and professional development. Civil society organisations and NGOs can also support the Reading Habit Clubs by organising book drives, providing additional resources, or helping schools with funding for reading materials.

To ensure the widespread success of this initiative, government support is crucial. The government can play an essential role by introducing policies that make it mandatory for schools to subscribe to a minimum number of local and English-language newspapers. By doing so, students will have access to a wide range of content in different languages, enhancing their linguistic skills and broadening their knowledge base.

Moreover, the government could introduce financial incentives or grants to schools for purchasing newspapers and other reading materials. These resources will allow schools, particularly those in rural or underfunded areas, to provide students with regular access to quality reading material. The government could also organise awards or recognition programs for schools that successfully implement Reading Habit Clubs and demonstrate tangible improvement in student literacy and engagement with reading.

Reading newspapers regularly offers long-term benefits that extend beyond the school years. It helps students stay informed about current affairs, fostering a sense of responsibility and civic engagement. It encourages critical thinking as students learn to analyse news, assess the credibility of sources, and form their own opinions on issues that affect their community and the world. Developing such skills early on will serve students well in their academic pursuits and future careers, helping them become informed, thoughtful, and proactive members of society.

Beyond newspapers, reading habit clubs can evolve to include a broader range of reading materials. Schools can expand their collections to include fiction, non-fiction, biographies, historical texts, and scientific literature. By offering students a diverse array of reading options, these clubs can help nurture a lifelong love for learning. Events like reading competitions, book reviews, essay writing contests, and debates can further enrich the reading experience, making it more interactive and engaging.

In conclusion, promoting Reading Habit Clubs in Assam’s schools is an urgent and necessary initiative to counter the decline in newspaper readership and the broader reading culture. With the active involvement of teachers, school management committees, civil society, and the government, this initiative can transform Assam’s education system and contribute to the future development of its human resources. It is time to ignite a reading revolution in our schools, starting with newspapers, to build a literate and enlightened society.